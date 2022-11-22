Read full article on original website
Photos: Murdaugh lawyers claim state destroyed evidence, dispute blood spatter results
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Lawyers for disgraced former attorney and accused murderer Alex Murdaugh filed a motion Wednesday asking the court to exclude what they claim is “false testimony about evidence destroyed by the state.” The motion was filed in the trial against him for the murders of his wife and son. The dispute […]
Murdaugh attorneys asking for ‘blood spatter’ evidence to be banned from trial
Editor’s note: This story was originally posted on Wednesday. COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys are asking not to allow any evidence or testimony about “blood spatter” evidence connected to the murders of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh to be allowed in court. The defense team filed a motion Wednesday claiming prosecutors and investigators […]
blufftontoday.com
Murdaugh case: Attorneys, writers weigh in on former Palmetto Bank CEO guilty verdict
Former Palmetto State Bank CEO and alleged Richard "Alex" Murdaugh co-conspirator Russell Lucius Laffitte was found guilty on all six federal criminal charges after a late-night jury session Nov. 22. Laffitte was found guilty of bank fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, and three counts of misapplication of bank...
WJCL
Former bank CEO, Alex Murdaugh cohort found guilty on federal fraud charges
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Russell Laffitte, the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank, was found guilty Tuesday on all charges in his federal bank fraud trial. Laffitte was fired from the bank earlier this year following accusations he helped steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from clients of disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh.
abccolumbia.com
Alleged Murdaugh co-conspirator Russell Laffitte charged with six counts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A jury is deliberating in the trial in the alleged co-conspirator of disgraced former Attorney Alex Murdaugh. Russell Laffitte is charged with six combined counts of conspiracy, wire fraud, bank fraud and misapplication of bank funds. Laffitte is the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank in Hampton.
live5news.com
Beaufort County experiencing interruptions in telephone service, 911 lines
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Communications Center is seeing some interruptions to their telephone service Saturday night. These interruptions include the county’s 911 lines. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says to call the dispatch center at 843-524-2777 if your 911 call is not answered. The...
Coroner ID’s victim in deadly Ladson shooting
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The identity of a man killed in a Ladson-area Wednesday shooting is released by the Charleston County Coroner. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified Jermaine Bunch Jr. (27) as the victim of the deadly shooting. Charleston County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Garwood Drive near Hardwood Street in the Woodside Manor […]
Man in custody after allegedly threatening deputies, firing gun from inside a Ravenel home
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A standoff involving Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) led to the arrest of one man on multiple charges. According to CCSO, deputies responded to a home in the Jericho Mobile Home Park shortly before 7:00 p.m. in reference to a reported assault. The 911 caller reported that her son threatened her in […]
wach.com
Aiken County women arrested after committing identity fraud
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — An Aiken County woman was arrested after SLED officials say she went to a North Augusta DMV, pretending to be someone else. Officials say 42-year-old Melissa Redd of Warrenville walked into a DMV and told employees that she was someone else without that other person's knowledge.
SLED charges Aiken County woman with identity fraud
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Melissa Denise Redd, 42, of Warrenville, SC, on Friday, November 18th for Identity Fraud. SLED was requested to investigate by the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles. Investigators say in May of 2022, Redd went to the DMV on Ascauga […]
WRDW-TV
Man arrested over kidnapping, burglary in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a kidnapping and burglary case. According to authorities, Corrin Jeffrey Cannon, 25, was arrested Monday and charged with burglary in the first degree and kidnapping, for the incident that occurred on Nov. 14. According...
WSAV-TV
Leilani Simon denied bond on Wednesday
Leilani is facing several charges after what is believed to be the remains of her son Quinton, found in a local landfill. Leilani is facing several charges after what is believed to be the remains of her son Quinton, found in a local landfill. Police warn of possible scams this...
live5news.com
A community caught in the crossfire: Residents file lawsuit against Lowcountry gun range
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some residents of rural Hampton County near the town of Yemassee worry that any given day could be their last. They say they’ve escaped death after poorly aimed guns fired from a nearby gun range constantly put their lives and property at risk, with the people shooting at that range sometimes missing their targets.
Ohio man killed in South Carolina crash involving semi-truck
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) — Fire rescue officials said a multi-vehicle crash claimed the life of an Ohio man on Wednesday. Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to the high-speed, two-vehicle crash just after 5:20 a.m. at the intersection of ACE Basin Parkway/US-17 and Hope Plantation Lane, according to officials. A man driving a 2014 Ford van headed […]
Police find gun in car after Colleton High School fight
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office broke up a student fight at Colleton High School and later found a handgun in a student’s vehicle. According to police, officers intervened in a fight that broke out at Colleton High School on November 21. Police say that the fight started in front of […]
Police warn of possible scams this holiday season
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The biggest shopping holiday of the year is back and better than ever. With thousands of people looking to make the most out Black Friday savings, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) wants to make sure you’re staying safe as you hunt for those bargains. “We’re under daylight savings right now so […]
WJCL
Neighbors in Savannah speak out following murder arrest of mother in Quinton Simon disappearance
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Neighbors on Buckhalter Road were eager to talk Tuesday about the arrest of 22-year-old Leilani Simon, the mother of young Quinton Simon. Quinton was last seen October 5. Police said early in the investigation that the child was presumed dead. On Monday, his mother was arrested for his murder.
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety to roll-out new auto theft prevention program
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety will be rolling out a new program to combat auto theft. The national program Hide Lock Take, use three simple phrases in their message: Hide your things, Lock your vehicle, and Take your keys. The signs will be placed throughout...
counton2.com
OCSO searching for missing child after mother found dead
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is asking for the public’s help locating a missing five-year-old girl after her mother was found dead. According to OCSO, deputies were called to a home on Louise Drive on Thanksgiving to conduct a welfare check....
WSAV-TV
Leilani Simon arrested in death of son Quinton Simon
Leilani Simon arrested in death of son Quinton Simon. Leilani Simon arrested in death of son Quinton Simon. Leilani Simon was denied bond on Wednesday. Her lawyer appeared in court on her behalf. Leilani is charged in the death and disappearance of her 20-month-old son Quinton. Alan Perry elected mayor...
