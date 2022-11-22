ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, SC

Murdaugh attorneys asking for ‘blood spatter’ evidence to be banned from trial

Editor’s note: This story was originally posted on Wednesday. COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys are asking not to allow any evidence or testimony about “blood spatter” evidence connected to the murders of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh to be allowed in court. The defense team filed a motion Wednesday claiming prosecutors and investigators […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Alleged Murdaugh co-conspirator Russell Laffitte charged with six counts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A jury is deliberating in the trial in the alleged co-conspirator of disgraced former Attorney Alex Murdaugh. Russell Laffitte is charged with six combined counts of conspiracy, wire fraud, bank fraud and misapplication of bank funds. Laffitte is the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank in Hampton.
COLUMBIA, SC
Coroner ID’s victim in deadly Ladson shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The identity of a man killed in a Ladson-area Wednesday shooting is released by the Charleston County Coroner. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified Jermaine Bunch Jr. (27) as the victim of the deadly shooting. Charleston County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Garwood Drive near Hardwood Street in the Woodside Manor […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Man in custody after allegedly threatening deputies, firing gun from inside a Ravenel home

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A standoff involving Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) led to the arrest of one man on multiple charges.  According to CCSO, deputies responded to a home in the Jericho Mobile Home Park shortly before 7:00 p.m. in reference to a reported assault.  The 911 caller reported that her son threatened her in […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Aiken County women arrested after committing identity fraud

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — An Aiken County woman was arrested after SLED officials say she went to a North Augusta DMV, pretending to be someone else. Officials say 42-year-old Melissa Redd of Warrenville walked into a DMV and told employees that she was someone else without that other person's knowledge.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
SLED charges Aiken County woman with identity fraud

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Melissa Denise Redd, 42, of Warrenville, SC, on Friday, November 18th for Identity Fraud. SLED was requested to investigate by the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles. Investigators say in May of 2022, Redd went to the DMV on Ascauga […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Man arrested over kidnapping, burglary in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a kidnapping and burglary case. According to authorities, Corrin Jeffrey Cannon, 25, was arrested Monday and charged with burglary in the first degree and kidnapping, for the incident that occurred on Nov. 14. According...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Leilani Simon denied bond on Wednesday

Leilani is facing several charges after what is believed to be the remains of her son Quinton, found in a local landfill. Leilani is facing several charges after what is believed to be the remains of her son Quinton, found in a local landfill. Police warn of possible scams this...
SAVANNAH, GA
Ohio man killed in South Carolina crash involving semi-truck

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) — Fire rescue officials said a multi-vehicle crash claimed the life of an Ohio man on Wednesday. Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to the high-speed, two-vehicle crash just after 5:20 a.m. at the intersection of ACE Basin Parkway/US-17 and Hope Plantation Lane, according to officials. A man driving a 2014 Ford van headed […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Police find gun in car after Colleton High School fight

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office broke up a student fight at Colleton High School and later found a handgun in a student’s vehicle. According to police, officers intervened in a fight that broke out at Colleton High School on November 21. Police say that the fight started in front of […]
Police warn of possible scams this holiday season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The biggest shopping holiday of the year is back and better than ever.  With thousands of people looking to make the most out Black Friday savings, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) wants to make sure you’re staying safe as you hunt for those bargains. “We’re under daylight savings right now so […]
SAVANNAH, GA
OCSO searching for missing child after mother found dead

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is asking for the public’s help locating a missing five-year-old girl after her mother was found dead. According to OCSO, deputies were called to a home on Louise Drive on Thanksgiving to conduct a welfare check....
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC

