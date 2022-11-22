Read full article on original website
winemag.com
Yes, You Can Pair Candy Canes with Wine
There are competing tales as to why peppermint-flavored striped sugar sticks were bent into a cane shape starting in the 1800s. Most likely they were meant to resemble a shepherd’s crook from the Nativity scene, but their attractive presence (and ease of hanging) on the Christmas tree guaranteed them a place as a holiday hallmark. Something you may not have considered is pairing them with a glass of wine as an adult fireside treat. They’re more complex than you think.
Thrillist
Coffee Mate Adds 2 New Flavors to Its Holiday Creamers Lineup
The best thing about the colder months, in my opinion, is making a frothy latte at home without stressing about how you will turn it into an iced coffee. I have simply never been able to manage a scenario where all the ice doesn't melt, and the drink is entirely too watery. In the winter, I just drink hot coffee. And this season, I'll be adding two new flavors to my coffee bar rotation.
Allrecipes.com
Oolong, Orange, and Whiskey Punch
Bring water to a boil in a saucepan over high heat. Stir in sugar, cinnamon stick, and star anise. Remove from heat and add tea bags. Let steep for 3 minutes (or according to package directions for strongest tea). Remove tea bags. Let cool to room temperature, about 1 hour. Remove and discard cinnamon stick and star anise.
winemag.com
Grogs and Nogs: 10 Fortified Wine Cocktails Perfect for Holidays
“With one bottle of fortified wine, I can make a hundred different cocktails,” declares Neal Bodenheimer, proprietor of Cure and other New Orleans bars. What is it about fortified wine that lends itself to mixing festive cocktails? It’s the tremendous range of flavor—from nutty and light (think dry Sherries and blanc vermouths) to bold red fruit (ruby Port) or richer, dried fruit and cocoa tones (Madeira, oloroso and PX Sherry). But these bottles also provide versatility, complexity and, yes, an opportunity to lighten the amount of alcohol in even the stiffest drinks. No wonder so many bartenders find inspiration here.
Pretty 'Candy Cane Mojito' Is the Perfect Boozy Holiday Treat
We can't wait to make a batch of these.
disneyfoodblog.com
REVIEW: We’re Trying a Pan Dulce Ice Cream Sandwich In Disneyland!
With the Festival of Holidays and he holidays themselves just beginning in the resort, we’ve been trying lots of snacks at the Disneyland Resort recently. And now, we’re back for another one! Come with us to try the Pan Dulce Ice Cream Sandwich at Rancho del Zocalo. This...
Thrillist
Hershey's Grinch Kisses Plus New Milk Chocolate Holiday Bars & More Are in Stores Now
Hershey's has a whole line of holiday treats coming to shelves near you. The chocolate company will bring back its Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolate in red, green, and silver foils, as well as Reese's Trees. Also making a comeback are Hershey's Kisses wrapped in Grinch-themed foils. The returning treats will...
Honey Crisp Sangria - The Taste of The Holiday Season
I live in Upstate New York, when I tell you my home is surrounded by apple orchards, I mean it's literally surrounded by apple orchards. My all time favorite apple is the Honey Crisp, It has the best crunch and that sweet, tart flavor in unbeatable. I could eat myself into an apple coma, picking these little gems right off the tree. If you've never had an apple straight off the tree, you have no idea what your missing, those apples you get at the grocery store DO NOT COMPARE!! Any reason to add apples to our plate OR glasses is a must during this time of year.
The Best Double IPAs for Boozy Thanksgiving Sipping This Year
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. There are plentiful ways to get into the holiday spirit in this season of bounty, from the turkey on the table to the comfort of loved ones surrounding you — and yes, that carries over to the best double IPA in your glass. That’s right: What you’re (responsibly) imbibing through the holidays deserves as much consideration as the Thanksgiving feast that awaits, and that’s why the best double IPAs belong in your fridge. Our take is pretty simple this Thanksgiving: If you’re only...
thebrewermagazine.com
Whole Hog Debuts Oatmeal Cream Pie Imperial Stout to Display Brewery’s Skill at Balancing Big Flavors
New for fall 2022, Whole Hog Oatmeal Cream Pie Imperial Stout is the latest release from the makers of the celebrated Whole Hog Pumpkin Ale. Available while supplies last, this big dessert stout demonstrates the brewery’s talent for balancing flavors with drinkability, and perfectly capturing a season with something novel.
3D printing food: The best Thanksgiving hot-melt extrusion you've ever tasted
As has been the tradition for the past 30 years now, I am spending my Thanksgiving morning here in The Herald-Mail Media test kitchen, taking last minute calls and offering tips for a flawless holiday spread. Except I am not at Herald-Mail Media offices this morning, I am on the...
foodgressing.com
Le Macaron French Pastries Seasonal Flavors
Le Macaron aficionados can now savor the flavors of the season with new Pumpkin, Gingerbread Christmas, and Champagne macarons. Available at all 67 Le Macaron locations nationwide, the decadent, colorful confections with more than 20 year-around flavors are perfect for corporate gifting, family, or friends. Also stealing the show during...
disneybymark.com
Liquor Cocktails Now Available at Cinderella’s Royal Table and Be Our Guest in Magic Kingdom
Cinderella’s Royal Table and Be Our Guest Restaurant in Magic Kingdom are now serving cocktails with liquor for the first time. Magic Kingdom was a dry park for decades but began serving beer and wine at table-service restaurants when Be Our Guest Restaurant opened in 2012. Some table-service restaurants began serving cocktails with liquor in September 2022. Alcohol is still not served at any quick-service locations.
Natural Ginger Ale Recipe
While you appreciate its bubbly taste and high concentration of natural probiotics and enzymes that support the healthy function of the digestive system, ginger ale is a tremendously healthy natural beverage that will help you utilize the many medicinal properties of this root.
Root Beer Can Majorly Upgrade Your Chili
Whenever fall season hits full swing, menus in restaurants and home kitchens across the nation start transforming. With the transition from summer to autumn comes a shift in culinary mindsets; refreshing summer meals like ceviche and cookout classics like burgers and bratwursts take a back seat in exchange for hearty soups and holiday spreads. Among the many ways to warm up on a cold winter night, brewing a heaping pot of chili is one of the best methods.
disneyfoodblog.com
New Eats and Drinks Added to Select Disney World Restaurants This Week
It’s been a BUSY week at Disney World. We’re gearing up for the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays (and we now have menus and a sneak peek at merchandise). We also saw some ticket price increases this week, AFTER last month when we saw a ton of food and drink price increases. Speaking of which, what’s going on with Disney World restaurants this week? Let’s find out!
Thrillist
The Best Natural Wines You Should Drink This Winter
The holidays call for an endless exchange of wine bottles. Off they go in totes everywhere, en route to festive gatherings and back again to get regifted. It doesn’t mean, however, that we can’t make more conscious decisions about the wines we’re choosing. This year, we’re looking out for funky flavors that are friendly to the environment, too. With the help of Laura Marchetti, owner of Riverview Wine & Spirits in Jersey City, NJ, we’ve compiled a list of winter-forward natural wines for all your merry-making needs.
Thrillist
Skrewball Is Bottling an Egg Nog Whiskey for the Holidays
Between Fireball and Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, flavored whiskies are familiar fare, even if you aren't throwing back shots of Fireball when you head out to the bar. Familiar though those big brands may be, Skrewball is treading into new holiday-themed territory this fall. It has announced the release of Skrewball Eggnog. It’s still boozy and still has its signature peanut butter flavor, but now with 100% more holiday flair.
