The Comeback

NFL world reacts to insane Darius Slayton catch

Darius Slayton just made one of the best catches of the year. The New York Giants receiver set the team up to plunge into the end zone with an unbelievable grab. Slayton caught a deep pass by quarterback Daniel Jones in insane, spectacular fashion. The Giants receiver went up and challenged Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Darius Slayton catch appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Ringer

Week 12 NFL Power Rankings: Eagles Still At No. 1, But For How Long?

As we head into Thanksgiving, only 17 NFL teams have a better than 30 percent chance to make the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight’s 2022 playoff predictions model. The rest of the NFL is hanging on by a hope and a prayer for a shot at the big dance, if not already preparing for the offseason. The top of these power rankings feature the three teams with the best odds to win the Super Bowl, and on the second tier are the four teams I believe are best suited to knock off the top dogs without the aid of first-round bye in the playoffs. From the top to the bottom of these rankings, I’m trying to predict postseason potential, rather than making knee-jerk reactions to each week’s results. That’s why you’ll see the Eagles still at no. 1 despite a loss in Week 10 and a squeaker of a win in Week 11. Now, on to Week 12!
MICHIGAN STATE
Deadspin

Sean Payton is haunting coaches on the hot seat

It’s rare to read scuttlebutt about which job a coach wants. The job market for unemployed coaches typically works the other way around. Jobs open up, a slew of coaching candidates cram into the interview lobby. Sean Payton is in a unique position where he can call the shots.
The Spun

1 NFL Star Is Leading All Players In Pro Bowl Votes

On Wednesday, the NFL announced the leading vote-getter for this year's Pro Bowl. At the moment, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is ahead of the pack. Jefferson has landed 72,403 votes from the fans thus far. Right behind him on the list is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with 69,679 votes.
NBC Sports

How to watch Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons

Winners of five out of their last six games, the Washington Commanders are riding high entering this Sunday's Week 12 contest against the Atlanta Falcons. After a 1-4 start, the Commanders have clawed back to 6-5 and are now firmly in the NFC playoff picture. This Sunday's matchup against Atlanta is a crucial one, as the Falcons sit just one game back of Washington in the wild card standings.
ATLANTA, GA
programminginsider.com

2022 NFL Regular Season Week 12 TV and Announcer Schedule

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. The Bills plays the Lions (CBS, Nov. 20 @ 1:00 PM ET). Buffalo defeated Cleveland 31-23 at Ford Field in Week 11 after a snowstorm forced the Bills to temporarily move into the home of the Lions. Detroit has won three straight following a 31-18 win against the New York Giants.
TENNESSEE STATE

