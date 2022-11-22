NOTICE IS GIVEN IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PROVISIONS OF THE OFFICIAL CODE OF GEORGIA ANNOTATED THAT AN APPLICATION FOR BEER, WINE, DISTILLED SPIRITS, COCKTAILS OR FULL LIQUOR HAS BEEN FILED BY JENNIFER WOLFE OF IT'S PERMITTABLE, LLC THE NAME OF THE BUSINESS IS VIRGIL'S CONYERS LLC. THE NAME OF THE CORPORATION IS VIRGIL'S CONYERS LLC THE EXACT LOCATION OF THE PLACE OF BUSINESS FOR WHICH THE LICENSE IS SOUGHT AT 914 COMMERCIAL STREET, CONYERS, GA 30012. THE NAME(S) AND ADDRESS(ES) OF EACH OWNER OF THE BUSINESS IS/ARE: GREGORY SMALLS AND JUAN SMALLS, 914 COMMERCIAL STREET, CONYERS 30012 FILED WITH THE CITY OF CONYERS PLANNING AND INSPECTION DEPARTMENT AT PO BOX 1259, CONYERS, GA 30012 904-87515 11/23 2022.

CONYERS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO