Brock Bowers Looking For Repeat Flash Performance
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to play in-state rival Georgia Tech this Saturday in the 114th edition of "Clean, Old Fashioned Hate". While the Bulldogs are a heavy favorite (as they have been for years), Kirby Smart has made it clear that his team will not be taking their opponent lightly.
How a 12-Team College Football Playoff Would Look After Week 12
Imagine Tennessee ending its season with a 25-point loss at South Carolina and … still making the playoffs!. PAWSITIVELY PERFECT: Butts county adoptable dogs - week of November 24. If you are ready to adopt the love of your life, please click HERE, to see the truly fabulous adoptable...
HEALTH SCORES: Nov. 14 - Nov. 17
♦ Newton High School, 601 Crowell Road, Covington; Nov. 14; Routine; 100/A.
NOTICE OF CHANGE OF CORPORATE NAME
NOTICE OF CHANGE OF CORPORATE NAME Notice is given that articles of amendment, which will change the name of CEN Fabrications, Inc. to CED Holdings, Inc. have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. The registered office of the corporation is located at 2180 Smyrna Ridge Court, N.W., Conyers, Georgia 30094. The registered agent at such address is Cary Kramber. 907-87288, 11/23,30,2022.
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Carl Albert Hyde, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: Shirley Jean Harwell Personal Representative's Address: 2676 Lakeside Drive Conyers GA 30094 This 1 day of November, 2022. 908-87284, 11/23,30,12/7,14,2022.
Tres Thomas is sole finalist for Covington city manager job
COVINGTON — A sole finalist for the Covington city manager position has been named. Emory “Tres” Thomas III, who is currently serving as interim city manager, has been selected by the Covington City Council as the top choice for the job. Thomas was interviewed by the council...
GET OUT THERE: 5 events in Rockdale and Newton County this weekend, Nov. 25-27
Happy Thanksgiving! While you get your meal started, start thinking about how you want to unwind after the festivities.
'Nepo Baby' Is Trending Everywhere, but What Does It Mean?
In Generation Zoomer fashion (yes, that is the official name of the generation) we have another trending term that has quickly been shortened into slang: "nepo baby." PURRFECTLY ADORABLE: Butts County adoptable cats - week of November 24. Looking for that purrfect fur baby to bring home? Look no further...
NOTICE IS GIVEN IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PROVISIONS OF THE OFFICIAL CODE OF GEORGIA ANNOTATED THAT AN APPLICATION FOR BEER, WINE, DISTILLED SPIRITS, COCKTAILS OR FULL LIQUOR HAS BEEN FILED BY JENNIFER WOLFE OF IT'S PERMITTABLE, LLC THE NAME OF THE BUSINESS IS VIRGIL'S CONYERS LLC.
NOTICE IS GIVEN IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PROVISIONS OF THE OFFICIAL CODE OF GEORGIA ANNOTATED THAT AN APPLICATION FOR BEER, WINE, DISTILLED SPIRITS, COCKTAILS OR FULL LIQUOR HAS BEEN FILED BY JENNIFER WOLFE OF IT'S PERMITTABLE, LLC THE NAME OF THE BUSINESS IS VIRGIL'S CONYERS LLC. THE NAME OF THE CORPORATION IS VIRGIL'S CONYERS LLC THE EXACT LOCATION OF THE PLACE OF BUSINESS FOR WHICH THE LICENSE IS SOUGHT AT 914 COMMERCIAL STREET, CONYERS, GA 30012. THE NAME(S) AND ADDRESS(ES) OF EACH OWNER OF THE BUSINESS IS/ARE: GREGORY SMALLS AND JUAN SMALLS, 914 COMMERCIAL STREET, CONYERS 30012 FILED WITH THE CITY OF CONYERS PLANNING AND INSPECTION DEPARTMENT AT PO BOX 1259, CONYERS, GA 30012 904-87515 11/23 2022.
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Nov. 15 to Nov. 21, 2022:. • Samantha W. Albert, 32, Ridge Court, Conyers; battery.
Rockdale County to kickoff Christmas season with tree lighting ceremony
CONYERS — Rockdale County officials are looking to light up the holiday season with the return of the annual Holiday Tree Lighting event. The Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Historic Rockdale County Courthouse, 922 Court St.
Halle Berry Shows Off Her Four-Legged 'Turkey Tasters' in New Photo
Halle Berry is gearing up for the holiday with her crew of turkey taste testers, also known as her two labradoodles, Jackson and Roman. PURRFECTLY ADORABLE: Butts County adoptable cats - week of November 24. Looking for that purrfect fur baby to bring home? Look no further than Klassy Kats...
Man wearing bunny mask robs Dollar General
COVINGTON — A man who robbed a dollar store while wearing a bunny mask has been arrested and charged with robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeremiah A’Mauri Freeland, 21, of 75 Valley Brook Drive, Covington...
Sofia Vergara Shows Off Her Thanksgiving Dinner Spread in New Video
Sofia Vergara is serving up some delicious food for the Thanksgiving holiday!. GET OUT THERE: 5 events in Rockdale and Newton County this weekend, Nov. 25-27 Happy Thanksgiving! While you get your meal started, start thinking about how you want to unwind after the festivities. Click for more.GET OUT THERE: 5 events in Rockdale and Newton County this weekend, Nov. 25-27.
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22:. • Daniel Leonard Anderson, 37, Creekside Trail, Covington; driving while license suspended...
From Rosie the Riveter to TikTok Star: Meet the Internet's Most Extraordinary Grandma
Ross Smith and his Granny are not like any grandma-grandson duo you've ever met–they're TikTok famous!. PAWSITIVELY PERFECT: Butts county adoptable dogs - week of November 24. If you are ready to adopt the love of your life, please click HERE, to see the truly fabulous adoptable dogs available...
