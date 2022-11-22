ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

USCFootball.com staff picks against the spread for USC vs. Notre Dame

Each week the entire USCFootball.com staff will reveal their picks against the spread for the upcoming USC football game. This week the Trojans back at home in the Coliseum taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with a kickoff time set for at 4:30 p.m. PT with the game on ABC. The spread for the game is USC favored by 5.5 points (since we made our picks earlier in the week the spread has moved down to USC -4).
Ohio State Widely Projected To Face TCU In College Football Playoff At Fiesta Bowl

Ohio State heads into Saturday’s game against Michigan (12 p.m. on FOX) in control of its own destiny in both the Big Ten and College Football Playoff races. A victory over the Wolverines will send the Buckeyes to the conference championship game, where they’ll have a chance to clinch a spot in the four-team field. A loss, meanwhile, likely sends the program to the Rose Bowl for the second year in a row.
LSU Wire Roundtable: Staff predictions for Tigers' regular season finale against Texas A&M

It’s hard to believe we’ve already reached the final week of the regular season, but luckily, there could still be a lot of meaningful football in LSU’s future. The Tigers are locked into the SEC Championship against Georgia, and if they win out, they’ll likely be heading to the College Football Playoff. For any of that to be a possibility, LSU needs to get past Texas A&M this week.
