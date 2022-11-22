It’s hard to believe we’ve already reached the final week of the regular season, but luckily, there could still be a lot of meaningful football in LSU’s future. The Tigers are locked into the SEC Championship against Georgia, and if they win out, they’ll likely be heading to the College Football Playoff. For any of that to be a possibility, LSU needs to get past Texas A&M this week.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO