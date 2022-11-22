Read full article on original website
Joplin Police set perimeter to locate man who fled car stop
JOPLIN, Mo. — Late Friday evening, November 25, 2022 reports of numerous Joplin Police officers setting a perimeter near 20th and S. Connecticut Ave. KOAM’s Shannon Becker learned on scene it was a car stop where a male fled vehicle. Red box marks general area set for second perimeter near Parr Hill Park. Screenshot Google Maps. Sgt Thomas Bowin of...
Benton County sheriff’s deputy finds drugs, gun, stolen items in traffic stop
Benton County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit found multiple drugs during a traffic stop on Nov. 3.
kggfradio.com
Woman Dies in Commerce, OK House Fire
A woman is dead after a house fire in Commerce, Oklahoma. The fire started around 9:30 a.m. yesterday morning. The name of the victim has not been released as the Commerce Police Department is still in the process of notifying family members. The state fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire, which has not been determined at this time, although they don't suspect foul play or criminal activity.
columbusnews-report.com
Former officer is charged in thefts
Shoplifting charges are pending on a former Galena School Resource officer for thefts at a Miami, Oklahoma Walmart store. According to police reports, Christopher Bailey Corbit, 44, was cited November 17 and 18 by Miami Police officers for larceny, shoplifting and theft He was placed on administrative leave on Monday and dismissed from his position as a Galena school resource officer on Tuesday…
Man sentenced in overdose case turned murder investigation
A judge sentences a Coffeyville, Kansas, resident for murder in the second degree and interference with a law enforcement officer.
Rollover as two vehicles collide in Webb City on Madison
WEBB CITY, Mo. — About 4:55 p.m. Wednesday afternoon November 23, 2022 reports of a two vehicle crash with rollover at Fountain and Madison alerted Webb City E-911. Webb City Fire, METS ambulance, Webb City Police responded. On scene we learn there were no serious injuries. Not all information was available as some people involved had walked into the Freeman...
I-44 Will Rogers Turnpike travel delay: tractor trailer crash at Miami
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Thanksgiving morning reports about 10 a.m. stating traffic delays traveling west approaching Miami 313 exit. KOAM Producer Zach Dobbs reports of a huge traffic delay due to a semi wreck. His video shows a tractor trailer at 312 mile marker off the north side of the roadway, overturned trailer and the cab destroyed. Google Maps Screenshot...
Body recovered from Commerce house fire
COMMERCE, Okla. — The Office of the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is investigating a house fire in Commerce where one woman was found dead. OSFM said the fire started around 9:30 a.m. in a single family home in Commerce. They also said the body of one woman was...
933kwto.com
Prosecutors File Assault Charges Against Two People in Barry County
Two people from Barry County are facing charges of assault after allegedly attacking a victim with a handgun. Authorities say Jason Swift and Sarena Tucker are charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon after investigators say they attacked a man in the Cassville area and hit him repeatedly with a pistol.
fourstateshomepage.com
Commerce Thanksgiving Day fire claims life of elderly woman
COMMERCE, Okla. – An elderly woman died in a Thanksgiving Day fire, the state Fire Marshal’s office confirmed on Friday. The woman’s name has not been released. Judah Sheppard, State Fire Marshal supervisor said her identity will be released pending a report from the medical examiner’s office.
fourstateshomepage.com
UPDATE: Oklahoma officer released from hospital following high speed pursuit chase; suspect in custody
COMMERCE, Okla. – A Commerce police officer was admitted to a Joplin hospital Saturday night in critical condition following a high-speed pursuit, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Vernon Moyer, 39, of Commerce, was traveling north on County Road S 560 about two miles north of Commerce at a...
KOKI FOX 23
18-year-old woman dead after crash near Ketchum
KETCHUM, Okla. — An 18-year-old woman is dead after a car crash near Ketchum in Craig County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 on OK-82, just north of OK-85, near Ketchum. According to OHP, Saffron Durham, age...
Man wanted for federal, local charges arrested in Parsons
After several weeks of investigating, Parsons authorities find a man wanted for federal and local charges.
Investigation alert: Sheriff seeks identity of person and owner of truck
Update: Authorities have identified the person and owner of the truck, and no legal issues
kggfradio.com
Kansas Man Dies in Head-On Collision on U.S. 400
One man has died and another is seriously injured after a head-on crash on U.S. 400. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 33 year-old Dakota Jones of Weir, Kansas was headed east on the highway in the westbound lanes around 7:50 p.m. Monday night near McCune, Kansas. At the same time, Kenneth Messer of McCune was heading west in the correct lanes. Jones' truck hit Messer's car in a head-on collision.
Southeast Kansas man killed in head-on crash
A southeast Kansas man was killed in a crash Monday night in Crawford County.
T-bone crash 7th and Duquesne
DUQUESNE, Mo. — Just before 6 a.m. Tues, Nov 22, 2022 reports of a crash at 7th and Duquesne Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Duenweg Fire, METS ambulance, Duquesne Police responded. Two vehicles had collided in a T-bone crash. It took about 15 minutes to perform a door pop to get the driver out of the passenger car struck t-bone...
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri man pleads guilty in connection to Joplin woman’s murder
TULSA, Okla. — A Joplin man pleaded guilty to using physical force against two individuals to stop them from talking with police officers about the kidnapping and killing of a Joplin woman. Lane Ryan Bronson, 29, pleaded guilty to tampering with a witness, victim, and informant by using and...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: house fire fatality, Turkey Trots for two cities
COMMERCE, Okla. – According to the Quapaw Nation Marshal Service, marshals, and Commerce police responded to a house fire in Commerce where they found a fatality. The Commerce Police Department continues the process of notifying all of the family members and has not released the name at this time. To read more about this story, click here.
Man convicted of Joplin murder feat in upcoming Netflix Crime Documentary
JOPLIN, Mo. (KOAM-TV 7) — Netflix is poised to release I Am a Killer Season 4 on December 21. The trailer is out and features Joplin, Missouri, convicted killer Gary Black. This season features interviews with current inmates, some on Death Row, and their current situations according to a media release on the British Crime Documentary. Gary W. Black was...
