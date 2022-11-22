ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce, OK

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin Police set perimeter to locate man who fled car stop

JOPLIN, Mo. — Late Friday evening, November 25, 2022 reports of numerous Joplin Police officers setting a perimeter near 20th and S. Connecticut Ave. KOAM’s Shannon Becker learned on scene it was a car stop where a male fled vehicle. Red box marks general area set for second perimeter near Parr Hill Park. Screenshot Google Maps. Sgt Thomas Bowin of...
JOPLIN, MO
kggfradio.com

Woman Dies in Commerce, OK House Fire

A woman is dead after a house fire in Commerce, Oklahoma. The fire started around 9:30 a.m. yesterday morning. The name of the victim has not been released as the Commerce Police Department is still in the process of notifying family members. The state fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire, which has not been determined at this time, although they don't suspect foul play or criminal activity.
COMMERCE, OK
columbusnews-report.com

Former officer is charged in thefts

Shoplifting charges are pending on a former Galena School Resource officer for thefts at a Miami, Oklahoma Walmart store. According to police reports, Christopher Bailey Corbit, 44, was cited November 17 and 18 by Miami Police officers for larceny, shoplifting and theft He was placed on administrative leave on Monday and dismissed from his position as a Galena school resource officer on Tuesday…
MIAMI, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Rollover as two vehicles collide in Webb City on Madison

WEBB CITY, Mo. — About 4:55 p.m. Wednesday afternoon November 23, 2022 reports of a two vehicle crash with rollover at Fountain and Madison alerted Webb City E-911. Webb City Fire, METS ambulance, Webb City Police responded. On scene we learn there were no serious injuries. Not all information was available as some people involved had walked into the Freeman...
WEBB CITY, MO
KRMG

Body recovered from Commerce house fire

COMMERCE, Okla. — The Office of the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is investigating a house fire in Commerce where one woman was found dead. OSFM said the fire started around 9:30 a.m. in a single family home in Commerce. They also said the body of one woman was...
COMMERCE, OK
933kwto.com

Prosecutors File Assault Charges Against Two People in Barry County

Two people from Barry County are facing charges of assault after allegedly attacking a victim with a handgun. Authorities say Jason Swift and Sarena Tucker are charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon after investigators say they attacked a man in the Cassville area and hit him repeatedly with a pistol.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Commerce Thanksgiving Day fire claims life of elderly woman

COMMERCE, Okla. – An elderly woman died in a Thanksgiving Day fire, the state Fire Marshal’s office confirmed on Friday. The woman’s name has not been released. Judah Sheppard, State Fire Marshal supervisor said her identity will be released pending a report from the medical examiner’s office.
COMMERCE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

18-year-old woman dead after crash near Ketchum

KETCHUM, Okla. — An 18-year-old woman is dead after a car crash near Ketchum in Craig County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 on OK-82, just north of OK-85, near Ketchum. According to OHP, Saffron Durham, age...
CRAIG COUNTY, OK
kggfradio.com

Kansas Man Dies in Head-On Collision on U.S. 400

One man has died and another is seriously injured after a head-on crash on U.S. 400. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 33 year-old Dakota Jones of Weir, Kansas was headed east on the highway in the westbound lanes around 7:50 p.m. Monday night near McCune, Kansas. At the same time, Kenneth Messer of McCune was heading west in the correct lanes. Jones' truck hit Messer's car in a head-on collision.
MCCUNE, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

T-bone crash 7th and Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Mo. — Just before 6 a.m. Tues, Nov 22, 2022 reports of a crash at 7th and Duquesne Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Duenweg Fire, METS ambulance, Duquesne Police responded. Two vehicles had collided in a T-bone crash. It took about 15 minutes to perform a door pop to get the driver out of the passenger car struck t-bone...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri man pleads guilty in connection to Joplin woman’s murder

TULSA, Okla. — A Joplin man pleaded guilty to using physical force against two individuals to stop them from talking with police officers about the kidnapping and killing of a Joplin woman. Lane Ryan Bronson, 29, pleaded guilty to tampering with a witness, victim, and informant by using and...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: house fire fatality, Turkey Trots for two cities

COMMERCE, Okla. – According to the Quapaw Nation Marshal Service, marshals, and Commerce police responded to a house fire in Commerce where they found a fatality. The Commerce Police Department continues the process of notifying all of the family members and has not released the name at this time. To read more about this story, click here.
COMMERCE, OK

