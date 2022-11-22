APD Detectives are Looking for a Woman Suspected of Robbing a Walmart in South Austin

Case: 22-2931002

Date: Thursday, October 20, 2022

Time: 5:21 p.m.

Location: 710 East Ben White Boulevard -- Walmart

The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is asking for the community’s help identifying the suspect in a robbery at the Walmart located at 710 East Ben White Boulevard on Thursday, October 20th, at 5:21 p.m.

The suspect, a woman whose description and photo are included below, stole items from Walmart and attacked a store employee.

Suspect photo:

The suspect is described as a:

Black female

Approximately 25-35 years of age

Short in height

Medium build

Black curly hair

Mole on her left cheek

The suspect was last seen wearing:

Blue, teal and black colored shirt

Black shorts

Black sweatshirt with “Nightmare” written across the chest

Carrying a bright blue, teal, and purple colored handbag

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.