ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

APD Detectives are Looking for a Woman Suspected of Robbing a Walmart in South Austin

Austin, Texas
 5 days ago

Case: 22-2931002

Date: Thursday, October 20, 2022

Time: 5:21 p.m.

Location: 710 East Ben White Boulevard -- Walmart

The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is asking for the community’s help identifying the suspect in a robbery at the Walmart located at 710 East Ben White Boulevard on Thursday, October 20th, at 5:21 p.m.

The suspect, a woman whose description and photo are included below, stole items from Walmart and attacked a store employee.

Suspect photo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zawcJ_0jJtOsTO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mn33e_0jJtOsTO00

The suspect is described as a:

  • Black female
  • Approximately 25-35 years of age
  • Short in height
  • Medium build
  • Black curly hair
  • Mole on her left cheek

The suspect was last seen wearing:

  • Blue, teal and black colored shirt
  • Black shorts
  • Black sweatshirt with “Nightmare” written across the chest
  • Carrying a bright blue, teal, and purple colored handbag

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCEN TV NBC 6

Killeen police asking for help identifying two suspects after robbery

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects who they believe to be involved in a robbery on Nov. 22. Police say that they responded to a robbery at Mickey's Convenience Food Store on Stagecoach Road around 1:40 a.m. They reported that two men stole merchandise from the store and assaulted an employee before fleeing in a silver vehicle.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Killeen neighbors react to shooting done by active-duty solider

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Some Killeen neighbors were woken up Sunday morning to the sound of shots being fired. Authorities responded to the incident in the Andover Drive neighborhood which left one woman hit by a stray bullet. Police said the 14 shots came from an active-duty soldier who was...
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man dies after police say he was thrown from a vehicle in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating after a man died after he was found with head injuries in North Austin. Police said on Nov. 6, around 2:58 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding an injured man at the Oskar Blues Brewery at 10420 Metric Blvd. When...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Person rescued after vehicle goes into lake

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was rescued from Lake Walter E. Long after the vehicle they were in went into the water. Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter that they, the Austin Fire Department, and STAR Flight responded to 6620 Blue Bluff Rd. at 11:12 a.m. That address is where a boat ramp into the […]
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Doubly at WCRAS

Doubly is waiting for his perfect home at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter. This one-and-a-half-year-old mix is a former outdoor-only dog, but is learning all he can and can adapt to indoor life, says WCRAS.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Lucy in Disguise set to close on Dec. 17

A costume shop on South Congress is closing its doors in December after 38 years in business. Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds announced on Facebook that the official closing date will be Saturday, Dec. 17. Until then, everything in the store will be 50% off. The store, which used to...
AUSTIN, TX
kwhi.com

UNDERCOVER NARCOTICS UNIT MAKES ANOTHER BUST

A LaGrange man was arrested after the Fayette County Undercover Narcotics Unit made their second big bust in as many days. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that investigators from the Undercover Narcotics Unit, with assistance from the La Grange Police Department, executed a search warrant on Thursday in the 900 block of Jefferson Street in LaGrange.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy