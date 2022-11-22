Read full article on original website
“How do we manage this? All patients meet with the physical therapist before surgery and within two days after surgery. They use transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) before and after surgery. They get a regional anesthetic block from one of our anesthesiologists, supplemented with local injection during surgery. They use a cold machine to provide continuous cryotherapy. Standard medication prescriptions include a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), acetaminophen, and gabapentin. Also recommended is a cannabinoid. This is cannabidiol (CBD) for our patients, without tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the active ingredient in marijuana.”
Keynote: Revolutionizing America’s Healthcare System, One Zip Code at a Time. November 25, 2022: As a part of their mission to revolutionize America’s healthcare system, Dr Chris Chen, CEO of ChenMed and his brother Gordon Chen wrote the book The Calling: A Memoir of Family, Faith and the Future of Healthcare, to shine a light on how an expensive, uncoordinated, and confusing system works for itself at the expense of suffering patients. The Calling tells the story of how ChenMed, a physician-led, mission-driven company, is transforming care of patients from forgotten and underserved communities by taking a proactive and preventive approach to care.
