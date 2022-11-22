Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
Related
Eyewitness News
Car fire on I-84 west in Tolland leads to brush fire, lane closures
TOLLAND, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say several lanes of I-84 west were shut down Sunday after a car fire led to a nearby brush fire. Police were dispatched to Exit 68 shortly after 6:38 a.m. for reports of a car fire. When troopers arrived, all occupants were safely outside...
One person killed in house fire on Laura Lane in New Haven
Fire crews responded to an overnight house fire on Laura Lane Saturday morning.
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead After New Haven House Fire
One person has died after a house fire in New Haven early Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to a report of a fire at a home on Laura Lane around 3:11 a.m. When crews arrived, they said they found heavy fire coming from the front of the first floor and on the roof of the building.
trumbulltimes.com
Two killed in overnight crashes on Interstate 95, state police say.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two people were killed in crashes on Interstate 95 early Saturday, state police say. The first incident involved a wrong-way driver striking a 35-year-old North Haven man's car in a fatal motor vehicle collision. Connecticut State Police said they...
‘Magic of Middletown’ tree lighting ceremony held
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Middletown High School and Beman Middle School choirs got into the holiday spirit Friday. The 37th annual “Magic of Middletown” tree lighting ceremony was held on Friday night. The community came together along Main Street and the South Green for an evening of family fun. The event featured food, holiday music, […]
I-95 north re-opens following wrong-way crash
WEST HAVEN/ MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Several parts of Interstate 95 were shut down Saturday morning due to multi-vehicle accidents. Interstate 95 northbound between Exits 34 and 35 in Milford was for a time for a two-car crash involving a wrong-way driver. Officials say the crash happened at approximately 2 a.m. The wrong way driver was […]
NBC Connecticut
2 Dead in Crash on Route 15 Southbound in Wallingford
Two people have died after a crash on Route 15 southbound in Wallingford early Saturday morning. State police said 22-year-old Adejah Valentine, of Hartford, was traveling in the left lane on Route 15 south near exit 66 around 1:30 a.m. when he ran off the roadway, went up an embankment and collided with a tree.
Eyewitness News
Bar and restaurant hosts benefit to support Bristol fallen officers
ORANGE, Conn. (WFSB) - A bar and restaurant in Orange hosted a benefit tonight to help out the families of fallen officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, as well as officer Alec Iurato. It comes nearly a month and a half after the deadly attack. “Before everyone came,...
westernmassnews.com
4 injured in crash along I-91 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called a crash along Interstate 91 Thursday night. Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that firefighters had to extricate four people from the vehicle, which crashed along the northbound side of the highway in Springfield. Those people were taken to an area hospital...
Connecticut man accused of dragging officer by door after racing
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Connecticut man is accused of drag racing and then pulling a state trooper who tried to stop him along the road, authorities said Saturday. Nathan Delvalle, 18, of Ansonia, was arrested and charged with violating motor vehicle racing requirements, reckless driving, disobeying the signal of an officer, engaging police in pursuit, illegally striking an officer with a motor vehicle, illegal racing on a highway, interfering with officer/resisting arrest, second-degree breach of peace and second-degree reckless endangerment, Connecticut State Police Trooper Preston Zdrojeski told The Middletown Press.
Two dead following car crash on Route 15 in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Two people are dead following a car crash on Route 15 Saturday morning. Officials said an Infinity G35 was traveling in the left lane of two on Route 15 southbound approximately one mile north of Exit 66 when it went off the roadway up a grass embankment and struck a tree. The […]
Connecticut Winter Sun Glare Safety Tip Video Posted by Town of Orange Police
A lot of mornings, I make a trek from Carmel to Yorktown Heights before I make the journey to Brookfield/Danbury. I call it the "tri-fecta" of Highway Hell, first the Taconic, then 684, and then 84, it is quite a gauntlet and this time of year, there are a couple of intersections that are tough to navigate with the blinding sun in the early morning.
One dead after two-car crash on I-95 South in West Haven
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died following a car accident on I-95 South in West Haven, police said. The accident happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. One vehicle was traveling at a suspected high speed and hit the back of another car. Delvon West, 35, was a passenger in the car […]
darientimes.com
State police investigate person found dead in Litchfield
LITCHFIELD — State police said they are investigating the death of a person on Hopkins Road. Troopers were called to Hopkins Road for a medical call around 7 a.m. Saturday and found the person dead, Connecticut State Police Sgt. Christine Jeltema said. Jeltema could not immediately provide more details...
Journal Inquirer
With more residents struggling to get by, food banks see a decrease in donations
Inflation is making the holiday season more difficult for many, including area food banks, soup kitchens, and the people they serve, leading to Connecticut Foodshare to tap into its reserves to help smaller food banks meet the needs of their clients. Connecticut Foodshare: www.ctfoodshare.org. Cornerstone Foundation in Vernon: www.cornerstone-cares.org. Enfield...
Off-duty firefighter saves woman from burning car in Brookfield
An off-duty New York firefighter saved a woman's life Saturday morning after rescuing her from a burning car.
New Christmas Festival lights up Connecticut Convention Center
HARTFORD, Conn. — There is a new Christmas light display happening in the city of Hartford. It’s called Hartford Glow and it opened on Friday. The entire festival is indoors and it’s the first year this indoor light festival has ever happened in Hartford. Light gardens, activities, treats, and live entertainment can be found there all while staying warm.
Naugatuck Infant Stabbed, Dismembered Laid To Rest, Search Continues For Father
As investigators continue to work around the clock to apprehend the father of an 11-month-old Connecticut girl he allegedly killed and dismembered, her family laid her to rest in a private ceremony. The homicide occurred in New Haven County in the 100 Block of Millville Ave. in Naugatuck on Friday,...
NBC Connecticut
State Police Searching for Driver Involved in Deadly Hit & Run on I-95
A Bridgeport man has died following an accident early Saturday morning in West Haven. It occurred just after 2:30 in the morning on I-95 South near Exit 42. State Police say a Jeep Grand Cherokee was reportedly speeding down the highway when it rear ended a Dodge Challenger that was in the far right lane.
Journal Inquirer
Glastonbury’s Shops at Somerset Square sold to Tennessee development company
GLASTONBURY — The financially troubled Shops at Somerset Square retail property in Glastonbury, anchored by upscale tenants that include Jos. A Bank, Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Max Fish restaurant, recently sold to a Memphis, Tennessee real estate development company for $30.1 million, property records show. Poag...
Comments / 0