Norfolk, CT

Eyewitness News

Car fire on I-84 west in Tolland leads to brush fire, lane closures

TOLLAND, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say several lanes of I-84 west were shut down Sunday after a car fire led to a nearby brush fire. Police were dispatched to Exit 68 shortly after 6:38 a.m. for reports of a car fire. When troopers arrived, all occupants were safely outside...
TOLLAND, CT
NBC Connecticut

1 Dead After New Haven House Fire

One person has died after a house fire in New Haven early Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to a report of a fire at a home on Laura Lane around 3:11 a.m. When crews arrived, they said they found heavy fire coming from the front of the first floor and on the roof of the building.
NEW HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Two killed in overnight crashes on Interstate 95, state police say.

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two people were killed in crashes on Interstate 95 early Saturday, state police say. The first incident involved a wrong-way driver striking a 35-year-old North Haven man's car in a fatal motor vehicle collision. Connecticut State Police said they...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

‘Magic of Middletown’ tree lighting ceremony held

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Middletown High School and Beman Middle School choirs got into the holiday spirit Friday. The 37th annual “Magic of Middletown” tree lighting ceremony was held on Friday night. The community came together along Main Street and the South Green for an evening of family fun. The event featured food, holiday music, […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

I-95 north re-opens following wrong-way crash

WEST HAVEN/ MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Several parts of Interstate 95 were shut down Saturday morning due to multi-vehicle accidents. Interstate 95 northbound between Exits 34 and 35 in Milford was for a time for a two-car crash involving a wrong-way driver. Officials say the crash happened at approximately 2 a.m. The wrong way driver was […]
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Dead in Crash on Route 15 Southbound in Wallingford

Two people have died after a crash on Route 15 southbound in Wallingford early Saturday morning. State police said 22-year-old Adejah Valentine, of Hartford, was traveling in the left lane on Route 15 south near exit 66 around 1:30 a.m. when he ran off the roadway, went up an embankment and collided with a tree.
WALLINGFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Bar and restaurant hosts benefit to support Bristol fallen officers

ORANGE, Conn. (WFSB) - A bar and restaurant in Orange hosted a benefit tonight to help out the families of fallen officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, as well as officer Alec Iurato. It comes nearly a month and a half after the deadly attack. “Before everyone came,...
ORANGE, CT
westernmassnews.com

4 injured in crash along I-91 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called a crash along Interstate 91 Thursday night. Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that firefighters had to extricate four people from the vehicle, which crashed along the northbound side of the highway in Springfield. Those people were taken to an area hospital...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Connecticut man accused of dragging officer by door after racing

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Connecticut man is accused of drag racing and then pulling a state trooper who tried to stop him along the road, authorities said Saturday. Nathan Delvalle, 18, of Ansonia, was arrested and charged with violating motor vehicle racing requirements, reckless driving, disobeying the signal of an officer, engaging police in pursuit, illegally striking an officer with a motor vehicle, illegal racing on a highway, interfering with officer/resisting arrest, second-degree breach of peace and second-degree reckless endangerment, Connecticut State Police Trooper Preston Zdrojeski told The Middletown Press.
CROMWELL, CT
WTNH

Two dead following car crash on Route 15 in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Two people are dead following a car crash on Route 15 Saturday morning. Officials said an Infinity G35 was traveling in the left lane of two on Route 15 southbound approximately one mile north of Exit 66 when it went off the roadway up a grass embankment and struck a tree. The […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
WTNH

One dead after two-car crash on I-95 South in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died following a car accident on I-95 South in West Haven, police said. The accident happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. One vehicle was traveling at a suspected high speed and hit the back of another car. Delvon West, 35, was a passenger in the car […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

State police investigate person found dead in Litchfield

LITCHFIELD — State police said they are investigating the death of a person on Hopkins Road. Troopers were called to Hopkins Road for a medical call around 7 a.m. Saturday and found the person dead, Connecticut State Police Sgt. Christine Jeltema said. Jeltema could not immediately provide more details...
LITCHFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

With more residents struggling to get by, food banks see a decrease in donations

Inflation is making the holiday season more difficult for many, including area food banks, soup kitchens, and the people they serve, leading to Connecticut Foodshare to tap into its reserves to help smaller food banks meet the needs of their clients. Connecticut Foodshare: www.ctfoodshare.org. Cornerstone Foundation in Vernon: www.cornerstone-cares.org. Enfield...
ENFIELD, CT
FOX 61

New Christmas Festival lights up Connecticut Convention Center

HARTFORD, Conn. — There is a new Christmas light display happening in the city of Hartford. It’s called Hartford Glow and it opened on Friday. The entire festival is indoors and it’s the first year this indoor light festival has ever happened in Hartford. Light gardens, activities, treats, and live entertainment can be found there all while staying warm.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

State Police Searching for Driver Involved in Deadly Hit & Run on I-95

A Bridgeport man has died following an accident early Saturday morning in West Haven. It occurred just after 2:30 in the morning on I-95 South near Exit 42. State Police say a Jeep Grand Cherokee was reportedly speeding down the highway when it rear ended a Dodge Challenger that was in the far right lane.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Journal Inquirer

Glastonbury’s Shops at Somerset Square sold to Tennessee development company

GLASTONBURY — The financially troubled Shops at Somerset Square retail property in Glastonbury, anchored by upscale tenants that include Jos. A Bank, Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Max Fish restaurant, recently sold to a Memphis, Tennessee real estate development company for $30.1 million, property records show. Poag...
GLASTONBURY, CT

