One of the most remembered scenes from Love Actually is Hugh Grant’s dance scene. Although many remember this sequence with nostalgia, Grant recently recalled it was quite “excruciating” for him. “I saw it in the script and I thought, ‘Well, I’ll hate doing that,'” Grant told Diane Sawyer in the ABC News special The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later. “I didn’t fancy doing the dance at all, let alone rehearsing it.” In the 2003 British holiday film, Grant plays the prime minister and he dances around 10 Downing Street as The Pointer Sisters’ “Jump” plays in the background. Richard...

