California State

‘Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning’ director says Tom Cruise will out-Tom Cruise himself

Whether you love him, hate him, are indifferent to him, are somehow only vaguely aware of him, or have any other feelings in between, you can’t help but respect the love and tenacity that Tom Cruise shows towards his craft. The movie star, famous for many things, is perhaps most well-known for insisting on doing his own stunts and learning new skills for the sake of filming a movie, if not simply for his own enjoyment of it all.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Jerry Bruckheimer, Joseph Kosinski, Miles Teller & Jennifer Connelly On Training And Shooting “Everything For Real” – Contenders L.A.

“Tony Scott set the bar very high with the first film and the aerial photography,” Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski says. “I had seen some videos that Navy aviators had done of their own training sequences by putting little GoPro cameras in their cockpit, and even though it was very low res and just one angle, it was more compelling to me than anything I had seen in any action film.” Kosinski was joined by producer Jerry Bruckheimer and the film’s stars Miles Teller and Jennifer Connelly for a panel at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles awards-season event to discuss...
New ‘The Whale’ trailer emotionally reaffirms Brendan Fraser as a clear Oscars frontrunner

What happens when you pair rising scream queen Sadie Sink with resurgent action hero frequenter Brendan Fraser? Your first guess probably wouldn’t be an intimately poignant Darren Aronofsky drama that has been stirring up its fair share of Oscars buzz for months; although, taking that last piece of info into account, perhaps that was your immediate guess.
John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production

John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon

Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character

EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
Constantine 2 Director Fighting for Hard R-Rating for Keanu Reeves' Sequel

Constantine 2 is officially in development at Warner Brothers, featuring Keanu Reeves returning as the eponymous antihero. Filmmaker Francis Lawrence is also set to return, helming the picture based on a script being written by Akiva Goldsman. While the first film was R-rated, Lawrence wants to go even further into adult territory this time around. In a recent interview with TheWrap, Lawrence said he felt the first picture was more PG-13 than anything, something he hopes to change with his follow-up.
Cate Blanchett’s new movie that held a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score is available to watch online this week

Cate Blanchett’s quest to become the most decorated actress of her era is in full swing, with her latest release Tár now destined for a streaming debut. Seeing a ridiculous six-minute standing ovation at its first screening, and an astounding 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomaotes for a significant amount of time, it’s now going beyond cinemas. Originally only shown in select theatres, the Blanchett film is now opened up to the masses.
Top Gun: Maverick is finally coming to streaming soon

Top Gun: Maverick is one of the biggest movies of the year, and one of the longest-lasting box office successes of the decade. That success goes a long way to explain why even now, six months after the movie’s theatrical release, it still isn’t available to stream without digitally renting or purchasing the movie. But thankfully, the long national wait for more Top Gun has an ending in site, because Paramount has announced Top Gun: Maverick will be streaming on Paramount Plus starting on Dec. 22.
Top Gun: Maverick Will Start Streaming on Paramount+ in December

Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick is the highest-grossing movie of 2022 Top Gun: Maverick will touch down on Paramount+ sooner rather than later. On Tuesday, Paramount+ announced that the Tom Cruise-led movie, the highest-grossing film of 2022 and one of the most successful films of all time, "will be available to stream globally on the service beginning Thursday, Dec. 22 in the U.S., as well as in Canada, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy and previously announced markets – the U.K. and Latin America," according to a statement obtained...
