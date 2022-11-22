(TITUSVILLE, NJ) -- Can you imagine rowing through ice floes and then trudging through a blizzard in the middle of the night, with miles to go before your destination is reached — especially when that destination is a battle to decide the fate of your country? The paintings that show General Washington crossing the Delaware on that snowy Christmas night in 1776 have forever caught the imagination of the public — so much so that annual December reenactments by Washington Crossing Historic Park in Pennsylvania attract thousands of visitors each year. But what happened once the troops landed in New Jersey? This year you can get a glimpse of that experience at the Washington Crossing State Park in Titusville on December 11.

