Read full article on original website
Related
Top 15 Most Read Stories at New Jersey Stage from November 20-26, 2022
Here's a look at the top 15 most read articles published at New Jersey Stage from November 20-26, 2022. Each week we publish about 70 articles, including several original columns and features, along with news releases for events happening throughout the state and nearby areas like Philadelphia and New York City. This week's top 15 includes articles from 7 counties in New Jersey (Atlantic, Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Ocean, Somerset, and Union).
Ramapo College of New Jersey Recognized again as a 2022 ALL IN Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting
(MAHWAH, NJ) -- The recent midterm elections saw the second highest turnout of young voters in the past three decades and this didn’t happen by accident. In fact, Ramapo College of New Jersey students were highly intentional in their efforts to promote voter education and engagement, and as a result, Ramapo garnered national attention as one of the most engaged campuses for non-partisan student democratic engagement.
MCCC's Academic Theatre and Dance Company Presents 'Us vs. Them'
(WEST WINDSOR, NJ) -- Mercer County Community College’s (MCCC's) Academic Theatre and Dance Company presents “Us vs. Them, an Interactive Dance Theatre Collage” Friday and Saturday, December 2 and 3 at 7:30pm at the Studio Theatre, CM 122 next to MCCC's Kelsey Theatre in West Windsor. Tickets are $22 for adults and $20 for students, seniors and children.
ArtPride New Jersey Releases Holiday Gift Guide Featuring Upcoming Events Throughout the Garden State
(BURLINGTON, NJ) -- ArtPride New Jersey, the state’s largest arts service organization, has released its holiday gift guide, featuring upcoming in-person events throughout the Garden State. From Cape May to Paterson, the guide curates festive holiday experiences from theatres, museums, dance companies and galleries. The initiative is dedicated to increasing awareness and participation in the arts in New Jersey. The guide includes various in-person happenings this season, ranging from comedy shows to interpretive dance events.
Relive Washington's Landing in NJ on December 11th
(TITUSVILLE, NJ) -- Can you imagine rowing through ice floes and then trudging through a blizzard in the middle of the night, with miles to go before your destination is reached — especially when that destination is a battle to decide the fate of your country? The paintings that show General Washington crossing the Delaware on that snowy Christmas night in 1776 have forever caught the imagination of the public — so much so that annual December reenactments by Washington Crossing Historic Park in Pennsylvania attract thousands of visitors each year. But what happened once the troops landed in New Jersey? This year you can get a glimpse of that experience at the Washington Crossing State Park in Titusville on December 11.
With Coping Strategies and Resilience, 95 Artists Reemerge in Annual Exhibition
(Photo above: Left — Ricardo Barros, “HEATHER, POSITION NO. 1,” 2021. 360-degree digital composite, inkjet print on cotton rag media, mounted on Gator board 24 x 30 inches. Courtesy of the artist. Right — Megan Klim, “PERMUTATIONS VESSEL,” 2021. Encaustic, ink, shellac on wood 36 x 36 inches Courtesy of the artist.)
Mercer County Community College Jazz Band Hits Mercer-Area Hot Spots to Spread Jazzy Sounds of the Season
(WEST WINDSOR, NJ) -- Get into the holiday spirit and come out to see the Mercer County Community College (MCCC) Jazz Band perform the sounds of the season. Admission is free!. Directed by Scott Hornick, the MCCC Jazz Band -- composed of thirteen MCCC students, faculty and special guests -- will present varied and exciting shows throughout the holiday season. This year's repertoire includes works by Wayne Shorter, Erroll Garner, George and Ira Gershwin, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Stevie Wonder, Kurt Weill, Ringo Sheena and others. All selections feature standout improvisations by Mercer County Community College jazz students.
It's Time For The Wag's Christmas Spectacular
(LAKEWOOD, NJ) -- If it's December, it must be time for The Wag's Christmas Spectacular! This year they've got performances at The Strand in Lakewood and the Middletown Arts Center. There's nothing like a good old-fashioned holiday special, and The Wag's Christmas Spectacular is just that!. Steeped in the traditions...
"A Tomato Can't Grow in the Bronx" Goes From Freehold To NY
(NEW YORK, NY) -- A Tomato Can't Grow in the Bronx, an acclaimed drama by playwright/novelist Gary Morgenstein, opens at the Chain Theater in New York City on Friday, December 2nd for a limited engagement through December 17th. The play premiered at Center Playhouse on South Street in downtown Freehold, NJ, in April, 2022. Center Players’ Artistic Director Bernice Garfield-Szita will once again direct the play, which was named “Best Original Play” at the 2022 Perry Awards by the NJ Association of Community Theaters (NJACT).
"She Really Touches Your Heart" Karla Bonoff LIVE! at APAC
Music lovers inside Avenel, NJ’s Avenel Performing Arts Center this Saturday, November 12, 2022 evening eagerly await a concert by singer/songwriter Karla Bonoff. Concert producer Bill Brandenberg greets the packed house, announcing, “Welcome to Avenel. It’s a thrill bringing to the APAC, Karla Bonoff!” Bonoff, 70, takes the stage along with her accompanist, guitarist Nina Gerber.
The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County presents: Mel Brooks "It’s Good to be King"
(FREEHOLD, NJ) -- The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County presents: Mel Brooks “It’s Good to be King” with Broadway and TV historian John Kenrick on Sunday, November 20th, 2022 @ 2:00pm. This is a Zoom and in-person program. Admission for this program is $10 for members and $12 for non-members.
New Jersey Stage
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.https://www.newjerseystage.com
Comments / 0