Mentoring Positives seeks community help to outfit new kitchen
Mentoring Positives, a non-profit organization that mentors vulnerable youth to become leaders in their community, has moved into a new space dedicated solely to their mission, in the newly constructed Ella Apartments. The space is called Muriel’s Place, to honor Muriel Pipkins, the mother of co-founder Will Green. This...
Melly Mel’s Soul Food partners with NewBridge Madison & Door Creek Church to bring Thanksgiving meals to isolated older adults
Carmell Jackson, owner of Melly Mel’s Soul Food, has been pretty busy this week preparing 350 Thanksgiving meals that will be delivered today to isolated older adults in the Madison area. “It really makes me happy to do this. I love doing it. It makes me feel good when...
UW Odyssey Project looking for community support to purchase books for Odyssey family home libraries
“I think one of the most profound impacts that Odyssey and Odyssey Jr. can have is to transform a family’s view of books and give them the power of literacy,” says Emily Auerbach, co-director/founder of the UW-Madison Odyssey Project. “I have a lot of Odyssey students who stopped reading for fun or who associate reading with sort of difficult school days, but when they find the joy of reading again, as well as their own writing, it opens up a brand new world.”
CARES team responds to 935 calls in first year; only 3% referred to police
A new emergency response team aimed at reducing police contact with people in mental health crisis has reported its first year of results, and the city will host a public meeting to gather community input, the City of Madison announced in a press release. Madison’s Community Alternative Response for Emergency...
Urban League of Greater Madison Young Professionals 10-Year Anniversary Gala
Join the Urban League of Greater Madison Young Professionals (ULGMYP) for its 10-Year Anniversary Gala on Saturday, Dec. 17 at Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center, 1 John Nolen Drive. The group is celebrating 10 years of volunteerism, philanthropy, and membership development. The event will include a cocktail hour, a short program, dinner, and entertainment.
Madison365 Week in Review for November 26
Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by Community Shares of Wisconsin. Mentoring Positives is seeking community support to outfit its new commercial kitchen. The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County is accepting donations of gifts for children until December 2. Dane County food...
End Time Ministries looks to give away 500 Thanksgiving baskets to families in need on Saturday
End Time Ministries International and community partners have hosted Thanksgiving events over the past three years where they have handed out hundreds of Thanksgiving baskets with all the fixings to Madison-area families in need. It’s traditionally been a big and inspirational day, but never as big as the one they are planning for this Saturday.
PAMANA annual Paskong Pinoy’s rebirth
Philippine-American Association of Madison & Neighboring Areas (PAMANA)’s annual Paskong Pinoy’s rebirth will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, 4-10 p.m. at Fitchburg Community Center, 5510 Lacy Rd. The Philippine-American Association of Madison & Neighboring Areas (PAMANA) is a nonprofit organization whose main purpose is to foster unity...
Goodman Community Center looking for community help in meeting unprecedented Thanksgiving need
The Goodman Community Center’s Thanksgiving Basket program will begin distributing holiday groceries to more than 4,000 Dane County families this weekend, and they still need help collecting food, according to a press release from the east side non-profit organization. With less than a week to go and more families registered than ever before, GCC is calling on the community to help push them over the finish line.
Madison teachers tell school board they want fired principal reinstated
Madison, Wis. — For the second time in less than two months since their former principal was fired, teachers from Sennett Middle School urged members of the Madison school board to have him reinstated. Dr. Jeffrey Copeland was terminated by the district in late September after he accidentally left...
It’s Only 10 Minutes: November 21
Fitchburg Alder Julia Arata-Fratta joins the show today to discuss her bid for mayor, her priorities for the city and her leadership style. Plus, it’s World Cup time!
Eighth graders at Whitehorse Middle School honor civil rights icon with Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day
Six-year-old Ruby Bridges stepped into the United States history books on Nov. 14, 1960, as she endeared taunts and racism from a crowd while four federal marshals escorted her to her first day of first grade as the first Black student to attend previously all-white William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans.
Dr. Jasmine Zapata’s new interactive and inspirational activity book helps young people overcome life obstacles
A new activity book by Dr. Jasmine Zapata has numerous interactive and inspirational activities related to overcoming obstacles and winning in life. Her late younger brother was an inspiration for this book which she hopes will be a fun way to build resilience among young people. “It is critically important...
“I am a doer.” Julia Arata-Fratta lays out priorities of mayoral campaign
If she’s elected mayor of Fitchburg this spring, Julia Arata-Fratta will put neighborhood revitalization at the top of her list of priorities. In an interview for Monday’s “It’s Only 10 Minutes” podcast, Arata-Fratta said some neighborhoods have more park space and other resources than others, something she’d like to change.
Finding a Path to Cancer Support
Gilda’s Club Madison provides free emotional support, cancer education, and hope to children and adults facing any kind of cancer at any stage. Programs are offered both in-person and virtually, allowing Gilda’s to provide support across Wisconsin. Unfortunately, many people still think they have to manage their cancer diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship on their own.
Madison Public Market project still alive after council approves TIF district funding as part of budget
MADISON, Wis. — Members of Madison’s Common Council passed the latest city budget after two days of lengthy meetings and debate, including an amendment that provides a lifeline to the long-planned Madison Public Market project. The amendment opens the door to more funding for the Public Market proposal...
Fitchburg alder Julia Arata-Fratta announces run for mayor
Julia Arata-Fratta, who’s served four terms as alder on the Fitchburg Common Council, announced in an email to supporters and media Wednesday that she will run for mayor. “Over my four terms on the Fitchburg City Council, I’ve worked hard to ensure that the community that welcomed me 18 years ago continues to be a place that provides strong neighborhoods and a sense of community where everyone can have their needs met,” Arata-Fratta wrote in the email announcement. “Through sound investments in diverse housing and sustainable economic growth, paired with programs like the Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative, the HUB Park, and the Inclusive Playground at McKee Farms Park, my track record on the council supports the inclusive vision I have for our community.”
Large crowd celebrates Madison’s Hmong New Year at Alliant Energy Center
As we approach the end of the year, many different people of all different cultures use the shifting of the seasons to celebrate the year and welcome in the coming year. That was the focus on the weekend of Nov. 5-6 at the Alliant Energy Center as members and friends of the Hmong community gathered to celebrate the Hmong New Year. The event was very successful in drawing the interest of the community with about 9,330 attendees throughout the two days and about 2,500 attendees for the Night Party to end the celebrations.
High school seniors of color in Dane County encouraged to apply for 2023 Women in Focus scholarships
Students of color who live in Dane County are now eligible to apply for Women in Focus Inc. Scholarships awarded to high school seniors to fund initial expenses and kickstart their college careers. “The scholarships are for high school graduates, primarily who are students of color, who are from the...
“Fight fire with fire.” Indigenous activist Lyla June talks poetry, land management, and fire in UW lecture
Lyla June gives the saying “from the ground up” a poetic – and almost literal – meaning. The Indigenous public speaker, human ecologist, and artist visited UW-Madison as a part of the Wisconsin Union Directorate’s (WUD) Distinguished Lecture Series. The free event series is designed...
