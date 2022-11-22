ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Mentoring Positives seeks community help to outfit new kitchen

Mentoring Positives, a non-profit organization that mentors vulnerable youth to become leaders in their community, has moved into a new space dedicated solely to their mission, in the newly constructed Ella Apartments. The space is called Muriel’s Place, to honor Muriel Pipkins, the mother of co-founder Will Green. This...
MADISON, WI
UW Odyssey Project looking for community support to purchase books for Odyssey family home libraries

“I think one of the most profound impacts that Odyssey and Odyssey Jr. can have is to transform a family’s view of books and give them the power of literacy,” says Emily Auerbach, co-director/founder of the UW-Madison Odyssey Project. “I have a lot of Odyssey students who stopped reading for fun or who associate reading with sort of difficult school days, but when they find the joy of reading again, as well as their own writing, it opens up a brand new world.”
MADISON, WI
Urban League of Greater Madison Young Professionals 10-Year Anniversary Gala

Join the Urban League of Greater Madison Young Professionals (ULGMYP) for its 10-Year Anniversary Gala on Saturday, Dec. 17 at Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center, 1 John Nolen Drive. The group is celebrating 10 years of volunteerism, philanthropy, and membership development. The event will include a cocktail hour, a short program, dinner, and entertainment.
MADISON, WI
Madison365 Week in Review for November 26

Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by Community Shares of Wisconsin. Mentoring Positives is seeking community support to outfit its new commercial kitchen. The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County is accepting donations of gifts for children until December 2. Dane County food...
MADISON, WI
PAMANA annual Paskong Pinoy’s rebirth

Philippine-American Association of Madison & Neighboring Areas (PAMANA)’s annual Paskong Pinoy’s rebirth will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, 4-10 p.m. at Fitchburg Community Center, 5510 Lacy Rd. The Philippine-American Association of Madison & Neighboring Areas (PAMANA) is a nonprofit organization whose main purpose is to foster unity...
MADISON, WI
Goodman Community Center looking for community help in meeting unprecedented Thanksgiving need

The Goodman Community Center’s Thanksgiving Basket program will begin distributing holiday groceries to more than 4,000 Dane County families this weekend, and they still need help collecting food, according to a press release from the east side non-profit organization. With less than a week to go and more families registered than ever before, GCC is calling on the community to help push them over the finish line.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Finding a Path to Cancer Support

Gilda’s Club Madison provides free emotional support, cancer education, and hope to children and adults facing any kind of cancer at any stage. Programs are offered both in-person and virtually, allowing Gilda’s to provide support across Wisconsin. Unfortunately, many people still think they have to manage their cancer diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship on their own.
MADISON, WI
Fitchburg alder Julia Arata-Fratta announces run for mayor

Julia Arata-Fratta, who’s served four terms as alder on the Fitchburg Common Council, announced in an email to supporters and media Wednesday that she will run for mayor. “Over my four terms on the Fitchburg City Council, I’ve worked hard to ensure that the community that welcomed me 18 years ago continues to be a place that provides strong neighborhoods and a sense of community where everyone can have their needs met,” Arata-Fratta wrote in the email announcement. “Through sound investments in diverse housing and sustainable economic growth, paired with programs like the Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative, the HUB Park, and the Inclusive Playground at McKee Farms Park, my track record on the council supports the inclusive vision I have for our community.”
FITCHBURG, WI
Large crowd celebrates Madison’s Hmong New Year at Alliant Energy Center

As we approach the end of the year, many different people of all different cultures use the shifting of the seasons to celebrate the year and welcome in the coming year. That was the focus on the weekend of Nov. 5-6 at the Alliant Energy Center as members and friends of the Hmong community gathered to celebrate the Hmong New Year. The event was very successful in drawing the interest of the community with about 9,330 attendees throughout the two days and about 2,500 attendees for the Night Party to end the celebrations.
MADISON, WI
Madison, WI
