Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
townsquaredelaware.com
Troopers Investigate Shooting Incident
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Hartly area on Friday night. On Friday, November 25, 2022, at approximately 8:17 p.m., troopers responded to the 2500 block of Fords Corner Road, Hartly regarding a reported shooting. A 41-year-old male victim present at the residence heard a series of approximately 6-8 gunshots, one of which struck his house. The ensuing investigation revealed that the residence had been shot by one round that entered into an empty bedroom. The victim was not injured during this incident.
townsquaredelaware.com
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Man
Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 86-year-old John Vittek of Selbyville, Delaware. John was last seen in the Selbyville area on 11/24/22. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. He is described as...
townsquaredelaware.com
Troopers Arrest Two Subjects on Felony Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop
Delaware State Police have arrested 45-year-old Dwayne Deshields of Bridgeville, Delaware, and 44-year-old Deshawn Magee of Seaford, Delaware on felony drug charges following a traffic stop that occurred in the Seaford area last night. On November 25, 2022, at approximately 8:37 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a gray Chevrolet...
Comments / 0