Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Hartly area on Friday night. On Friday, November 25, 2022, at approximately 8:17 p.m., troopers responded to the 2500 block of Fords Corner Road, Hartly regarding a reported shooting. A 41-year-old male victim present at the residence heard a series of approximately 6-8 gunshots, one of which struck his house. The ensuing investigation revealed that the residence had been shot by one round that entered into an empty bedroom. The victim was not injured during this incident.

HARTLY, DE ・ 7 HOURS AGO