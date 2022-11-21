ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metropolis, IL

Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Nov. 25, 2022

Donna Holsten, 80, of Benton, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at her home. She was the first child of Lester and Freda Haake, and was raised in Lincoln, Nebraska, with her brother, Kenneth, and sister, Kathryn. Donna attended Concordia Teachers College in Seward, Nebraska, where she met her love,...
BENTON, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Vehicle burns in LBL on Thanksgiving morning

No one was injured in a vehicle fire on US 68 in Trigg County on Thanksgiving morning. Trigg County emergency personnel said the vehicle caught fire around the 4-mile marker of US 68. East Golden Pond firefighters were called to the scene to extinguish the fire. WKDZ reported that the...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Deadly crash blocks I-55 southbound lanes in Scott County

County Road 543 in the Fruitland area was briefly reduced to one lane during the Monday morning commute because of a crash. Kevil man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST. |. A Kentucky man was killed in a two-vehicle crash...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau man killed in crash on I-55 in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the identity of the person killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 55 in Scott County Tuesday morning. Lauren D. Reece, 61, of Cape Girardeau was killed in the crash that happened at 4:43 a.m. It happened...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
wsiu.org

A Marion teen died in a crash in Carbondale

A Marion teenager died late Saturday night in a single vehicle crash in Carbondale. Police say 18-year-old Trace Bittle passed away at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale on Sunday. Officers responded to East Walnut Street near Village Drive just before 11 p.m. Saturday where they found the vehicle overturned and Bittle...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

kbsi23.com

Paducah woman faces drug charges in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah woman faces drug charges after she was arrested in Graves County on Nov. 21. April Renee Jones, 47, faces charges of trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense over 2 grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance 3rd offense or greater (methamphetamine).
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Wanted Zeigler man arrested in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Zeigler man faces a drug charge after he was arrested. Kaleb L. Flood, 29, of Zeigler was wanted on a felony warrant for theft. He was additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities received an...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
kbsi23.com

