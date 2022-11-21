Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Nov. 25, 2022
Donna Holsten, 80, of Benton, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at her home. She was the first child of Lester and Freda Haake, and was raised in Lincoln, Nebraska, with her brother, Kenneth, and sister, Kathryn. Donna attended Concordia Teachers College in Seward, Nebraska, where she met her love,...
westkentuckystar.com
Vehicle burns in LBL on Thanksgiving morning
No one was injured in a vehicle fire on US 68 in Trigg County on Thanksgiving morning. Trigg County emergency personnel said the vehicle caught fire around the 4-mile marker of US 68. East Golden Pond firefighters were called to the scene to extinguish the fire. WKDZ reported that the...
KFVS12
Deadly crash blocks I-55 southbound lanes in Scott County
County Road 543 in the Fruitland area was briefly reduced to one lane during the Monday morning commute because of a crash. Kevil man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST. |. A Kentucky man was killed in a two-vehicle crash...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash on I-55 in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the identity of the person killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 55 in Scott County Tuesday morning. Lauren D. Reece, 61, of Cape Girardeau was killed in the crash that happened at 4:43 a.m. It happened...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man killed in early morning crash on I-55 near Benton, Mo.
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 near Benton, Missouri early Tuesday morning, November 22. The crash happened shortly before 4:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes at the 75.8 mile marker, just south of the Benton exit 80. According...
wsiu.org
A Marion teen died in a crash in Carbondale
A Marion teenager died late Saturday night in a single vehicle crash in Carbondale. Police say 18-year-old Trace Bittle passed away at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale on Sunday. Officers responded to East Walnut Street near Village Drive just before 11 p.m. Saturday where they found the vehicle overturned and Bittle...
KFVS12
Carbondale Police investigating deadly crash
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of an 18-year-old. Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash just before 11 p.m. on East Walnut Street, near Village Drive, on Saturday, November 19. Police said the officers found a vehicle flipped and the driver injured...
Investigators look for witnesses after Missouri hunter found dead
Any death within a national park requires a full investigation. Gathering statements from witnesses is a part of that process.
kbsi23.com
Paducah woman faces drug charges in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah woman faces drug charges after she was arrested in Graves County on Nov. 21. April Renee Jones, 47, faces charges of trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense over 2 grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance 3rd offense or greater (methamphetamine).
kbsi23.com
Wanted Zeigler man arrested in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Zeigler man faces a drug charge after he was arrested. Kaleb L. Flood, 29, of Zeigler was wanted on a felony warrant for theft. He was additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities received an...
kbsi23.com
18 year old dies after crash in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – An 18 year old died after a crash Saturday night in Carbondale. Trace O. Bittle, 18, of Marion, was driving on East Walnut Street near Village Drive. Police responded around 10:56 p.m. on Nov. 19. Bittle was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale....
wpsdlocal6.com
Sheriff's office searching for woman reported missing in Carlisle County
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — Sheriff's deputies are searching for a woman reported missing in Carlisle County, Kentucky. The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Ashley Crawford has been reported missing after her husband says he last saw her the evening of Nov. 13. Investigators say Crawford is 5 feet...
