Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Maryland next monthKristen WaltersAbingdon, MD
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersElkton, MD
This Maryland Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Misses PracticeOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
New Giant Food Store Opens on Friday in BaltimoreBryan DijkhuizenBaltimore, MD
98online.com
Maryland Perspectives: Harford County Public Library
The Harford County Public Libraries continue to be a source of information, learning and community spaces that use an innovative approach for all ages with technology updates to make sure all of their branches are on the digital forefront. CEO Mary Hastler talks about their newest branch, the new children’s section in Aberdeen and what their virtual cooking show has to offer for the holidays.
Wbaltv.com
Upperco Volunteer Fire Co. light display, train garden opens for the holidays
UPPERCO, Md. — Months of preparation, love and care are coming to fruition at the Upperco Volunteer Fire Co. The Yuletide Village opened Friday night with a half-mile-long drive through light display and an indoor train garden, all set up by volunteer firefighters and their families. "A lot of...
Wbaltv.com
Leon's Backroom Bar treats patrons to free Thanksgiving dinner
The owner of a popular Baltimore bar did something very special for customers on Thanksgiving. Ron Singer, owner of Leon's Backroom Bar, said not everyone has someone to spend Thanksgiving with, and so he wanted to show those people that there is someone who cares. "If this makes people feel...
Wes Moore, 40 + more volunteers give out food and clothes on Thanksgiving
BALTIMORE -- Governor-elect Wes Moore was out in the community Thursday morning to give back to those in need on Thanksgiving.He was at the City of God fashion boutique, which held its eighth annual give-back event. Moore was there alongside other volunteers to hand out hot food and warm clothes to people.After they served breakfast, there was some live music and entertainment. People who showed up even got food boxes to take with them.The governor-elect said community events like these are what Thanksgiving is all about."Today is great just hanging out at the City of God," Moore said. "This is really a celebration of family. It's a celebration of community. It's a celebration of why Baltimore is so special, in this conversation. So, I could not think of a better way to spend part of Thanksgiving than being out here with my family out here in Baltimore and just celebrating the city we love."Moore was one of more than 40 volunteers from around the city who came out to help others on Thanksgiving.
Wbaltv.com
Vendors from across the world converge at Baltimore's Christmas Village
The Christmas spirit abounds in Baltimore as hundreds kicked off the holiday season in the Inner Harbor. The Baltimore Christmas Village is open for business and is already attracting large crowds. Vendors from across the area and the world are converging at the Inner Harbor for the Christmas Village. "We...
Culinary Chaos: Turkey fryer catches fire in Joppatowne
BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Harford County saved a chef from his Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, according to the local fire service. Firefighters responded to the report of a fire in the 200 block of Foster Knoll Drive on Thursday afternoon, volunteer firefighters said.They learned that a turkey fryer had caught fire and that the flames also fried part of the chef's home—melting the siding, according to the local fire service.
macaronikid.com
🎄 Ultimate Christmas & Holiday Guide For Northern Anne Arundel County
🌟 It's the most wonderful time of the year! And we've got your ultimate guide for all things Christmas and holiday in Pasadena, Severna Park, Glen Burnie and surrounding towns to make help make your holidays the best with your family. Big thanks go to our local businesses and...
'You can feel it:' Black Friday shoppers flock to the mall for things the internet will never have
BALTIMORE -- This Black Friday represented a return to "normal" for many shoppers. The mid-afternoon hours between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. are the busiest at the mall on Black Friday. WJZ's Paul Gessler saw all sorts of shoppers at the mall in Columbia: some with lists, some browsing, but all looking for the best deals. People who kicked off the holiday shopping season at the mall told WJZ why they wanted to shop in person. "It's Black Friday. It's the day after Thanksgiving, said shopper Matthew George. "You gotta get all your deals.""There's lots of deals and people are typically in a good...
NBC Washington
Thanksgiving Baby Born Along I-270 in Maryland
A Thanksgiving baby was born along Interstate 270 in Maryland not long after midnight Thursday morning. “So, I went from having one passenger to two screaming passengers,” said Brandon Fischer of Georgetown, Maryland. “It was the wildest thing.”. He and his wife, Tiffany, will remember the day because...
Walmart evacuated Saturday following a report of a gas odor
A local Walmart in Cockeysville was evacuated following a report of a gas odor. Baltimore County Fire and BGE are on the scene investigating.
attractionmag.com
The Face of Homelessness
Dina Spry and her family have become the face of homelessness in Talbot County. She is sharing her story to help combat the cliché of what people think of those who are homeless. “I want everyone to know that you don’t have to be a bad person to be homeless…You can just be one paycheck away from homelessness.”
After Pigtown explosion, neighbor finds out his home was robbed
Officials responded to an explosion in a neighborhood in Pigtown Tuesday that left a teenager, woman and man in serious condition.
Baltimore County Fire battles commercial blaze in Owings Mills Saturday
Baltimore County Fire is investigating the cause of a commercial fire Saturday in Owings Mills. Crews responded to the 12000 block of Owings Mills Boulevard for a report of cars and a building fire.
baltimorefishbowl.com
An Adornato Thanksgiving in Old Highlandtown
Back when Crabtown was a city of ethnic villages, “Meely” came from the sauerkraut section of East Baltimore, not far from Holy Rosary church. “Juidy” was raised along an alley near Our Lady of Pompeii where a pot of tomato sauce with fresh basil was always simmering in a basement kitchen.
abc27.com
York County fire, explosion causes extra response from fire crews
NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire that turned into an explosion caused fire crews to return to the scene twice on Friday, Nov. 25. According to a Facebook post from Strinestown Community Fire Company 26, crews were called to contain a structure fire at around 7:11 p.m.
Business Monthly
Dec .1: The Ale House reopens
The newly-renovated Columbia bistro and watering hole, The Ale House, which is located at 6480 Dobbin Center Way, will reopen on the occasion of its 10th Anniversary. The ribbon cutting is set for Thursday, Dec. 1, at 5:15 p.m. This past summer, a large-scale renovation began that was driven around...
foxbaltimore.com
Looking ahead to the new year as Baltimore plans to take action with squeegeeing issues
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott said beginning Jan. 10, Baltimore city will be taking a number of steps, including banning squeegeeing at six major corridors in the city. New video obtained by FOX45 News shows a Baltimore police officer sitting at the corner of Light and Conway streets...
Polar Express train ride returns to B&O Railroad Museum
A magical Christmas train ride is now pulling into a station in Baltimore. The Polar Express train ride is returning to the B&O Railroad Museum, starting the day after Thanksgiving.
Firefighters contain fire at commercial building in Reisterstown
BALTIMORE - Baltimore County firefighters contained a fire at a commercial building in Reisterstown Saturday afternoon.Crews responded to a report of cars and a building on fire in the 12000 block of Owings Mills Boulevard.The fire was put under control around 1:15 p.m.No injuries were reported.
studyfinds.org
Keep your cat indoors! Felines carry ‘uncontrollable drive’ to hunt wildlife, scientists warn
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Plenty of domestic cats spend most of their time outdoors, exploring the surrounding neighborhood and hunting smaller prey. Others are relegated to “indoor cat” status, and only know the four walls of their owner’s home. It’s easy to sympathize with indoor cats, but researchers from the University of Maryland suggest that our feline friends are actually much better off living inside.
