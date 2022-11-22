ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
98online.com

Maryland Perspectives: Harford County Public Library

The Harford County Public Libraries continue to be a source of information, learning and community spaces that use an innovative approach for all ages with technology updates to make sure all of their branches are on the digital forefront. CEO Mary Hastler talks about their newest branch, the new children’s section in Aberdeen and what their virtual cooking show has to offer for the holidays.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Leon's Backroom Bar treats patrons to free Thanksgiving dinner

The owner of a popular Baltimore bar did something very special for customers on Thanksgiving. Ron Singer, owner of Leon's Backroom Bar, said not everyone has someone to spend Thanksgiving with, and so he wanted to show those people that there is someone who cares. "If this makes people feel...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Wes Moore, 40 + more volunteers give out food and clothes on Thanksgiving

BALTIMORE -- Governor-elect Wes Moore was out in the community Thursday morning to give back to those in need on Thanksgiving.He was at the City of God fashion boutique, which held its eighth annual give-back event. Moore was there alongside other volunteers to hand out hot food and warm clothes to people.After they served breakfast, there was some live music and entertainment. People who showed up even got food boxes to take with them.The governor-elect said community events like these are what Thanksgiving is all about."Today is great just hanging out at the City of God," Moore said. "This is really a celebration of family. It's a celebration of community. It's a celebration of why Baltimore is so special, in this conversation. So, I could not think of a better way to spend part of Thanksgiving than being out here with my family out here in Baltimore and just celebrating the city we love."Moore was one of more than 40 volunteers from around the city who came out to help others on Thanksgiving.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Vendors from across the world converge at Baltimore's Christmas Village

The Christmas spirit abounds in Baltimore as hundreds kicked off the holiday season in the Inner Harbor. The Baltimore Christmas Village is open for business and is already attracting large crowds. Vendors from across the area and the world are converging at the Inner Harbor for the Christmas Village. "We...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Culinary Chaos: Turkey fryer catches fire in Joppatowne

BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Harford County saved a chef from his Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, according to the local fire service. Firefighters responded to the report of a fire in the 200 block of Foster Knoll Drive on Thursday afternoon, volunteer firefighters said.They learned that a turkey fryer had caught fire and that the flames also fried part of the chef's home—melting the siding, according to the local fire service.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

'You can feel it:' Black Friday shoppers flock to the mall for things the internet will never have

BALTIMORE -- This Black Friday represented a return to "normal" for many shoppers. The mid-afternoon hours between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. are the busiest at the mall on Black Friday. WJZ's Paul Gessler saw all sorts of shoppers at the mall in Columbia: some with lists, some browsing, but all looking for the best deals. People who kicked off the holiday shopping season at the mall told WJZ why they wanted to shop in person. "It's Black Friday. It's the day after Thanksgiving, said shopper Matthew George. "You gotta get all your deals.""There's lots of deals and people are typically in a good...
COLUMBIA, MD
NBC Washington

Thanksgiving Baby Born Along I-270 in Maryland

A Thanksgiving baby was born along Interstate 270 in Maryland not long after midnight Thursday morning. “So, I went from having one passenger to two screaming passengers,” said Brandon Fischer of Georgetown, Maryland. “It was the wildest thing.”. He and his wife, Tiffany, will remember the day because...
MARYLAND STATE
attractionmag.com

The Face of Homelessness

Dina Spry and her family have become the face of homelessness in Talbot County. She is sharing her story to help combat the cliché of what people think of those who are homeless. “I want everyone to know that you don’t have to be a bad person to be homeless…You can just be one paycheck away from homelessness.”
EASTON, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

An Adornato Thanksgiving in Old Highlandtown

Back when Crabtown was a city of ethnic villages, “Meely” came from the sauerkraut section of East Baltimore, not far from Holy Rosary church. “Juidy” was raised along an alley near Our Lady of Pompeii where a pot of tomato sauce with fresh basil was always simmering in a basement kitchen.
BALTIMORE, MD
Business Monthly

Dec .1: The Ale House reopens

The newly-renovated Columbia bistro and watering hole, The Ale House, which is located at 6480 Dobbin Center Way, will reopen on the occasion of its 10th Anniversary. The ribbon cutting is set for Thursday, Dec. 1, at 5:15 p.m. This past summer, a large-scale renovation began that was driven around...
COLUMBIA, MD
studyfinds.org

Keep your cat indoors! Felines carry ‘uncontrollable drive’ to hunt wildlife, scientists warn

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Plenty of domestic cats spend most of their time outdoors, exploring the surrounding neighborhood and hunting smaller prey. Others are relegated to “indoor cat” status, and only know the four walls of their owner’s home. It’s easy to sympathize with indoor cats, but researchers from the University of Maryland suggest that our feline friends are actually much better off living inside.
COLLEGE PARK, MD

