BALTIMORE -- Governor-elect Wes Moore was out in the community Thursday morning to give back to those in need on Thanksgiving.He was at the City of God fashion boutique, which held its eighth annual give-back event. Moore was there alongside other volunteers to hand out hot food and warm clothes to people.After they served breakfast, there was some live music and entertainment. People who showed up even got food boxes to take with them.The governor-elect said community events like these are what Thanksgiving is all about."Today is great just hanging out at the City of God," Moore said. "This is really a celebration of family. It's a celebration of community. It's a celebration of why Baltimore is so special, in this conversation. So, I could not think of a better way to spend part of Thanksgiving than being out here with my family out here in Baltimore and just celebrating the city we love."Moore was one of more than 40 volunteers from around the city who came out to help others on Thanksgiving.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO