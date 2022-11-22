ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Songwriter U: 5 Tips for Keeping Young People Interested in Learning Music

By Jacob Uitti
 4 days ago
For anyone who has attempted to teach music to young people, one thing is clear: the job can be difficult. Not only is teaching (and understanding) musical concepts hard. But so is trying to keep the attention of any young person, especially in today’s world of TikTok, animated movies, and desired screen time.

But fear not. Here, we have culled tips and trade secrets from music teachers who know what it’s like to try and engage younger students. Here we have five crucial tips for teachers who are trying to keep their students’ attention and display the beauty of song.

(Special thanks to Ezekiel Lords from Mode Music in Seattle.)

1. Encourage regular practice schedules

Help your student set aside a recurring amount of time every day or two to focus on music. Ensure a distraction-free area is selected to allow uninterrupted study. If your student needs help interpreting the material, offer as much as necessary without being overbearing (whether that means playing the song on YouTube or offering more specific musical instruction). Of course, students will make mistakes as they grow their musicianship but as you monitor their progress, reinforce good habits so poor performance techniques don’t develop. Younger students will need the most guidance during practice but try not to burn them out with lengthy intervals (keep them to about 20 minutes max).

2. Continually expose students to new and different music

Variation is key. To keep a young student’s attention means to sometimes play on their penchant for needing new stimuli. So, instead of giving them a new television show to watch when it seems like their engagement is waning, put a different piece of music in front of them. It can be a fun song, a familiar song, or something a bit more challenging, depending on how they respond to the work. But switching gears within the musical education landscape can go a long way. Try the Tetris theme song or the Super Mario Bros. soundtrack. It doesn’t have to be highfalutin, it just has to be music.

3. Find students their age who are also learning an instrument and nurture a relationship

Community is important. Kids like to bounce ideas off one another and grow together. If they feel like they have a peer or a partner in the effort, that can go a long way. So, see if there are group classes that might help foster their interest, or bring a friend into their lesson so they get can learn together. Kids are human beings but they’re also at particular developmental stages, and learning stages, and having someone their age by their side during the effort can be helpful. Plus, collaboration and camaraderie are the foundations for starting bands and bands are fun.

4. Consider picking up and learning the same instrument to help them develop, or a different instrument to accompany them

Similar to the idea above, if your student (or child) is learning a new instrument, it can be helpful for them to see you working at it too. You can trade tips and things you’ve learned. Or it can also be meaningful for their development to see that adults can struggle to learn, as well. It may demystify the process and show them everyone experiences hardship when working on something new. It will make the whole process seem normal, taking the edge of anxiety off of the work. And if you learn different instruments, accompaniment can be a joy.

5. Allow students to freely experiment with different instruments and sounds—don’t force your tastes on them

Music is a language and everyone speaks differently. It can be important to introduce good songs, concepts, and instruments to young people, but don’t force your own tastes onto them. Let them have creative space, let them learn. This is the kindling that fosters the fires of lifelong learning, and lifelong musical expression. Don’t snuff them out by being too overbearing or by putting too much pressure. Let them explore sounds and musical spaces. That will engender genuine, personal affection toward the art form. And we can ask nothing more from our students than that.

American Songwriter

Review: Melissa Carper’s Soulful Ramblin’ is a Charming Late Year Americana Highlight

(Mae Music/Thirty Tigers) The contemporary queen of Western Swing changes her approach slightly in this follow-up to the jazzy and appropriately titled Daddy’s Country Gold (2021). It’s a smart move for Melissa Carper since this folksy direction allows her to expand her musical map without sacrificing the old-timey feel that fits her like the jean jacket on this disc’s cover photo.
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Devo

Devolution is a regression of humankind, a descent to a lower or worsened state. This concept of degeneration inspired a few art students to name themselves a truncated version of the ideation: Devo. 1970 Kent State Massacre. The notion of devolution stuck with Jerry Casale immediately after finding himself in...
American Songwriter

The 33 Best Cardi B Quotes

Has anyone raised more eyebrows or perked more ears with just a few words than Cardi B?. She is a human quote machine. The 29-year-old New York City-born rapper and businesswoman rose to fame, in part, because of a single statement: “I don’t dance, I make money moves.”
American Songwriter

10 Gifts for Music Lovers

We all know music lovers will never turn down concert tickets as holiday presents, but we also know there are other cool gifts and gadgets they’ll appreciate as well. We rounded up 10 of our favorite gifts for music lovers to make shopping for the melomaniacs in your life simple. From guitars and jewelry to speakers, we cover it all.
American Songwriter

The Truly Toxic Meaning Behind Carin León’s ‘El Tóxico’

The meaning behind Mexican singer-songwriter Carin León‘s biggest hit, “El Tóxico,” which translates to “the toxic,” is just that. The music from the Hermosillo, Mexico-born artist consists mainly of heartfelt norteño and banda music that is equipped with gripping lyrics and highly emotive deliveries that transcend borders. With their deep contemplations on love and loss, León’s songs have quickly catapulted him up the U.S. Latin charts and right into the feels of Spanish and non-Spanish speakers alike.
American Songwriter

Lukas Graham to Drop Reflective ‘4 (The Pink Album)’ in 2023

Lukas Graham frontman Lukas Forchhamer is putting his story to music with a new album, 4 (The Pink Album), available January 20. Serving as the Danish pop singer-songwriter’s first album since 2018, 4 features 11 songs that chronicle Forchhamer’s journey over the past several years, including the unexpected loss of his father in 2012 and becoming a father to two children. In 2020, Forchhamer got sober and re-entered the studio with a refreshed mindset that led to 4. The track list includes “Wish You Were Here” – his duet with Khalid, co-written and produced by OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder that was a top 10 hit in his home country of Denmark – along with “Share That Love” featuring G-Eazy,” “Home Movies” with country star Mickey Guyton and more.
American Songwriter

The 6 Best Songs Written By Comedians

Often, we look to music as a way to heal or to feel real emotions. Sometimes that means finding a sad song to wallow in, a tune that understands your loneliness or your sorrow. Other times, however, we feel good and want it to continue. So, we need music that...
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

