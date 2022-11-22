Read full article on original website
Related
Love BBQ? New ‘Old School’ BBQ Restaurant and Tap House Opening Up in Caledonia
A new place for BBQ and brews is coming to Caledonia!. Good news, meat lovers! A new restaurant smoking and grilling up all the meats is opening up soon!. The owners of Wildwood Family Farm and Saladino Smoke are joining forces to bring a new restaurant and tap house, Butcher Block Social, to 9900 Cherry Valley Road in Caledonia.
WATCH: Video Footage Of 20 Car Pileup On US-131
The scariest part of being in a white out is not being able to see what the cars around you are doing. The 20-Car Pile Up Shut Down US-131 Near Kalamazoo On Friday. The cars began sliding around near the D Avenue exit southbound on US 131 just north of Kalamazoo on Friday afternoon. The pile up appears near the end of the video as the vehicle from which the footage was taken from attempts to get around the outside of the mess, which was already well under way.
Michigan Creamery’s Ice Cream Wins Best in the Entire U.S.
Did you know that the best vanilla ice cream in the whole country is made right here in the Mitten State?. A top honor was awarded to Nashville, Michigan's MOO-ville Creamery by The North American Ice Cream Association at "Conecon" in Fort Worth Texas earlier this month. At the convention,...
Malfunction Causes Tornado Sirens to Sound Off in Portage, MI
The recent snowfall we've been experiencing has made life in West Michigan a bit chaotic-- to say the least!. Our first Winter storm warning is really living up to the hype with WWMT's Keith Thompson reporting six inches of snow has already fallen as of yesterday evening. However, the snow...
What’s The Deal With This Micro Stop Sign Off 54th Street in Grand Rapids?
There are a handful of places we go to frequently to the point we barely think about the route to get there. You know the turns, the traffic patterns, and even the stop signs. Speaking of stop signs, if one of them were to change, would you notice?. You probably...
Grab Your Skis! West Michigan’s Premier Ski Area is Opening Soon
With the weather this weekend, you are probably sick and tired of snow. Unfortunately, the snowy vibes are not going anywhere. So, you might as well make the best out of it. Located barely 15 minutes from downtown Grand Rapids, you can check out Cannonsburg Ski Area to have all of your snowy fun.
West Michigan Firefighters Save Puppy From Fentanyl Overdose
Thanks to quick action from some West Michigan firefighters, a tiny puppy is OK after overdosing on fentanyl. Coldwater Firefighters Local 2555 shared about the incident to Facebook over the weekend. They said its not the kind of call they usually expect: A small brown and black puppy named Whip...
WATCH: Cars and Buses Slide Down Icy Michigan Street In Grand Rapids
If you grew up in West Michigan you're used to heavy lake-effect snow and all the other fun things that come with wintertime driving. With that being said, even if you're used to it, that doesn't mean that you'll be able to drive in it without any problems. Drivers heading...
Grand Rapids, Detroit, And Flint Are The Most Rat Infested Cities In Michigan
Orkin pest control annually releases a list of the 50 most rat-infested cities in the nation, and this year, if you're a Michigan resident, you may be living in one of them. What is the most rat-infested city in the country?. According to the annual survey from Orkin, the most...
Thousands Expected at Grand Rapids Community Thanksgiving Dinner
The Mel Trotter Ministries’ annual Thanksgiving meal returns for another year. People in the Grand Rapids area can once again gather together for a warm Thanksgiving meal. This meal is open to individuals and families experiencing homelessness, as well as anyone in the greater Grand Rapids community who is looking for fellowship around a Thanksgiving table.
Bring A Can, Get A Gram With This West Michigan Dispensary
Celebrate "Danksgiving" the right way by giving back to those in need!. A few Michigan cannabis dispensaries are collaborating together this Thanksgiving season. The 'Bring A Can, Get A Gram' food drive is taking place throughout the state of Michigan. Every customer who brings in canned goods will get one...
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: November 18-20, 2022
Welcome to winter! The cold and snowy weather will help set the scene for a couple of Christmas Parades or to check out some holiday decorations and shopping. It is also the last weekend to visit the John Ball Zoo for the 2022 season. If you'd rather be indoors, there is the International Wine, Beer and Food Festival and a concerts and a Hollywood medium.
Here’s Where to Charge Your Electric Car for Free in West Michigan
As gas prices continue to relentlessly rise in West Michigan, it can feel like you're working hard just to put gas in your car to be able to drive to work. So, maybe you're considering the switch to an electric vehicle. Most of the major auto manufacturers offer at least...
Largest Spinning Wheel in America Now Resides in Downtown Allegan
As someone who has a unique and albeit odd obsession with large oversized foods-- take the Wienermobile and Kalamazoo's Big Banana Car, for example-- this definitely piqued my curiosity. Just the other day the official Facebook page of Downtown Allegan shared some BIG news,. Did you know? Downtown Allegan is...
It’s Gonna Feel Stuffed This Thanksgiving Flying Out Of Grand Rapids
If you're planning on flying out of Grand Rapids for Thanksgiving travel, you might want to plan ahead. The airport is expecting around 75,000 travelers to use the Gerald R. Ford International Airport between Tuesday, November 22nd, and the following Monday, November 28th. Gerald R. Ford Airport’s COO Alex Peric...
‘Bad Axe’ Docu-film to Premiere at 3 Michigan Celebration Cinemas
When you hear the words Bad Axe in relation to Michigan, you'd probably think of a rural town in Michigan's thumb. But, today, we're talking about a new documentary that you can catch in theaters for a limited time. Bad Axe is a documentary about,. a closely knit Asian-American family...
Can You Get A Ticket For Warming Up Your Car In Michigan?
With all of this snow that is coming to Grand Rapids, I am not feeling excited about sitting in my car. I am not a big fan of the cold and I know that it will take forever to warm up. Before you go and warm up your vehicle, you...
Did You Know It’s Illegal To Have A Snowball Fight In This Part Of Grand Rapids?
Snowball fights are a right of passage for all kids once the wintertime starts. It never occurred to me that some children don't get to experience snowball fights because of laws within their cities. There are even cities in Michigan that have banned all snowball fights. Houghton. Within the city...
On the Mooove! West Michigan Police Wrangle Three Escaped Cows
Some escape-artist cows decided to take a snowy stroll through West Michigan this week... We're used to watching out for wandering deer this time of year - but cows on the loose are more unusual to see!. The Walker Police Department shared a post to Facebook saying three rogue cows...
Not One But THREE New Taco John’s Set to Open in West Michigan Next Month
Back in February we told you that Grand Rapids would be getting a new place to celebrate Taco Tuesday - well we know when and where three new Taco John's will open in the area!. Taco John's Opening First Michigan Locations in Grand Rapids. Meritage Hospitality Group has signed a...
100.5 The River
Grand Rapids, MI
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0