ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
100.5 The River

WATCH: Video Footage Of 20 Car Pileup On US-131

The scariest part of being in a white out is not being able to see what the cars around you are doing. The 20-Car Pile Up Shut Down US-131 Near Kalamazoo On Friday. The cars began sliding around near the D Avenue exit southbound on US 131 just north of Kalamazoo on Friday afternoon. The pile up appears near the end of the video as the vehicle from which the footage was taken from attempts to get around the outside of the mess, which was already well under way.
KALAMAZOO, MI
100.5 The River

Thousands Expected at Grand Rapids Community Thanksgiving Dinner

The Mel Trotter Ministries’ annual Thanksgiving meal returns for another year. People in the Grand Rapids area can once again gather together for a warm Thanksgiving meal. This meal is open to individuals and families experiencing homelessness, as well as anyone in the greater Grand Rapids community who is looking for fellowship around a Thanksgiving table.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: November 18-20, 2022

Welcome to winter! The cold and snowy weather will help set the scene for a couple of Christmas Parades or to check out some holiday decorations and shopping. It is also the last weekend to visit the John Ball Zoo for the 2022 season. If you'd rather be indoors, there is the International Wine, Beer and Food Festival and a concerts and a Hollywood medium.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

100.5 The River

Grand Rapids, MI
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy