Read full article on original website
Related
C.J. Stroud refuses to commit to non-CFB playoff bowl game following loss to Michigan
When the Ohio State Buckeyes lost 45-23 to the Michigan Wolverines, it was a big blow to their CFB playoff
Clemson never trails while keeping Cal winless
Chase Hunter and Hunter Tyson each scored 14 points as Clemson pulled away in the second half for a 67-59
WCNC
Friday Night Frenzy for Nov. 25, 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thanksgiving has come and gone, but there's still plenty of high school football to feast on!. It's another week of Friday Night Frenzy on WCNC Charlotte, and we're still in the playoffs for the 2022 season. This week, the WCNC Sports team has three games for you to dive into! How will your hometown team fare?
Comments / 0