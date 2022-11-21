Read full article on original website
wisconsinexaminer.com
Deaths of unhoused people in Milwaukee rising
Deaths among unhoused Milwaukeeans are rising, according to the Milwaukee Medical Examiner’s Office. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the medical examiner’s office has recorded 52 deaths of unhoused people in 2021, up from 21 in 2018. The Sentinel references data obtained by the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service.
WEAU-TV 13
Attorney General Kaul Announces $328,000 Settlement with American Tax Solutions
MADISON, Wis. (WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE PRESS RELEASE) - Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced a settlement with Los Angeles-based American Tax Solutions requiring the company to pay more than $328,000 in consumer restitution and forfeitures. The Consent Judgment resolves allegations that American Tax sent tens of thousands of illegal mailers to Wisconsin consumers and operated as a debt adjustment service company in the state without a proper license.
Milwaukee outdoor gear shop wants consumers to shop sustainably
The Milwaukee Outdoor Indoor exchange hopes to encourage people to shop sustainably on Black Friday.
horseandrider.com
Strangles Confirmed in Wisconsin
A five-year-old gelding at a private facility in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, was confirmed positive for strangles. The gelding began displaying clinical signs, including respiratory symptoms and abscesses, on October 6. The horse is now recovering, but one additional case is suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Timothy Hoeller Carroll threats case, why state could be in contempt
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A shortage of bed space at a state mental hospital has hundreds of jail inmates waiting for court-ordered treatment, including Timothy Hoeller, a man charged with making terrorist threats against Carroll University. "This is a travesty," said Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren. Hoeller is charged with making...
WISN
Leaves collected in Milwaukee turned into rich compost
MILWAUKEE — This year, the Milwaukee Department of Public Works picked up about 10,000 tons of leaves during their annual leaf collection, but the life cycle of the leaves restarts after DPW picks them up. All of Milwaukee's leaves are taken to the Orchard Ridge Composting facility in Menomonee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Nationwide antibiotic shortage drives up prices, panics parents
MILWAUKEE - The owner of Milwaukee's Hayat Pharmacy said a nationwide shortage of antibiotics is driving up costs and sending parents into a panic. Hashim Zaibak said don’t panic yet. Hayat has been able to stockpile antibiotics by switching wholesalers, but the shortage is still causing concern. "We are...
wpr.org
Top Wisconsin Republican calls for lowering income taxes on wealthiest residents
The Republican leaders of the state Legislature said Tuesday that they want to use a record budget surplus to enact "transformational, once-in-a-generation tax changes," including lowering tax rates for the state's wealthiest residents. But the proposal is likely a non-starter with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who signed a Republican-authored tax...
WEAU-TV 13
Telemarketer reaches settlement with Wisconsin DOJ over banned calls
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A New Jersey company that markets extended vehicle service plans agreed not to make any more prohibited calls to Wisconsin and to take steps to prevent its third-party partners from doing the same, state law enforcement officials announce. The company, N.C.W.C. Inc., was accused of making...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Co. Executive David Crowley pardons Tosa turkeys
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On Tuesday, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley pardoned the "Tosa turkeys." People in Wauwatosa have long dealt with fearless and sometimes aggressive turkeys roaming the neighborhoods. On Twitter, Crowley said these large birds are now "mostly welcome" members of the community -- except when blocking...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Law enforcement drones; privacy questions over 'eye in the sky'
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Law enforcement agencies in our area are relying more and more on drones in the fight against crime. In the basement of the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, The Citizens’ Academy gets a lesson on these "eyes in the sky." For 11 weeks, the group meets to learn more about how deputies keep our community safe. The topics change every class. Few generate as many questions and awe as the department’s Unmanned Aircraft Unit.
Dismissal motion could delay Wisconsin abortion challenge for months
Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit and nonpartisan newsroom. Subscribe to our our newsletter to get our investigative stories and Friday news roundup. This story is published in partnership with The Associated Press. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said Monday that he wants his lawsuit challenging the state’s 173-year-old abortion ban...
Deadly pedestrian hotspots nationwide share similarities with Milwaukee streets
A new study by the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee identifies the deadliest streets in the country for pedestrians and there are similar characteristics for several corridors in Cream City.
WISN
City of Milwaukee reminds of no garbage & recycling pick-up on Thursday and Friday
MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee is reminding residents that there will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Thursday and Friday due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Drop-off centers are also closed on Thursday and Friday. They are open on Saturday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. The drop-off centers are closed on Sunday.
Aurora Health Care facilities return to limited visitors as flu cases spike
Aurora Health Care announced its visiting guidelines have been updated to a limited-visitor policy across all facilities, effective Monday.
Volunteers busy preparing free Thanksgiving meals for Milwaukee communities
On Wednesday the smell of onions and celery sautéing in butter filled the air at Upstart Kitchen on Fond Du Lac in Milwaukee.
MPS Drive expands access to Driver's Education for students
A program for Milwaukee Public Schools students is expanding access to students who may not otherwise be able to afford Driver's Ed classes.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Active Streets program extended into winter months
MILWAUKEE - The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) announced on Tuesday, Nov. 22 that it is extending the program that permits restaurants and bars to utilize sidewalks, parking lanes, and travel lanes for expanded seating accommodations. The Active Streets for Business winter season is from Nov. 16,...
WISN
Racine's Dan and Ray 'Rendering Thanks' prepare to serve 3,000 for Thanksgiving meal
RACINE, Wis. — Dan and Ray 'Rendering Thanks' Thanksgiving meal will take place for its 13th year at the Racine Civic Center Thursday. Volunteers spent Wednesday preparing to cook 125 turkeys, 100 turkey breasts, 40 hams and all of the Thanksgiving sides. Organizer Dan Johnson said they're preparing to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Club Q shooting vigil honors 'lives that were lost'
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee LGBTQ+ groups came together in Milwaukee Tuesday to remember the five people killed in the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The vigil was organized by Courage MKE, The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, Zao MKE, Cream City Foundation and Diverse & Resilient and held at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center.
