15 Best Restaurants in Santa Clara, CA
The city of Santa Clara, California, is well-known for its pleasant climate and a great standard of living. Still, it boasts a number of well-regarded dining establishments. The top 15 eateries in Santa Clara, as chosen by us. 1. Birk’s. $$$ | 408-980-6400 | WEBSITE. Birk’s is a restaurant...
AFTER A HARD fought election, San Jose Mayor-elect Matt Mahan now faces another daunting task with his new job: working with people who didn’t think he could lead. Mahan, first elected to the council in 2020, won his bid to become the 66th mayor of San Jose last week after more than a year of campaigning. He beat out five other candidates — including Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez in the general election. Chavez conceded defeat last Wednesday.
Katie Meyer's parents have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Stanford, saying the 21-year-old goalie was distressed about facing discipline over an incident from August 2021.Meyer took her own life in late February. The civil lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Santa Clara County Superior Court. USA Today obtained the lawsuit.The lawsuit says Meyer spilled coffee on a Stanford football player who allegedly had sexually assaulted a soccer teammate. It also said that Meyer received a formal written notice on the evening of Feb. 28 — the same night she died — that charged her with a "Violation of the Fundamental...
Aptos Girls’ Tennis Co-Champs!, By Tammi Brown • Cabrillo College to Change Name: Board Agrees Explorer’s Name No Longer Fits • CASA Welcomes New Advocates • Fired Employees Sue Nike, NBA Over Covid Vaccine Mandate, By Jondi Gumz • Giving To The Givers • Can Audio Recordings Solve Court Reporter Shortage? • Need a One of a Kind Gift? Try Library Friends Bookstore, By Toni Campbell • Adopt a Family for Christmas: There Are Many Ways to Have a Meaningful Holiday • Emeril in the Kitchen in Pajaro Valley, By Jondi Gumz • Agapé Dance Presents The Nutcracker • Dientes, Santa Cruz Community Health Hiring for New Clinics • Fair Manager, Barns on Board Agenda Dec. 6 • Santa Cruz Seahawks Eye National Title, Again, By Kieran Kelly • Strike Out Against Cancer Raises Over $59,000 … and much more!
A light rail train yard and station may soon shelter homeless residents in San Jose, the city’s latest effort to build more temporary housing. City councilmembers are considering temporary housing sites at two VTA locations—Cerone and Cottle—to increase the interim housing stock, as homelessness in the city continues to climb. Officials will discuss next steps for these sites on Tuesday. The Cerone yard is in North San Jose’s District 4 near Alviso, and the Cottle station is down south in District 10.
The Monterey High School football team will have a game with Palo Alto High School on November 25, 2022, 18:55:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
"It's an honor to do this tree and to see my parents' memories on this tree," says San Jose native Cecilia Acosta, who decorated one to remember her late parents.
While many Santa Clara County residents are gathering for Thanksgiving in warm settings, dozens of homeless people living in tents, RVs or cars in and around San Jose’s Columbus Park are facing a more somber reality. Many residents there claim the city illegally trashed or destroyed their shelters and...
Local officials came out in full force to honor outgoing Ravenswood City School District trustee Ana Maria Pulido, after 12 years on the governing board, at a Nov. 17 school board meeting. State Sen. Josh Becker, Sequoia Union High School District trustee Shawneece Stevenson, East Palo Alto Council member Antonio...
In California, the ideal of indoor-outdoor living has never loosened its hold. Even with ever-pressing environmental issues and ballooning population growth, the dream of a seamless integration between inside and out continues to captivate designers and clients alike. Three recent landscape projects in the Bay Area demonstrate this fact, while also illustrating the particularities of today’s California lifestyle.
For many residents, the most infamous aspect of Milpitas history involves the putrid odor that has spread throughout the city for years. The odor has been a longstanding concern for the community, existing for over 100 years and carrying a long history…. There are multiple things that are complicating this...
Though lights at St. Ignatius’ J.B. Murphy Field have brought nighttime football to the school’s Sunset District campus this season, the legal battles with neighbors aren’t over yet. The SI Neighborhood Association sent out a press release Monday afternoon, claiming victory in a yearslong battle to have...
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A group of homeless people in an encampment in San Jose jumped into action to help a neighbor who lost almost everything in a recent fire. Two of the good Samaritans were women who found a large amount of cash that belongs to the fire victim never hesitated in doing the right thing.
Though snow is never part of the equation, the Bay Area still loves to celebrate the holidays. Many cities and towns have free events for the whole family. Joyful and triumphant revelers can roam from county to county to take part in the season's fealty, buy one-of-a-kind Christmas crafts, enjoy the Hanukkah Festival of Lights, or celebrate Kwanzaa. This is certainly not an exhaustive list, though most events listed are free.
The Mission City is blessed with a myriad of local events. Here’s a few Holiday favorites and upcoming events in the Mission City:. Friday, November 25 and Saturday, November 26, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Santa Clara Convention Center, 5001 Great America Parkway, Santa Clara, 95054. Free parking, free...
Pleasanton City Manager Gerry Beaudin continues to put his stamp on the city administration in his first year in the head office. Last week, he received unanimous support from the City Council – who admittedly tread carefully that night – to completely revamp the city’s longstanding process for identifying and prioritizing public projects, programs and policy initiatives.
SANTA CLARA –The Santa Clara Police Department is reporting a major injury traffic collision that closed the San Tomas Expressway at El Camino Real Saturday morning.The Santa Clara police and fire departments have responded to the collision.Police are asking people to avoid the area as crews work the scene.The Santa Clara Police Department sent out a Traffic Advisory related to the incident Saturday morning at 6:15 a.m.
"It will be a place to go where somebody can have a couple of little dishes and a cocktail."
Fantasy of Lights is set to open Dec. 3-4 for the Walk-thru event and Dec. 6-30 (closed Dec. 25) for the Drive-thru event at Vasona Lake County Park in Los Gatos. The Drive-thru allows guests to drive by large animated displays while listening to holiday music on their car radio. Light displays include an erupting volcano in the Dinosaur Den, Santa shooting hoops, a pen of penguins, pirate cannons and a tunnel of moving lights. Fantasy of Lights features 50 themed displays and a 90-foot twinkling tree.
Winter in and around San Francisco is a time for getting cozy and leaning into the holiday spirit. Here are some of our favorite cold-weather activities to enjoy during the winter season in the Bay Area, but be sure to see our 2022 holiday roundup for even more festive options. Stay warm and have a great time all the way into February! A homey, roaring fire is a hot commodity during winter (and basically any other season) in SF’s characteristic foggy weather. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite fireplaces in San Francisco, ranging from outdoor patios to neighborhood bars to fine dining restaurants. Discover more of our favorite fireplaces around San Francisco. If you’re looking for an even more immersive holiday experience in the bay, these winter wonderland escapes will make your heart grow three sizes (no roast beast required). Here we’ve rounded up everything from magical train journeys to SF pop-up holiday bars in the spirit of staycation.
