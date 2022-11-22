Read full article on original website
mhflsentinel.com
‘Light Up Lima’ Kicks Off Holiday Season
The Lima Rotary Club will kick off the holiday season on Small Business Saturday, November 26. A parade through the village, with special guest Santa Claus, will begin at the Town Hall on Main Street at 6PM. Following the parade, there will be a tree lighting at the town hall,...
Residents fill up Eastview Mall for in-person shopping on Black Friday
Shoppers shared that the fun doesn’t stop today, they plan on taking advantage of Small Business Saturday as well.
Lollypop Farm hosts Black Friday adoption event
FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) – Lollypop Farm held its Black Friday event at its main campus on Victor Road on November 25. The shelter took half off its adoption fees while continuing its celebration of Adopt-a-Senior Month. Pets ages 6 and older were free. Adoptions counselors were available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offered […]
WUHF
Crime Stoppers and Distillery Restaurants host "First Responders Week"
What's a better time to show your appreciation and gratitude for others than for the holidays?. honoring the tireless first responders for all they do, Rochester Area Crime Stoppers and The Distillery Restaurants are teaming up to host “First Responders Week” November 27 through December 4. The event...
Keg tree lighting tour in Canandaigua December 3
The event is perfect for natives and for those who are up for a short drive for holiday festivities.
Christmas events get started this Friday: Here are the holiday happenings in Canandaigua
The snow and cold from over the weekend may have had you whistling, "White Christmas," or possibly dreaming of a white Christmas on the white sands of Kauna'oa Bay, Kohala, Hawaii. We can't help you with the latter, but we can tell you how Canandaigua is preparing for the holidays. ...
Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park Ice Rink to open this weekend
The ice rink is located at 353 Court St., across from the Strong National Museum of Play.
Purple Christmas trees? It's a thing in Naples wine country
NAPLES – Someday, the story of the purple Christmas trees (and maybe the blue and orange ones, too) will be passed on from generation to generation, making spirits bright like Rudolph’s red nose and Frosty’s magic hat. This weekend, as many people head out to remote areas...
WHEC TV-10
Lollypop Farm seeking homes for its animals ahead of holidays
Fairport, N.Y. – On Black Friday, people had a special opportunity to adopt a furry friend. The Human Society at Lollypop Farm held a pet adoption special. Adoption fees were 50 percent off. The fee for senior pets – those age six or older – is waived to celebrate Adopt-a-Senior Month.
Rochester man drives through fence, restaurant wall
The Rochester Fire Department and Rochester Police Department are currently on scene investigating as of approximately 2 p.m.
Winning ticket worth $50K sold in Village of Arcade
According to New York Lottery officials, the ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball.
NYS Music
Alyssa Trahan treats Hometown to a Country Show at Iron Smoke Distillery
Born and raised in Rochester, Alyssa has taken the country music scene by storm. Returning home from Nashville, she treated hometown fans to quite the mix of original tunes and covers at Iron Smoke Distillery in nearby Fairport. Prior to making the move to the country music capital, Alyssa was...
Sunrise Smart Start: Fatal shooting in Greece, ROAR fundraiser
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, November 24, 2022.
Rochester smoke shop across from elementary school prompts zoning questions
Mad Flavors has not granted a response to multiple calls or attempts to obtain a statement or interview.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Chilling Story Of The Alphabet Murders That Targeted Girls With Double Initials
In the early 1970s, the Alphabet Murderer stalked Rochester, New York, killing girls who had the same first and last initial – and these horrific crimes remain unsolved to this day. On the afternoon of Nov. 16, 1971, a young girl ran down the side of a highway in...
13 WHAM
Scott's Winter Outlook
How will Winter behave this year in Rochester? Scott has some thoughts. Here's his annual Winter Outlook.
rochesterfirst.com
How First Responders save lives and secure the County Jail on Thanksgiving
Spending Thanksgiving in the County Jail or responding to emergencies may not sound ideal to most, but for First Responders working the Holiday there’s still important work to be done. How First Responders save lives and secure the County …. Spending Thanksgiving in the County Jail or responding to...
Eagle Bay man dead after ATV accident in Town of Victor
NYSP said that 64-year-old Joseph Nolan of Eagle Bay was hunting near a family member's home while riding on an ATV.
