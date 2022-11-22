ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penfield, NY

mhflsentinel.com

‘Light Up Lima’ Kicks Off Holiday Season

The Lima Rotary Club will kick off the holiday season on Small Business Saturday, November 26. A parade through the village, with special guest Santa Claus, will begin at the Town Hall on Main Street at 6PM. Following the parade, there will be a tree lighting at the town hall,...
LIMA, NY
News 8 WROC

Lollypop Farm hosts Black Friday adoption event

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) – Lollypop Farm held its Black Friday event at its main campus on Victor Road on November 25. The shelter took half off its adoption fees while continuing its celebration of Adopt-a-Senior Month. Pets ages 6 and older were free. Adoptions counselors were available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offered […]
FAIRPORT, NY
WUHF

Crime Stoppers and Distillery Restaurants host "First Responders Week"

What's a better time to show your appreciation and gratitude for others than for the holidays?. honoring the tireless first responders for all they do, Rochester Area Crime Stoppers and The Distillery Restaurants are teaming up to host “First Responders Week” November 27 through December 4. The event...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Lollypop Farm seeking homes for its animals ahead of holidays

Fairport, N.Y. – On Black Friday, people had a special opportunity to adopt a furry friend. The Human Society at Lollypop Farm held a pet adoption special. Adoption fees were 50 percent off. The fee for senior pets – those age six or older – is waived to celebrate Adopt-a-Senior Month.
FAIRPORT, NY
13 WHAM

Scott's Winter Outlook

How will Winter behave this year in Rochester? Scott has some thoughts. Here's his annual Winter Outlook.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

How First Responders save lives and secure the County Jail on Thanksgiving

Spending Thanksgiving in the County Jail or responding to emergencies may not sound ideal to most, but for First Responders working the Holiday there’s still important work to be done. How First Responders save lives and secure the County …. Spending Thanksgiving in the County Jail or responding to...
ROCHESTER, NY

