Read full article on original website
Related
Interior designers share 10 of the worst trends they saw this year
The pros hated color-block curtains, bouclé fabric, all-white interiors, and excessive amounts of plants that were popular in many homes this year.
Carscoops
Bertone Teases New Supercar To Herald The Brand’s Revival
Bertone, the legendary coach builders and designers behind classics like the Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GT Veloce, the Lamborghini Countach, the Citroën XM, and countless others, is being brought back from the dead by two brothers and has now teased a very special supercar to celebrate that revival. Founded...
Carscoops
Like The F1 Legend, Ex-Mario Andretti Lotus Elite Has A Few Wrinkles
A celebrity name in a car’s history file can massively inflate a classic car’s value. And if the car in question is from a blue-chip sports car brand with serious motorsport heritage, the numbers can get pretty crazy. Just ask the guy who parted with $1.95 million for Steve McQueen’s 1976 Porsche 930 Turbo Carrera.
Carscoops
Can You Believe That Lynk & Co Has Already Built 800,000 Vehicles?
It’s been almost exactly 6 years since Geely and Volvo joined forces to launch the Lynk & Co brand and on November 19, the carmaker’s 800,000th rolled off the production line. While Lynk & Co remains a relatively small player in the automotive industry and only sells its...
Clothes women wanted to wear: a new exhibition explores how Carla Zampatti saw her designs as a tracker of feminism
The late Carla Zampatti is celebrated in a splendid retrospective Zampatti Powerhouse at the Powerhouse Museum. Planned well before the fashion designer’s untimely death last year, the unveiling of her legacy will be bittersweet to her many fans. Zampatti is often referred to as “Carla” by friends and those...
Carscoops
BMW 3.0 CSL, Zenvo TSR-GT, And Ferrari Purosangue UK Pricing: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Big news for BMW fans as the 3.0 CSL returns in the form of a limited production coupe, concluding BMW M‘s 50th-anniversary celebrations. The M4-based model features a fully redesigned bodywork inspired by the original 3.0 CSL from the ’70s and comes fitted with the Bavarian automaker’s most powerful inline-six engine yet. The CSL’s twin-turbo 3.0-liter engine produces 553 hp (412 kW / 560 PS) and is exclusively mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The BMW 3.0 CSL is also lighter than the M3/M4, tipping the scales at 1,624 kg (3,580lbs).
Carscoops
2023 Mercedes CLE Convertible Sheds A Little Cammo In Latest Test Run
The Mercedes-Benz CLE is set to make its debut quite soon, so it comes as no surprise that the automaker is spending less time applying camouflage. The latest shots of the convertible CLE show more of it than we’ve seen before. The last time we saw the non-AMG version...
Carscoops
This Stealthy Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Weissach Is Dream Garage Material
Porsche might be working on the new and fully electric successors of the Boxster and Cayman sportscars, but we still can’t get over the swan song of the current ICE-powered generation, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS. A stunning example of the latter was sold by Autowelt Schweiz AG in Zurich, Switzerland, featuring a total black configuration.
Carscoops
De Tomaso’s P900 LM Could Compete In The Le Mans Hypercar Class
A set of photos that surfaced on Instagram today appear to show the potent, track-focused variant of the De Tomaso P72 and according to a report, it could compete in the Le Mans Hypercar class. The De Tomaso P72 was presented with much fan fair back in 2019 and is...
Carscoops
This Guy Has Put Over 670,000 Miles On His Porsche 911 Turbo Proving That You Really Can Daily A Dream Car
Many of us here enjoy the sincere pleasure of piloting an automobile. But very few love driving their personal vehicle quite the same way that Tom Thalmann loves driving his Porsche 911 Turbo. Since new, he’s put more than 676,000 miles (1,087,916 km) on it between daily driving it and tracking it over the years.
Carscoops
263 MPH Zenvo TSR-GT Loses Wonky Wing, Gains 183 HP For A Total Of 1,360 HP
Denmark’s Zenvo is sending its TS supercar series off in style with the company’s fastest ever model, the TSR-GT. Fastest in this instance doesn’t refer to its ability to lap a race track, but to its top speed. While the stripped-out TSR-S uses its unusual tilting rear spoiler to generate huge cornering grip to make it quick on a circuit, the more luxurious GT’s specialty is going very fast in a straight line, making it Zenvo’s equivalent to the McLaren Speedtail.
Carscoops
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Has More Torque Than 3.5-Liter V6 And More Power Than Turbo-Diesel
The Hyundai Santa Fe family has grown in Australia with the launch of the new Hybrid variant, the first hybrid SUV to be sold by the automaker Down Under. Powering the Santa Fe Hybrid is a 1.6-liter T-GDi Smartstream engine supplemented by a 44.2 kW electric motor that draws power from a 1.4 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack. Power is sent through all four wheels thanks to a six-speed automatic transmission. The SUV is good for a combined 169 kW (227 hp) and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft) of torque.
Take Your First Peek Inside the Luxurious New Orient Express Train
A luxurious new take on the iconic Orient Express train is coming in 2025, and you can take you first sneak peek now. A first round of images of the updated car interiors was recently unveiled at an immersive virtual reality exhibition called the “Orient Express Revelation,” which was displayed during Paris art week.
Carscoops
BMW Drops Another $1 Billion In Hungarian Plant To Add Battery Assembly Facility For Neue Klasse EVs
BMW announced today that it will invest a further €1 billion ($1.04 billion USD at current exchange rates) in its Hungarian iFactory to add a high-voltage battery assembly facility for Neue Klasse vehicles. The facility will be located in Debrecen, Hungary, on the site of the iFactory, on which...
Carscoops
Mugen Teases Tuning Kit For Japan’s Honda HR-V Called The ZR-V
The Honda ZR-V, which is what the North American Honda HR-V is called in Japan, China, and Europe, will soon be getting a makeover by Mugen. The Japanese tuner teased the upgrades with a single photo showing the modified SUV. After increasing the brightness of the dark teaser we can...
Carscoops
Ferrari Purosangue Is $165,000 More Expensive Than A Lambo Urus In The UK
Ferrari has announced the pricing details of its first SUV, and as expected, it’s going to be very expensive. The all-new Purosangue starts at £313,120 ($379,658) in the UK. Pound for pound that puts it well above rivals like the Lamborghini Urus and the Aston Martin DBX. Despite...
Flying Magazine
Piper J-3 Cub’s Heritage of Simplicity, Reliability
The J-3’s design can be traced back to the Taylor E-2 from the early 1930s. [Courtesy: Jim Stevenson]. The Caterham Seven. The Ford 8N. The BMW R69. Some of history’s most iconic machines embraced mechanical simplicity, and achieved continued success by sticking to the original plan. By resisting the urge to add features and increase complexity, manufacturers discovered that sometimes less is more.
Carscoops
New BMW 3.0 CSL, Audi Q6 E-Tron Render, And Chevrolet FNR-XE Concept: Your Weekly Brief
Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. What do you get when you combine the Μ4 underpinnings with nostalgia for the 50 years of BMW M? The answer is the return of the 3.0 CSL in the form of a limited production special. The modern homage to the E9 3.0 CSL looks like a toned-down version of the 2015 concept. Besides the redesigned bodywork with the retro livery, the new 3.0 CSL is powered by a tuned version of the twin-turbo 3.0-liter producing 553 hp (412 kW / 560 PS). The most powerful six-cylinder in BMW’s history is exclusively mated to a six-speed manual gearbox sending power to the rear axle.
electrek.co
Silent Yachts launches all-electric, 6-passenger Tender 400 that can hit 20 knots
Solar electric yacht builder Silent Yachts has announced an all-electric tender to support its growing lineup of zero-emissions ships. Despite being a tiny vessel, the SILENT Tender 400 was built with the same design standards as Silent Yachts’ larger boats. Built with carbon fiber and up to 30 kW of electric power, the Tender 400 is light and agile, whether it’s sitting on the stern, or transporting up to six people to and from shore. Have a look.
Comments / 0