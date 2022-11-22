Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvu.edu
WVU nutrition and foods expert encourages healthy twists on holiday favorite
A West Virginia University nutrition and foods specialist has found healthier ways to incorporate one of the most seasonably celebrated flavors, allowing people to have their pumpkin and eat it, too. Nettie Freshour, teaching associate professor of human nutrition and foods in the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and...
wvu.edu
Science Adventure School holding winter clothing drive
Donations of gently used winter gear for middle school students will be accepted through Dec. 4. Specifically, all sizes of jackets, fleeces, gloves, hats and boots are sought, but any winter gear that a person is willing to donate will be accepted. Drop-off locations are on the fifth floor of...
Comments / 0