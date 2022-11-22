Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials are espousing the benefits of the agency implementing the next generation of Credential Authentication Technology (CAT) at Denver International Airport.

The CAT-2 units used to verify the identity of travelers possess the same capabilities as first-generation CAT units designed to scan a traveler’s photo identification but are also equipped with a camera capturing a real-time photo of the traveler.

“Identity verification of every traveler prior to flying is a key step in the security screening process,” Colorado TSA Federal Security Director Larry Nau said. “TSA embraces the use of this type of technology to enhance security and increase the efficiency of our operation. We are grateful for our partners locally who have been key in bringing this capability to DEN and for the investment TSA made in the security operations at DEN.”

CAT-2 compares the traveler’s photo on the identification credential against the in-person, real-time photo. Once the CAT-2 confirms the match, a TSA officer makes verification, and the traveler proceeds to security screening without exchanging a boarding pass. TSA officers can perform additional passenger verification if needed, authorities noted.

According to the TSA, travelers who do not wish to participate in the facial matching process can opt-out in favor of an alternative identity verification process.

According to the TSA, there are currently five CAT-2 units with digital readers in use at Denver International Airport.

The post TSA initiates CAT-2 resource at Denver International Airport appeared first on Homeland Preparedness News .