It doesn't matter who wins Saturday's annual showdown, this is something we will always lord over Ohio State. The Famed 'Script Ohio' Tradition Is A Michigan Invention. Since 1936, the highlight of the Ohio State Marching Band's pre-game show is the band spelling out "OHIO" in cursive, and then giving the honor to dot the "I" to some tunny senior tuba player. But did you know the Michigan band invented the script Ohio formation.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO