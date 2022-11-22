Read full article on original website
Columbus rent up more than 20%, report finds
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus rent is up more than 20% since this time last year, according to a national rent report. Columbus is ranked 73rd as the most expensive rental market in the U.S. in October, according to a report from the national rental platform Zumper. Compared with 2021, the price of a one-bedroom […]
Dublin store closing after 17 years, owner encourages community to shop local
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the season of giving, and one local shop in Dublin is encouraging people to shop locally for the holidays. Unfortunately, after nearly 17 years, Extravagifts is closing its doors. "Extravagifts is an all-occasion gift store," said owner of Extravagifts Michele Alvarez. The shop has...
Columbus remains one of hottest U.S. housing markets despite dip in new listings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is ranked among the nation’s hottest housing markets in consecutive months, even as prices for homes have decreased in four straight months, according to a housing report by Columbus Realtors. Columbus Realtors’ Central Ohio Housing Report for October found the average sales price...
Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods Project
The Ghost Neighborhoods of Columbus project is working to bring back communities once lost due to the National Interstate and Defense Highways Act of 1956. Credit: Logan Nowlin | Lantern Reporter.
'We're recruiting everyday,' Construction companies need employees for Intel and beyond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “This is an iconic project and people want to work on it,” Christine Nocar said. Nocar is the Senior Project Manager for the Gilbane Building Company, which is doing the earthwork for Intel’s $20 billion semiconductor facility in Licking County. The project...
No titles, no registration: Car owners in Ohio file complaints against Carvana
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many Ohio drivers say they were promised a stress-free car purchase from big-named vendor Carvana. Now, they say they're facing the most stressful time of their lives. Nearly 200 complaints have come into the state from drivers saying they're forced to drive their cars illegally....
Two accused of stealing numerous items through online delivery service in Groveport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Groveport Police Department is looking for two people accused of stealing thousands of dollars of items through an online delivery service. The suspects have allegedly stolen thousands of dollars in retail merchandise through an online grocery delivery service. Police say most of the victims are elderly. Police are asking anyone […]
NBC4 Today 1123 shootings
Columbus non-profit provides Thanksgiving dinner …. Columbus non-profit provides Thanksgiving dinner boxes for families in need. NBC4 is partnering with the Columbus Division of Fire, CME Federal Credit Union, McDonald's, CAS, 97.9 WNCI and 93.3 The Bus to hold the 44th annual NBC4 Firefighters for Kids Toy Drive on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tell Me More: The man behind the signs at an east Columbus intersection
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Rain or shine, from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., at the corner of Broad and Hamilton, is Julius Brown, offering positive messages for commuters on their daily drive. Brown was sleeping on that corner when he receive his own sign. “I didn’t hear a voice,” he said. “I just got awakened […]
Rental assistance program to be suspended, return with 90% less funding
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Big changes are coming to a Columbus-based nonprofit organization that offers rental assistance, with the program being suspended for the rest of the year and funding and workforce cuts on the horizon. IMPACT Community Assistance said it will suspend its emergency rental assistance program starting Dec. 14, and when the program […]
Human remains of 7,200 Native Americans in limbo in Ohio
Stored in a nondescript Columbus office complex is a massive cache of Ohio’s most important Native American artifacts. Also stored there are the remains of roughly 7,200 Native Americans whose grave sites were dug up by archeologists or looters over the previous century or longer. These remains and the...
Man spends years building Lego version of ‘The Shoe’
This Saturday, Ohio State and that team up north will do battle in Ohio Stadium, which turned 100 years young this fall.
Series of arson fires in Columbus have investigators looking for this man
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Several fires set near fences and buildings in Columbus have investigators looking for a man seen leaving the area. The Columbus Division of Fire shared a photo showing the suspect as he left the alley near Sullivant and South Hague avenues. The man was loosely carrying a backpack slung around one […]
Temporary Park Planned for High Street Across from OSU
The University Impact District Review Board heard a plan this week to build a temporary park at the corner of East 14th Avenue and North High Street. Currently occupying the corner is a gravel parking lot, the base of a construction crane, and two adjoining buildings – the last two structures standing after all other buildings lining the east side of High Street between 14th and 17th Avenues were demolished to make way for the 15th and High district.
Famed Ohio State Tradition Was Invented By Michigan
It doesn't matter who wins Saturday's annual showdown, this is something we will always lord over Ohio State. The Famed 'Script Ohio' Tradition Is A Michigan Invention. Since 1936, the highlight of the Ohio State Marching Band's pre-game show is the band spelling out "OHIO" in cursive, and then giving the honor to dot the "I" to some tunny senior tuba player. But did you know the Michigan band invented the script Ohio formation.
Meet the dot on the ‘i’ for the Ohio State-Michigan script Ohio
Rivalry week at Ohio State University is all about traditions, and one of those comes from the Best Damn Band In The Land: having a sousaphone player dot the “I” when the band forms the script Ohio.
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’
Mid High Market’s original design plays on the rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan. Credit: Courtesy of Austin Pence. Ohio State fans want more than just telling Michigan fans to “Buck Off” — they want them to see it on and off the field.
Body found in Hilltop park pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Homicide detectives are looking for a suspect after police found a body in a pond on the west side of Columbus. The Columbus Division of Police said it is looking for John M. Ferry, 46, in connection with the killing of Robert K. Marsh III, 51. Detectives learned the pair got […]
Pedestrian struck along S. Court Street in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Medics and police responded to the area of the Sheetz gas station along South Court Street in Circleville. A call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers shortly after 8:30 a.m. about a woman who had been struck by a vehicle. First responders on the scene said the individual...
Trio facing attempted murder, conspiracy charges for 2021 shooting
Trio facing attempted murder, conspiracy charges for 2021 shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3V1gdVT. Trio facing attempted murder, conspiracy charges …. Trio facing attempted murder, conspiracy charges for 2021 shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3V1gdVT. Thursday evening forecast 11-24-22 Morning Forecast: November 24, 2022. Morning Forecast: November 24, 2022. Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would...
