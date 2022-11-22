ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Columbus rent up more than 20%, report finds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus rent is up more than 20% since this time last year, according to a national rent report. Columbus is ranked 73rd as the most expensive rental market in the U.S. in October, according to a report from the national rental platform Zumper. Compared with 2021, the price of a one-bedroom […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Dublin store closing after 17 years, owner encourages community to shop local

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the season of giving, and one local shop in Dublin is encouraging people to shop locally for the holidays. Unfortunately, after nearly 17 years, Extravagifts is closing its doors. "Extravagifts is an all-occasion gift store," said owner of Extravagifts Michele Alvarez. The shop has...
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Today 1123 shootings

Columbus non-profit provides Thanksgiving dinner …. Columbus non-profit provides Thanksgiving dinner boxes for families in need. NBC4 is partnering with the Columbus Division of Fire, CME Federal Credit Union, McDonald's, CAS, 97.9 WNCI and 93.3 The Bus to hold the 44th annual NBC4 Firefighters for Kids Toy Drive on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Human remains of 7,200 Native Americans in limbo in Ohio

Stored in a nondescript Columbus office complex is a massive cache of Ohio’s most important Native American artifacts. Also stored there are the remains of roughly 7,200 Native Americans whose grave sites were dug up by archeologists or looters over the previous century or longer. These remains and the...
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

Temporary Park Planned for High Street Across from OSU

The University Impact District Review Board heard a plan this week to build a temporary park at the corner of East 14th Avenue and North High Street. Currently occupying the corner is a gravel parking lot, the base of a construction crane, and two adjoining buildings – the last two structures standing after all other buildings lining the east side of High Street between 14th and 17th Avenues were demolished to make way for the 15th and High district.
COLUMBUS, OH
1049 The Edge

Famed Ohio State Tradition Was Invented By Michigan

It doesn't matter who wins Saturday's annual showdown, this is something we will always lord over Ohio State. The Famed 'Script Ohio' Tradition Is A Michigan Invention. Since 1936, the highlight of the Ohio State Marching Band's pre-game show is the band spelling out "OHIO" in cursive, and then giving the honor to dot the "I" to some tunny senior tuba player. But did you know the Michigan band invented the script Ohio formation.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in Hilltop park pond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Homicide detectives are looking for a suspect after police found a body in a pond on the west side of Columbus. The Columbus Division of Police said it is looking for John M. Ferry, 46, in connection with the killing of Robert K. Marsh III, 51. Detectives learned the pair got […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Pedestrian struck along S. Court Street in Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Medics and police responded to the area of the Sheetz gas station along South Court Street in Circleville. A call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers shortly after 8:30 a.m. about a woman who had been struck by a vehicle. First responders on the scene said the individual...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Trio facing attempted murder, conspiracy charges for 2021 shooting

Trio facing attempted murder, conspiracy charges for 2021 shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3V1gdVT. Trio facing attempted murder, conspiracy charges …. Trio facing attempted murder, conspiracy charges for 2021 shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3V1gdVT. Thursday evening forecast 11-24-22 Morning Forecast: November 24, 2022. Morning Forecast: November 24, 2022. Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would...
COLUMBUS, OH

