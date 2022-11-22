ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Maya Jama shows off her chic sense of style as she wraps in a black faux fur coat while celebrating her brother Omar's birthday... amid rumours she's rekindled her romance with Stormzy

Maya Jama showed off her chic sense of style as she stepped out for dinner at Chotto Matte Soho in London to celebrate her brother Omar's birthday on Sunday. The television presenter, 28, wrapped up against the cool autumn evening weather in a black faux fur coat which she teamed with a pair of black and white trousers.

