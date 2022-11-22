Read full article on original website
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
247Sports
Georgia Tech vs. Georgia: Brent Key speaks on relationship with Kirby Smart
Georgia Tech notched its biggest win of the season last week, going on the road to Chapel Hill and knocking off the No. 13 North Carolina Tar Heels in a 21-17 stunner at Kenan Stadium. The Yellow Jackets have won four of their last seven games under interim head coach Brent Key to move to 5-6 on the season.
Newnan Times-Herald
Clean Old-Fashioned Hate
It began 129 years ago when the Tech men from Atlanta boarded the train called “The Football Special,” and headed for Athens where they would play the University of Georgia in the inaugural COFH game. In those days touchdowns were four points and the try after was two...
atlantafi.com
SEC Championship Game 2022: Time, Dates, Info
The SEC Championship brings together two of college football’s most storied programs: The Georgia Bulldogs vs. the LSU Fighting Tigers. It’s all going down in Atlanta and here’s what you need to know. If you’re going to the game, which determines the champion of the Southeastern Conference...
dawgnation.com
Freshman Jalon Walker continues to carve out key role for Georgia football: ‘He packs a punch’
ATHENS — Freshmen finding their way onto the field is nothing new for Georgia. Malaki Starks has been starting for the Bulldogs since the second game of the season, while Brock Bowers led the team in receiving last year. But few freshmen do it in the manner in which...
Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet)
“We’re finally coming around to this new era of Georgia wine where we’re venturing out and discovering some grapes that actually grow well here,” says Sean Wilborn, wine farmer and proprietor of Cloudland Vineyards + Winery in Buford. The post Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet) appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
The Best Neighborhoods To Live In Atlanta, Georgia If You're LGBTQ+
Moving as a member of the LGBTQ+ community can be a bit of a challenge and take some additional research; luckily, Atlanta is progressive and welcoming.
We now know when Whataburger’s first metro Atlanta location will open
Whataburger fans, rejoice. The company confirmed that its first metro Atlanta location will open next week. The Kennesaw location will start serving customers on Monday at 11 a.m. at the restaurant at 705 Town Park Lane. It will only offer drive-thru service with two lanes but plans to open the...
Eater
Will You Drive to Kennesaw for a Whataburger Fix When It Opens Next Week?
Atlantans are fiercely loyal to the restaurants serving their favorite burgers, including their preferred fast food chains. And for fans of Whataburger, the Greater Atlanta burger landscape is about to change once again next week. After months of hype, Texas-based burger chain Whataburger makes its metro Atlanta debut in Kennesaw,...
thecitymenus.com
Trojans sweep competition to claim championship title
After concluding the regular season with a 6-2 record and securing playoff wins over Milton and Walton, the Carrollton Junior High School seventh-grade Trojan football team defeated Roswell 22-12 to take the championship title for the Division A Georgia Middle School Athletic Association team Nov. 12. The seventh-grade team is...
The Best Place To Live In Georgia
Georgia is full of beautiful towns, magnificent cities, and striking suburbs. Looking to move? Learn which place in George is the absolute best to live in.
Early voting underway in some Georgia counties
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Georgia counties can allow early voting this Saturday, although voting is already underway in two counties. “I’m super excited about this long line,” said voter Karen Horace to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon. “I am thrilled that other people...
Former Atlanta police chief leaving Louisville’s department
Former Atlanta police Chief Erika Shields is stepping down from her position at the helm Louisville’s police department ...
First Metro Atlanta Whataburger To Open November 28
Following Kennesaw debut late-November 2022, 10 additional metro Atlanta locations planned for 2023, more than 50 over the next seven years.
atlantafi.com
These Restaurants Have The Best Shrimp And Grits In Atlanta
Not every eatery can make shrimp and grits. Let’s just get that out of the way. Atlanta, Georgia has several great restaurants that can prepare the dish to perfection with various twists. But let’s focus on shrimp and grits, which is a Southern delicacy. Grits has long been one...
Atlanta Mayor honors Glenn Burns with city’s highest honor on his retirement day
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens awarded Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns the city’s highest honor on the day of his retirement. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Burns’ last day as Chief Meteorologist is Tuesday. He will then move into the role of...
atlantafi.com
What Grocery Stores Are Open For Thanksgiving 2022? Publix, Kroger, Whole Foods, Walmart Hours
Do you have the grocery items you need for Turkey Day? With the Thanksgiving holiday here, people are making last-minute trips to Atlanta grocery stores around the clock. But before you go there, you should ask this question: Are they open?. This article will tell you everything you need to...
thecentersquare.com
Texas company plans new facility outside Athens
(The Center Square) – A Texas-based millwork manufacturer plans to spend millions on a new facility outside Athens, and Georgia taxpayers will cover the cost of workforce training. San Antonio-based Steves & Sons plans to invest more than $100 million over the next three years on a new 310,000-square-foot...
Former Birmingham mayor Cooper Green’s grandson gets life in Georgia prison for running woman over
A Pelham man has again been convicted of killing a grandmother in Georgia when he rammed her car and then ran over her for no apparent reason. Dewey Green, now 31, was initially convicted in 2015 and sentenced to life without parole in the 2014 death of 53-year-old Janice Pitts.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Georgia should be put on your list of places to eat.
accesswdun.com
Atlanta company purchases Lakeshore Mall for $15M
Lakeshore Mall in Gainesville has new owners. Branch Lakeshore Associates LP purchased the circa-1970 facility on Oct. 27 for $15 million, Hall County records show. Prior to the sale, the mall had been owned by Stockbridge Lakeshore LLC of Warren, MI. Lakeshore Mall opened in 1970 as Lakeshore Plaza and...
