ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia: Brent Key speaks on relationship with Kirby Smart

Georgia Tech notched its biggest win of the season last week, going on the road to Chapel Hill and knocking off the No. 13 North Carolina Tar Heels in a 21-17 stunner at Kenan Stadium. The Yellow Jackets have won four of their last seven games under interim head coach Brent Key to move to 5-6 on the season.
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Clean Old-Fashioned Hate

It began 129 years ago when the Tech men from Atlanta boarded the train called “The Football Special,” and headed for Athens where they would play the University of Georgia in the inaugural COFH game. In those days touchdowns were four points and the try after was two...
ATHENS, GA
atlantafi.com

SEC Championship Game 2022: Time, Dates, Info

The SEC Championship brings together two of college football’s most storied programs: The Georgia Bulldogs vs. the LSU Fighting Tigers. It’s all going down in Atlanta and here’s what you need to know. If you’re going to the game, which determines the champion of the Southeastern Conference...
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

Will You Drive to Kennesaw for a Whataburger Fix When It Opens Next Week?

Atlantans are fiercely loyal to the restaurants serving their favorite burgers, including their preferred fast food chains. And for fans of Whataburger, the Greater Atlanta burger landscape is about to change once again next week. After months of hype, Texas-based burger chain Whataburger makes its metro Atlanta debut in Kennesaw,...
KENNESAW, GA
thecitymenus.com

Trojans sweep competition to claim championship title

After concluding the regular season with a 6-2 record and securing playoff wins over Milton and Walton, the Carrollton Junior High School seventh-grade Trojan football team defeated Roswell 22-12 to take the championship title for the Division A Georgia Middle School Athletic Association team Nov. 12. The seventh-grade team is...
CARROLLTON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Early voting underway in some Georgia counties

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Georgia counties can allow early voting this Saturday, although voting is already underway in two counties. “I’m super excited about this long line,” said voter Karen Horace to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon. “I am thrilled that other people...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantafi.com

These Restaurants Have The Best Shrimp And Grits In Atlanta

Not every eatery can make shrimp and grits. Let’s just get that out of the way. Atlanta, Georgia has several great restaurants that can prepare the dish to perfection with various twists. But let’s focus on shrimp and grits, which is a Southern delicacy. Grits has long been one...
ATLANTA, GA
thecentersquare.com

Texas company plans new facility outside Athens

(The Center Square) – A Texas-based millwork manufacturer plans to spend millions on a new facility outside Athens, and Georgia taxpayers will cover the cost of workforce training. San Antonio-based Steves & Sons plans to invest more than $100 million over the next three years on a new 310,000-square-foot...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Atlanta company purchases Lakeshore Mall for $15M

Lakeshore Mall in Gainesville has new owners. Branch Lakeshore Associates LP purchased the circa-1970 facility on Oct. 27 for $15 million, Hall County records show. Prior to the sale, the mall had been owned by Stockbridge Lakeshore LLC of Warren, MI. Lakeshore Mall opened in 1970 as Lakeshore Plaza and...
GAINESVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy