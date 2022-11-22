ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Workers are quitting these industries the most, new study shows

Story at a glance Using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, SmallPDF crafted a report breaking down the 10 industries losing the most workers. The study further proves that American workers are quitting their jobs at higher rates than in years prior.    The study found that the accommodation and food service industry…
Motley Fool

2 Soaring Stocks I'd Buy Now With No Hesitation

Both Coca-Cola Company and Costco Wholesale beat the S&P 500 for the majority of 2022. Coca-Cola continues to dominate in the soda space with expansion into alcoholic beverage and similar markets. Costco's operating advantages allow it to keep prices low, all while growing revenues and opening new locations. You’re reading...
CNN

Global population hits 8 billion

The world's population just reached 8 billion, with the most growth in the poorest countries. "We need to invest in the developing countries of Africa." says Jack Goldstone of George Mason Univ. "...Because that's the best investment for our own economic growth, and to minimize the pressures of immigration."
insideevs.com

Faraday Future Is Struggling Yet Again, Deliveries In Question

Faraday Future is one of many EV startups that has been trying to get a leg up over the years. However, sadly, it announced yet again this week that it's struggling. In fact, the company made it clear that it has "substantial doubt" about the future, and it's still not even sure when it can complete deliveries of its first electric vehicle, the FF 91.
CNN

Opinion: Why Putin would want a truce

Nine months into war, Russian hopes of a swift vitory have well and truly been dashed. For Russian President Vladimir Putin, "a truce or negotiations may be the only path to victory possible at this moment," writes David A. Andelman.
