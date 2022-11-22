Read full article on original website
Related
As anger rises and tragedies mount, China shows no sign of budging on zero-Covid
Zhou, an auto dealer in northeastern China, last saw his father alive in a video chat on the afternoon of November 1, hours after their home on the far outskirts of Beijing was locked down.
Workers are quitting these industries the most, new study shows
Story at a glance Using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, SmallPDF crafted a report breaking down the 10 industries losing the most workers. The study further proves that American workers are quitting their jobs at higher rates than in years prior. The study found that the accommodation and food service industry…
Motley Fool
2 Soaring Stocks I'd Buy Now With No Hesitation
Both Coca-Cola Company and Costco Wholesale beat the S&P 500 for the majority of 2022. Coca-Cola continues to dominate in the soda space with expansion into alcoholic beverage and similar markets. Costco's operating advantages allow it to keep prices low, all while growing revenues and opening new locations. You’re reading...
Why some Arabs and Muslims feel stung by coverage of the Qatar World Cup
This year's World Cup is certainly like no other before it. It is the first to be held in a Muslim country and Qatar has gone a long way to give the event a distinctly Arab and Muslim flavor.
1 Company That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2023
With the market down, there aren't too many stocks reaching into the trillions.
Retired general predicts how Russia's war will change in the winter months
Retired Maj. General James "Spider" Marks and former US Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor join CNN's Alex Marquardt to discuss how Russia's war will change in the winter months, and Vladimir Putin's recent meeting with mothers of soldiers killed in Ukraine.
BoE's Ramsden favours more rate hikes, but sees potential for cuts
LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden backed more interest rate hikes on Thursday, but said he would consider cutting rates if the economy and inflation pressures panned out differently to his expectation.
1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Right Now
The market's not seeing the full potential of this social media platform, particularly under its new leadership.
New subvariants, family gatherings may bring more Covid-19 after holiday, but experts don't expect severe surge
As millions of Americans travel to gather with friends and family over the next few days, there's a good chance that Covid-19 will follow.
Harris dives into Asian diplomacy amid questions back home about her political future
Vice President Kamala Harris is sticking close to her script when responding to what Democrats hope will once again be their greatest electoral mobilizer: Donald Trump and his third White House bid.
Migration to UK rises to record 504,000 with Ukraine and Hong Kong schemes
Jump in number of international students a factor in figure that is at least 400,000 higher than home secretary is aiming for
Qatar reviewing London investments after TfL bans its adverts – report
Ban linked to World Cup hosts’ human rights record taken as message ‘Qatari business not welcome in London’, source tells FT
CNBC
Amid persistent inflation, cash-strapped consumers are tipping less
With inflation near record highs, fewer consumers tip 20% or more. When it comes to takeout, tips are now down to 14.4%, on average, according to a recent report. And still, most people say they feel pressured to tip when they normally wouldn’t because of the gratuity prompt on the iPad screen.
Speeding tanks, booming howitzers, shaking bones: This is how South Korea sells weapons
The South Korean defense industry believes it has the the weapons to reach President Yoon Suk Yeol's goal of becoming the world's fourth biggest arms exporter. Dozens of militaries are interested.
Global population hits 8 billion
The world's population just reached 8 billion, with the most growth in the poorest countries. "We need to invest in the developing countries of Africa." says Jack Goldstone of George Mason Univ. "...Because that's the best investment for our own economic growth, and to minimize the pressures of immigration."
China's Urumqi to ease Covid lockdown amid public anger over deadly fire
Chinese authorities said Saturday they would ease a months-long Covid lockdown in the country's far western region of Xinjiang "in stages", following protests over a deadly fire at an apartment building in the regional capital of Urumqi.
Taiwan votes in local elections billed as message for China and the world
Polls opened in Taiwan on Saturday in local elections that President Tsai Ing-wen has framed as being about sending a message to the world about the island's determination to defend its democracy in the face of China's rising bellicosity.
US provides Chevron limited authorization to pump oil in Venezuela after reaching humanitarian agreement
The US has granted Chevron limited authorization to resume pumping oil from Venezuela following the announcement Saturday that the Venezuelan government and the opposition group have reached an agreement on humanitarian relief and will continue to negotiate for a solution to the country's chronic economic and political crisis, including a focus on the 2024 elections.
insideevs.com
Faraday Future Is Struggling Yet Again, Deliveries In Question
Faraday Future is one of many EV startups that has been trying to get a leg up over the years. However, sadly, it announced yet again this week that it's struggling. In fact, the company made it clear that it has "substantial doubt" about the future, and it's still not even sure when it can complete deliveries of its first electric vehicle, the FF 91.
Opinion: Why Putin would want a truce
Nine months into war, Russian hopes of a swift vitory have well and truly been dashed. For Russian President Vladimir Putin, "a truce or negotiations may be the only path to victory possible at this moment," writes David A. Andelman.
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1