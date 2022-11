Michael Wiley ran for 214 yards and three touchdowns, and Isaiah Taylor intercepted a pass with 1:16 to go as host Arizona ended a five-game losing streak to rival Arizona State with a 38-35 victory Friday in Tucson, Ariz. The Wildcats (5-7, 3-6 Pac-12) had a chance to put the...

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO