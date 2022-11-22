Read full article on original website
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
2-4 Murray Street: Town Crest Prop Group LLC of Adams to Jp Parent Co LLC, $195,350 on 11/10/2022. 86-90 Park Street: Elise M. Minassian of Adams to Julie A. Zimmermann, $283,000 on 11/10/2022. 154 Columbia Street: Ann H. Clairmont and Rodney A. Clairmont of Adams to Timothy Leblanc, $78,000 on...
Three Adams families without home after Thanksgiving fire
Three families in Adam are without a home Thursday morning following a multi-family house fire.
Giving thanks for a postcard that just arrived after a 101-year journey
A Vermont family is grateful a Brattleboro letter carrier figured out how to deliver a 1921 postcard with a mysterious cross-country history. Read the story on VTDigger here: Giving thanks for a postcard that just arrived after a 101-year journey.
LOOK: The Deepest Lake In The Berkshires is In Our Backyard
As winter sets in, there are plenty of places to visit in the beautiful Berkshires. Bet you didn't know we are home to the "deepest lake" in western Massachusetts and it is located just east of Great Barrington. Head south on route 57 and you'll be mesmerized by a 196 acre pond better known as Lake Buel.
The Berkshires Has a Gingerbread House for Rent and It’s Amazing!
You don't have to be 'Hansel and Gretel' to stay at one of the more unique Airbnb structures you will ever see throughout the Berkshires. There's a property known as the Gingerbread House Tower in the Berkshires and it's a spot you truly have to see to believe!. It is...
Saratoga Springs focuses on holidays as DA issues restraining order to city
A few days have passed since a shooting early Sunday, and it feels like business as usual on Broadway in Saratoga Springs.
Dad Delivers Baby at Home With Help from Columbia County 911
A Columbia County family just got a little bigger thanks to quick thinking by a 911 dispatcher. This family will be telling this birthing story for years to come. One Hudson Valley newborn knew it was time to make their grand debut. According to Columbia County 911 NY's Facebook page, 911 dispatchers received a call in the wee hours of Monday, November 21st, 2022.
Troy Atrium Holiday Market dates set
The dates for the Troy Holiday Market in the Troy Atrium have been set.
Five Fire Companies Respond to Thanksgiving Fire in Adams
ADAMS, Mass. — Five fire companies responded to a structure fire on Richmond Street on Thursday morning that gutted the apartment building. The second floor of the century-old building at 16-18 Richmond was fully involved when firefighters arrived shortly after 9:30 a.m. Everyone was reported out of the building...
Looking for a Christmas Tree? These 7 Capital Region Tree Farms are Great!
Every year I tell myself that I am going to get a jump on Christmas. I'll start shopping early, and definitely be the first in my family to have my tree selected, cut and decorated. Then I see 50 cars on Troy Schenectady Road with trees on their roof. Not this year!
Hallmark movie that used Defazio’s to premiere
The Hallmark movie "A Holiday Spectacular," will feature Defazio's Imports on the big screen after using the store as part of their movie production. The film premieres Sunday, November 27 at 8 p.m., according to the Hallmark website.
Navigate Through the Spectacular Ice Castles of Lake George This Winter
Get your coat, mittens, and wool hat. Pack the kids in the car and set out for a road trip to Lake George this winter because the Ice Castles are back!. If you're not into skiing or snowboarding, finding fun activities to do with the family in the wintertime is tough. Especially if you want to get outside and get some fresh air. Luckily, we're conveniently located in the Hudson Valley and are only a short trip from Lake George, New York.
Winners of the 75th annual Troy Turkey Trot
The 75th annual Troy Turkey Trot has come and gone, and the winners of the Thanksgiving day staple are in.
Who Has the Best Gas Station Pizza in The Massachusetts?
Pizza! Everybody loves pizza. I mean at least I do. Who doesn't am I missing anyone? Anyways, it seems like almost every day I have a habit of eating one slice. Particularly when I walk into a gas station and grab my usual iced coffee as well. Who would've thought that one day pizza and gas would go together? Heck, I remember when certain gas stations only sold microwaveable pizza that you would heat up, and then pay for at the counter.
New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays
The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
Berkshire County family loses home in Thanksgiving fire
Three families are displaced after a fire in Adams, Massachusetts. The fire broke around 9:30 Thanksgiving morning. The fire chief tells NewsChannel 13 they don’t believe the fire is suspicious, but it was destructive. One family’s home will likely be demolished. Two other homes attached were damaged, but those...
Serious crash closes Ontario, Bradford Streets in Albany
Police are investigating what they called a "serious motor vehicle crash" near the intersection of Ontario and Bradford Streets in Albany Friday night.
Shocking Death of Upstate New York Superintendent In Hudson Valley
A father with ties to the Catskills, Poughkeepsie and Newburgh lost his life in the lower Hudson Valley. Police from Westchester County, New York responded to a one-car crash off the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers. Newburgh, New York Father Killed In Yonkers, New York Crash. Dr. Ronel Cook died...
Hudson DMV closed for construction
Due to construction at the Hudson DMV, the office will be closed Tuesday, November 29 through Thursday, December 1. The construction entails the large window behind the counter being replaced.
Car runs off Plumtree Road in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 1110 Plumtree Road for a motor vehicle accident on Friday.
