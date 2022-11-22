Read full article on original website
buckinghamshirelive.com
Public urged not to approach wanted Milton Keynes man with links to Buckingham and Aylesbury
Police have urged members of the public to call 999 if they see a wanted man from Buckinghamshire. Lee Hyde, from Milton Keynes, is wanted in connection with a burglary in the county. On the evening of November 14, a number of electrical items, documents and cash were stolen in...
Woman ‘trying to rescue dog’ swept into river as heavy rain and flooding hit Scotland
The search for a woman swept into the burgeoning swell of the River Don in Aberdeenshire while attempting to rescue her dog has resumed after heavy rain and flooding battered much of eastern Scotland on Friday.Officers from Police Scotland, alongside Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the coastguard, have resumed efforts to locate the missing woman.They had been called to the River Don at Monymusk in Aberdeenshire on Friday afternoon after a report of someone in difficulty.The search had to be stood down on Friday night, but has now started again.Inspector Rory Campbell from Police Scotland said: “Officers, along...
BBC
North East crab deaths to be investigated by independent panel
The deaths of thousands of crabs, lobsters and other marine life on the North East and Yorkshire coast are to be investigated by a panel of experts. Carcasses washed up at spots across Teesside and North Yorkshire between September and December last year. The government has previously said a naturally-occurring...
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
natureworldnews.com
Flood Warnings Are Issued for Britain as Stormy Gale Warnings Strikes Britain
Another wave of heavy rain and strong winds could significantly disrupt travel for weary Britons today. Over the course of Thursday morning, torrential downpours will fall on already soggy ground, prompting the issue of urgent flood warnings in five different parts of the home countries. The 'act now' advice includes...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Milton Keynes council urged to run city's buses as 'failed' private services criticised
A publicly owned bus service could be the answer to transport woes in Milton Keynes. The withdrawal of buses in the area has sparked calls for the city council to instate one of its own. Councillor Paul Trendall (Lib Dem, Campbell Park and Old Woughton) has urged Milton Keynes City...
BBC
South East flooding: Flood warnings and road closures after heavy rain
The M23 in Sussex was closed and rail services have been disrupted by flooding caused by heavy rain. The motorway was closed between junctions 10 and 11 but reopened at 08:00 GMT, while the rail line from Lewes to Haywards Heath was blocked. West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Snowdonia walker who died in mountain fall named as Milton Keynes pensioner
A man from Buckinghamshire died after falling from a mountain range in Snowdonia. The pensioner was named after an inquest into his death was formally opened. Raymond Charles Turvey, from Castlethorpe near Milton Keynes, died after he sustained a number of injuries having gone for a hike in North Wales. The inquest heard the 72-year-old retired engineer was staying at a nearby hostel ahead of a walk on the Y Glyderau mountain range.
BBC
M4 motorway: Fife motorist, 69, killed in Cardiff crash
A 69-year-old man has been killed in a crash on the M4 motorway. The motorist, from Fife, was driving a grey Mercedes that crashed at about 12:15 GMT on Sunday near Cardiff. His car struck the central reservation on the eastbound carriageway, between junctions 30 and 32, and veered across three lanes before coming to a halt on the hard shoulder.
‘Danger to life’ floods overwhelm homes, railways and roads in Scotland after 140mm of rain falls overnight
People have been stranded in their homes and forced to abandon their submerged cars, as “danger to life” flood warnings were extended in Scotland. Rail travel across much of Scotland was brought to a standstill as officials braced for river levels to reach record highs on Friday, with schools closed and “rest centres” set up for those in hard-hit Aberdeenshire who had been unable to return to their flooded homes.Police Scotland said on Friday evening that the emergency services were in attendance at the River Don, where it is believed a person may have got into difficulty while trying...
Amber weather warning extended as flooding closes schools, roads and railways
An amber weather warning in eastern Scotland has been extended as heavy rain drenches parts of the country, with flooding leading to school closures and disruption on roads and railways.The amber “heavy rain” alert, covering Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Angus and Perth and Kinross, warns some fast-flowing or deep floodwater is likely, “causing danger to life”.It was originally in place until 3pm on Friday but the Met Office said this has been extended until 9pm as the rain is now “a little slower to ease than earlier expectations”.Meanwhile, a yellow warning which was in place for a large part of eastern Scotland...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Burglar broke into Milton Keynes property and threatened people inside with a hammer
A burglar who broke into a property in Milton Keynes threatened the victims with a hammer. The offender, whose gender has not been disclosed by police, smashed the rear patio door to gain entry. The incident took place at around 5.55pm on Tuesday, November 15 at a home in Flambard...
Time Out Global
All the Christmas rail, tube and Overground disruption in London
If you’re one of the folk who won’t be escaping out of the city during the festive period, on top of various rail strikes, engineering work means getting public transport might not be smooth sailing. Londoners could face widespread rail disruption over Christmas as Network Rail will carry out 300 engineering projects in busy London stations. Around 95 percent of the rail network should be open as usual, but the infrastructure company recommends that travellers to ‘plan their journeys in advance’.
BBC
Rail disruption continues after Honiton landslip
Rail cancellations caused by a landslip and floods are continuing throughout Tuesday. The line in Devon between Axminster and Exeter St Davids was closed on Monday due to debris covering the tracks at Honiton. Network Rail reopened the line at 14:00 after teams cleared the debris away on Tuesday amid...
katzenworld.co.uk
RSPCA Flood Response Team on Standby as Water Rises in Southern England
Charity prepared to respond to emergencies as flood warnings and alerts issued. The RSPCA’s emergency flood response rescue teams have been placed on standby as more than 120 flood warnings and alerts have been issued across England – the majority across southern England. The UK Government’s Flood Information...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Chiltern Railways confirm no services will run during train strikes on Saturday
Chiltern Railways says its services will not run during a day of strike action by train drivers on Saturday (November 26). All Chiltern stations will also be closed due to the industrial action by ASLEF. The train company says there will be a "handful of minor amendments and cancellations" to...
Thousands of starlings take to sky creating stunning spectacle in Somerset
A wildlife photographer captured a stunning spectacle of thousands of starlings on the Somerset Levels.Robin Morrison went out at dawn and dusk on the coastal plain and wetland area to document the birds as they gather for the winter roost.“There are currently around 100,000 birds in the roost although this might increase when the colder winter weather arrives,” Morning said.“At the moment they are roosting close to the public paths so they are giving some wonderful views.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK entering recession is 'disappointing but not entirely unexpected' news, says chancellor Jeremy HuntMoment yoga teacher arrested on suspicion of stabbing ex-police officer in cottageTikToker sparks outrage after eating Terry’s chocolate orange wrong
Time Out Global
Loads of London bus routes have been saved from the chop
Sadiq has seen the light. The London mayor has put the brakes on the majority of bus cuts that were due to hit London and saved 17 routes. Now, only three out of a proposed 20 buses will be axed. Following a consultation, which had over 20,000 replies, these are...
BBC
Street lighting: East Yorkshire pilot aims to cut UK costs by £575m
The main Hull to York road could be used to test how to cut the cost of powering the UK's street lights. East Riding of Yorkshire Council said work on the A1079 would examine how to decarbonise street lights, illuminated road signs and bollards. It has applied for £5m from...
BBC
Mountaineer welcomes plans to reopen Edinburgh's Radical Road
World renowned mountaineer Stephen Venables has welcomed plans to reopen an historic path in Edinburgh, saying he is not convinced of the seriousness of the rock fall risk. The 68-year-old climbed cliffs on the Radical Road in Holyrood Park regularly before it was closed four years ago over safety concerns.
