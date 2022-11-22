Read full article on original website
Related
stillrealtous.com
Current AEW Star Confirms Talks With Triple H
You never know who’s going to show up on AEW programming and recently The Kingdom made their debut. Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis and Matt Taven are now part of the AEW roster, but prior to them joining All Elite Wrestling it was reported that WWE was interested in them as well.
wrestlingrumors.net
REPORT: Injury Update for Cody Rhodes WWE Return Before Royal Rumble
Since the now infamous Hell in a Cell match between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes back in June, the WWE Universe continues to wait for Cody’s return. All indications were that Cody would have been challenging Roman Reigns by SummerSlam. However, the torn pectoral muscle took him out of the game until next year.
wrestlinginc.com
Some AEW Talent Reportedly Skeptical Of Tony Khan And CM Punk's Claims
The drama regarding CM Punk and AEW continues to swirl. Following Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view, AEW boss Tony Khan was asked by Wrestling Inc.'s Senior News Editor Nick Hausman if CM Punk requested Colt Cabana to be moved to the Ring of Honor roster due to the complicated history between the two performers. Khan responded by saying that was not the case but, according to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, not everyone in AEW believes that answer to be truthful.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Fires Back At WWE Star After WWE Raw Comment
An AEW star has responded on Twitter after a WWE star name dropped someone very close to him on tonight’s edition of WWE Raw. And now Dustin Rhodes as responded, keeping the message on Twitter short and sweet. Simply writing: “Hey @WWERollins” and a middle finger emoji.
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Steamboat's Final Match Affected By AEW Booking
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is set to return to the ring for the first time in 12 years this Sunday when he teams with FTR to take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and a mystery partner at a Big Time Wrestling show in Raleigh, N.C. Steamboat recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman and discussed how his tag team partners and opponents came to be for what is being billed as his final match.
wrestlinginc.com
Renee Paquette Explains Why She Chose AEW Over WWE
When Renee Paquette signed with AEW last month, she had not been affiliated with a wrestling promotion after leaving WWE in 2020. In an interview on "Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show," Paquette said her decision not to return to WWE was the right move, both professionally and personally. "I...
nodq.com
Rhea Ripley recalls what one fan wanted her to do to him during a WWE live event
While speaking to NYPost.com, Rhea Ripley talked about interactions with fans at events…. “People love to hate us and that’s something not many people can do, go out there and have people sort of think that your cool and then absolutely hate you and what you do at the same time. It’s been really fun for me going out there screwing with the fans. A lot of times it doesn’t get caught on camera, but lately, it has been. It makes them feel like their part of the moment. So when it gets caught on camera, I love it so much.”
itrwrestling.com
Another AEW Star Has Been Added To The Great Muta’s Retirement Match
It has been revealed that an AEW star will be heading to Pro Wrestling Noah in January to tag with Sting and The Great Muta in the legendary Japanese wrestler’s retirement match. Earlier this year, The Great Muta, also known as Keiji Muto, announced his intentions to retire from...
ringsidenews.com
AEW’s Current Rule Of Thumb Concerning Interim Championships
AEW has certainly gone through a lot of development and changes since 2019. This includes the company introducing interim titles, which remain a controversial decision even now. After Thunder Rosa was just stripped of her title, and the company changed their own championship history, the question remains how Tony Khan’s company considers these decisions.
itrwrestling.com
Tony Khan Hails AEW Star As “The Future Of Pro Wrestling”
While there are a number of pro wrestlers who are at their peak right now, and pushing the boundaries of the profession, fans are always looking for what’s next. Whether that’s a new star to burst onto the scene, or a current name to breakthrough to main event level. Interestingly, Tony Khan believes he already has that man.
nodq.com
MR. TITO: What I’m THANKFUL for in Pro Wrestling (Thanksgiving Special)
HAPPY THANKSGIVING from the Retirement Home and the Excellence in Column Writing offices… During my full-time years as a writer for LoP and now NoDQ, I always prided myself on giving my readers something to read for specific holidays, particularly Thanksgiving and Christmas. It’s usually a “thank you” for a great year together with my readers, but it’s also a good opportunity with people having smartphones and needing something to do after they digest a big meal.
nodq.com
What was originally planned for Ricky Steamboat’s comeback match
As previously noted, Big Time Wrestling announced that 69-year-old WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will be making his in-ring return in Raleigh, North Carolina on November 27th. During an interview with Nick Hausman of WrestlingInc.com, Steamboat talked about teaming up with FTR at the event…
nodq.com
The betting odds favorites to win at the 2022 WWE Survivor Series PLE
The betting odds for WWE Survivor Series 2022 have been published by betting site betonline.ag. The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.
411mania.com
Shawn Spears on the AEW & CM Punk Situation Being ‘Overall Sad’
– AEW talent Shawn Spears recently took part in a virtual signing with K&S Wrestlefest. During the signing, he commented the situation in AEW with CM Punk, noting that he finds it to be “overall sad.”. Shawn Spears stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “Sad, overall sad. That’s what I think. It’s...
nodq.com
Update on The Elite mocking CM Punk during AEW Dynamite in Chicago
As previously noted, The Elite made references to CM Punk during their match on AEW Dynamite against the trios champions Death Triangle. Prior to Dynamite, Omega stated to SI.com that he would “encourage people to let it go” in regards to The Elite’s backstage altercation with Punk.
411mania.com
Britt Baker Comments On Feud With Saraya, Says They’re ‘At War’ Over AEW
Britt Baker isn’t yet done with Saraya, taking to social media to comment on their rivalry following their match at AEW Full Gear. Baker, who lost to Saraya at Saturday’s PPV, posted to Twitter on Monday to comment on their battle. Baker posted:. “I started training around the...
nodq.com
Video: How The Elite handled Chicago fans during 11/23/22 edition of AEW Dynamite
During the November 23rd 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Chicago, The Elite had a match against the trios champions Death Triangle. There were “CM Punk” and “F*ck The Elite” chants and The Elite milked the reactions. On commentary, Don Callis noted how much The Elite were loved in Chicago.
wrestletalk.com
NJPW Announces Special Second Night Of Wrestle Kingdom 17
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced a special second night of Wrestle Kingdom 17. Following three years of multi-night events, Wrestle Kingdom 17 was originally set to see the series return to a one night format. This will no longer be the case. In addition to the January 4, 2023 Tokyo...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Updates on Scorpio Sky’s AEW Status
Scorpio Sky could be returning to the ring for AEW soon. Sky has not wrestled since dropping the AEW TNT Title to former champion Wardlow on the July 6 edition of AEW Dynamite from Rochester, NY. In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that Sky has been on the shelf with a leg injury, which he had been dealing with in the months before he went away.
nodq.com
CM Punk praised by WWE Hall of Famer for speaking up and being a “straight up guy”
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long did an interview with WrestlingInc.com and here are a few highlights in regards to CM Punk…. Punk potentially leaving AEW: “Well, I had a chance to talk to Punk right after the interview, whatever, with the Young Bucks and all that, where he went off-script. But I did have a chance to talk to him. And the reason I talked to him was because me and him been friends for quite a while. Punk is just a guy… When they named him Straight Edge, that wasn’t just a character; that him. He’s a straight up guy, and if he feels that something is wrong, he’s just going to speak about it. And what I’m proud of is, he’s a guy that can speak. A lot of guys can’t open their mouths and speak because they’re worried about their jobs. So Punk wasn’t worried about his job. He’s said if he doesn’t wrestle another day in his life, I think he’s pretty much set. So for him to be able to speak up and let the people in the company know just exactly what’s going and how he really feels, and there’s a lot of guys I know would like to express how they really feel, but they can’t. So I just respect him for that, and I admire him for that. And like I said, they ain’t going to hurt Punk, but there is a rumor saying he may return to WWE. Who knows?”
Comments / 0