ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 41

Gerard Kowalski
1d ago

Dutch Mantell is a great mentor in the wrestling business. He is one of those guys not on filled with stories to tell but would have alot of wisdom to give to an up and comer .

Reply
2
Mark Peden
1d ago

I love watching pro wrestling, staged or not.Give every wrestler out there, credit for their incredible athletic abilities. KUDOS!I stopped watching WWE years ago, as the storylines never changed, the talent hardly ever updated, and Vince always acting foolish.Then saw one of his main draws at a local shop, asking him for his autograph. The clown looked me up and down, only to walk away like I had covid. Sad thing is, WWE headquarters is but 5 miles from my home, and I have "0" interest in following their Roster.

Reply(2)
2
Related
ringsidenews.com

Sable’s Ex-Husband Recalls Finding Out About Affair With Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar and Sable are one of the most well-known couples in WWE, but their personal lives are usually kept secret. However, over the years, a few details and facts have come to light regarding them. One of them was when she had an affair with The Beast while still married.
PWMania

Wrestler Was Allegedly Rehired by Vince McMahon After “Just Trying to Get Laid One Night”

Jimmy Wang Yang told Steve Fall how he returned to WWE in 2006 after being released a year before in an interview. “This is a crazy story. I was just trying to get laid one night and there was a pay-per-view close by and this girl I was trying to get tickets [for] and do the whole thing. This is after I got fired. The chick was really hot. You know, they’re close by, get awesome tickets and everything, and when I showed up, you know, me and Vince crossed paths and he’s like, ‘Jimmy. Where the hell have you been?’ I was like, ‘You fired me.’ He said, ‘What? I did.’ It got busy. He said I will come back and talk to you and then the day’s going by. Shawn Michaels was wrestling against The Spirit Squad. The spot that they did was Shawn Michaels when The Spirit Squad came out there, lifted him up, went through the table, Shawn was like, ‘I’m not sure if I want to do that.’ They said, ‘Oh, well, let’s do it to make him feel comfortable doing it.’ I was sitting at catering texting this hot chick, like, ‘Hey, I got tickets or whatever.’ They came running to me and they said, ‘Jimmy, Jimmy, what are you doing?’ I said, ‘I’m eating in catering.’ They said, ‘Can we use you real quick?’ I was like, ‘Sure.’ I go to the ring, and the Spirit Squad, Shawn Michaels, Vince, and Michael P.S. Hayes was there. They said, ‘Jimmy, do you mind if we just throw you up and put you through this table?’ I’m like, ‘Okay.’ So I’m getting ready. I get in the ring and then Michael Hayes tells Vince, ‘Hey Vince, do think Jimmy should do it? He’s not under contract.’ He said, ‘He should be under contract. Let him do it.’ They threw me up 20 feet in the air, went through the table, and Shawn asked me how it felt. I said, ‘It wasn’t too bad.’ Then he did that spot.”
stillrealtous.com

Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With Former WWE Universal Champion

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest names in the business and his star power gives him a lot of say when it comes to who he works with. On the road to Survivor Series in 2017 it seemed that Brock was being set up for a champion vs. champion match with Jinder Mahal at the event, but instead WWE changed course and gave the WWE Title to AJ Styles.
ringsidenews.com

Debra Once Told Off Torrie Wilson For Hitting On Steve Austin

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin was the biggest attraction for the WWE during the Attitude Era. During that same period, he dated former superstar Debra. Austin and Debra were also paired on-screen for a short run. Debra once accused her co-worker Torrie Wilson of hitting on Austin, and the claws came out for a moment.
Page Six

‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank died by suicide after arguing with wife: report

“Power Rangers” star Jason David Frank reportedly died by suicide after allegedly getting into an argument with estranged wife Tammie Frank on Saturday. Tammie – who filed for divorce from the actor in August – began feuding with Jason after they checked into two separate rooms at a hotel in Texas on Friday, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Despite staying in different rooms, the estranged couple allegedly argued in Tammie’s room that night, but the situation de-escalated after hotel staffers got involved. The outlet reports that the two got into it again just hours later, with Jason locking his estranged wife out of...
TEXAS STATE
wrestletalk.com

AEW Star Fires Back At WWE Star After WWE Raw Comment

An AEW star has responded on Twitter after a WWE star name dropped someone very close to him on tonight’s edition of WWE Raw. And now Dustin Rhodes as responded, keeping the message on Twitter short and sweet. Simply writing: “Hey @WWERollins” and a middle finger emoji.
ringsidenews.com

MJF Threatens To Show Up At UFC 282 To Confront Paddy Pimblett

The Salt of the Earth MJF has risen to the top of the All-Elite Mountain. Moreover, he became prominent for his excellent heel work and vocal nature. Most recently, He took shots at UFC Fighter Paddy Pimblett and now the Devil has threatened to show up at an event for a supposed confrontation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy