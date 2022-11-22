Citizens of Ukraine have been advised to leave the country – if they can – to help reduce demand on the energy network.Ukrainians should consider leaving for “three to four months” as it “will be very helpful to the system”, Maxim Timchenko, the head of Ukraine’s biggest private energy supplier, has said.Almost half of the country’s energy system has been damaged by attacks launched by Russia since it started its invasion in February. The government has called on Ukrainians to limit their use of home appliances, such as ovens and washing machines, in a bid to conserve energy.Mr Timchenko,...

5 DAYS AGO