A Deeper Look with AEI
Today’s Buzzcast interview is with Ed Pinto, Director of AEI Housing Center. We sat down with Ed and Jim Morrison, VP of Marketing and Sales for Allterra Group, to discuss the current state of the housing market and the upcoming 11th Annual Housing Conference on Wednesday, November 30th. Remember:...
Prepayment Activity Reach Low Point, Delinquencies Up 4.5 Percent
Black Knight Inc. reports the following “first look” at October 2022 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market. The total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure) was 2.91%., with...
5 Food Shortages That Will Impact Your Wallet This Holiday Season
It's time to stock up on staple holiday grocery items. The U.S. is facing a shortage of several food products -- wheat, lettuce, butter, eggs and turkey -- which could affect the price and...
Non-QM Lender Logan Finance Using OptifiNow TPO CRM
Non-QM lender Logan Finance is using OptifiNow TPO, a CRM platform designed for wholesale lenders, to rapidly scale its wholesale team and quickly roll out mass marketing campaigns to brokers using innovative sales and marketing management tools. “We are already seeing a positive impact of OptifiNow TPO on our sales...
