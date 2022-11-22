ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A Deeper Look with AEI

Today’s Buzzcast interview is with Ed Pinto, Director of AEI Housing Center. We sat down with Ed and Jim Morrison, VP of Marketing and Sales for Allterra Group, to discuss the current state of the housing market and the upcoming 11th Annual Housing Conference on Wednesday, November 30th. Remember:...
Prepayment Activity Reach Low Point, Delinquencies Up 4.5 Percent

Black Knight Inc. reports the following “first look” at October 2022 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market. The total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure) was 2.91%., with...
Non-QM Lender Logan Finance Using OptifiNow TPO CRM

Non-QM lender Logan Finance is using OptifiNow TPO, a CRM platform designed for wholesale lenders, to rapidly scale its wholesale team and quickly roll out mass marketing campaigns to brokers using innovative sales and marketing management tools. “We are already seeing a positive impact of OptifiNow TPO on our sales...

