Citrus County Chronicle
Ble Goude returns to Ivory Coast after 11 years in exile
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Former Youth Minister Charles Ble Goude, who was acquitted of crimes at the International Criminal Court, returned home Saturday to Ivory Coast after more than a decade of exile. He arrived in Abidjan on a commercial flight around 1 p.m. and made no comment...
Citrus County Chronicle
E. Congo on edge to see if M23 rebel cease-fire takes effect
GOMA, Congo (AP) — Civilians in mineral-rich eastern Congo edgily waited to see whether a cease-fire to end the latest round of fighting between government forces and a shadowy rebel group would come into effect as planned Friday evening. Congo's president and neighboring Rwanda's foreign minister were among the...
Citrus County Chronicle
German government seeks to ease rules for naturalization
BERLIN (AP) — Germany's socially liberal government is moving ahead with plans to ease the rules for obtaining citizenship in the European Union's most populous country, a drive that is being assailed by the conservative opposition. Chancellor OIaf Scholz said in a video message Saturday that Germany has long...
Citrus County Chronicle
1 dead, up to 12 missing in landslide on Italian island
MILAN (AP) — Heavy rainfall triggered a massive landslide early Saturday on the southern Italian resort island of Ischia that destroyed buildings and swept parked cars into the sea, leaving at least one person dead and up to 12 missing. The body of a woman was pulled from the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Shootings at Brazil schools leave 3 dead, 13 wounded
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A former student armed with a semiautomatic pistol and wearing a bulletproof vest fatally shot three people and wounded 13 on Friday after barging into two schools in southeastern Brazil, authorities said. The shootings took place at a public school with elementary and middle school...
