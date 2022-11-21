Read full article on original website
nebo.edu
No School - Thanksgiving Break
No School Wednesday, Nov. 23rd - Friday, Nov. 25th for Thanksgiving Break. We hope you all have a safe and happy Thanksgiving!
nebo.edu
Fifth Grade Wax Museum
Brockbank Elementary fifth-graders held their wax museum. The students picked a famous person in American history, they did research on that person, memorizing interesting and important facts, and then they got to dress-up like that person for a day. During the day, students from other grades were able to visit the museum and learn about these famous Americans. It was a very fun and educational experience for all that participated.
nebo.edu
nebo.edu
November Student of the Month
Congratulations to our November Students of the Month. These students truly REACH higher to make Maple Grove an amazing place to be! Well done!. Back Row: Eliza Green, Shelbie Nelson, Theresa Larios, Ellie Hilton, Amri Bernard, Kylee Nelson. Front Row: Dax Gordillo, Hudson Trapnell, Joshua McGee, Carson Boring, Luke Burr,...
Phys.org
New study on school pedagogy: Announcements of performance tests promote learning success
To this day, there is a debate about whether performance tests in schools ought to be announced. A new study conducted under the direction of Prof. em. Dr. Ludwig Haag (University of Bayreuth) and Prof. Dr. Thomas Götz (University of Vienna) has come to the conclusion that the practice of not announcing performance assessments increases students' anxiety, reduces their enjoyment of learning, and thus weakens their performance. In contrast, reliable announcement of performance assessments has positive emotional effects and can improve learning performance. The researchers published their study in the journal PLOS ONE.
nebo.edu
Art City Elementary Halloween Parade
On Halloween, Art City students, faculty and staff had the opportunity to show-off their costumes to the school, as well as parents. Parents lined up around the back of the school and classes paraded past them.
nebo.edu
Upcoming Career Nights
Nebo School District, the Advanced Learning Center and UVU are excited to announce several upcoming career nights for students and parents. Come join ALC and UVU professors and staff as we 'Explore the possibilities, discover possible careers, promising jobs, and earning potential associated with Architecture and Business.' Monday 11/28 from 6:00-7:00.
nebo.edu
4th Grade Artists
Students in Mrs. Sanders' fourth grade class recently read about a famous collage artist. They used various mediums to create their own collage art and displayed their masterpieces in the hall.
Opinion: Paid Internships Can Provide HS Students with Something No College Counselor Can
With inflation and college costs rapidly increasing, it’s no wonder many high school seniors aren’t sure about the next step to take. Should they pursue a short-term certificate or a four-year degree? Is it possible to enroll in a good school without accruing too much debt? Which degrees and certificates lead to good-paying jobs? For […]
nebo.edu
2022-23 Sterling Scholars
Congratulations to the following Seniors who will be representing SFHS as our 2023 Sterling Scholars in the following categories!
nebo.edu
nebo.edu
🍁🦃 First Grade Friendsgiving 🦃🍁
Today we celebrated by having pumpkin chiffon pie together as a first grade! We celebrated teamwork, gratitude, and friendship. We love our firsties and are so blessed to be their teachers! ❤️. #santaquinelementary #neboschooldistrict #firstgradefun #friendsgiving #focusonstudents #theclimb.
elearningindustry.com
Benefits Of Online Teaching For Educators
Undoubtedly, technology has taken over almost every vertical, and education is no exception. The advent of technology in the field of education has unlocked a futuristic approach toward online learning and teaching. Online classes and digital learning became a regular part of the industry ever since the COVID-19 pandemic. Since...
