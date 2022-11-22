Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
German government seeks to ease rules for naturalization
BERLIN (AP) — Germany's socially liberal government is moving ahead with plans to ease the rules for obtaining citizenship in the European Union's most populous country, a drive that is being assailed by the conservative opposition. Chancellor OIaf Scholz said in a video message Saturday that Germany has long...
Citrus County Chronicle
Mbappe scores 2, France reaches knockout stage of World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — France advanced, and Kylian Mbappe got them there. The French became the first defending champions to reach the round of 16 at the World Cup since Brazil in 2006, beating Denmark 2-1 Saturday with Mbappe scoring both goals.
Citrus County Chronicle
Belarus' top diplomat, ally to president, dies at 64
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, a close ally of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, has died at age 64, the state news agency Belta reported Saturday. No cause of death was given.
Citrus County Chronicle
Ble Goude returns to Ivory Coast after 11 years in exile
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Former Youth Minister Charles Ble Goude, who was acquitted of crimes at the International Criminal Court, returned home Saturday to Ivory Coast after more than a decade of exile. He arrived in Abidjan on a commercial flight around 1 p.m. and made no comment...
Citrus County Chronicle
Noted Russian nationalist says army has too few doctors
MOSCOW (AP) — One of Russia's most prominent nationalist politicians said the Russian military does not have an adequate number of doctors among other problems, a message he delivered in a meeting Saturday with the mothers of soldiers mobilized for the fight in Ukraine. The comments by Leonid Slutsky,...
Messi steals the magic that Ochoa, Mexico had in 1st game
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Guillermo Ochoa's World Cup magic didn't work against Lionel Messi and Argentina. Mexico's goalkeeper, known for big saves in soccer's biggest tournament, had stopped Robert Lewandowski's penalty attempt in El Tri's World Cup opener. But he was helpless against Messi's second-half blast from distance in the 64th minute on Saturday night.
Citrus County Chronicle
Civilians escape Kherson after Russian strikes on freed city
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Fleeing shelling, civilians on Saturday streamed out of the southern Ukrainian city whose recapture they had celebrated just weeks earlier. The exodus from Kherson came as Ukraine solemnly remembered a Stalin-era famine and sought to ensure that Russia's war in Ukraine doesn’t deprive others worldwide of its vital food exports.
Citrus County Chronicle
Neymar shows swollen ankle, plans to return at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar is planning a World Cup comeback despite posting a photo of his ankle still looking very swollen on Saturday. Neymar is undergoing treatment for damaged ligaments in his right ankle after getting hurt in Brazil's 2-0 opening win over Serbia on Thursday. Team doctors said Neymar will miss Monday's match against Switzerland but did not elaborate on a timetable for his return — or say whether he will be able to return at all.
Citrus County Chronicle
World Cup Viewer's Guide: Germany seeks World Cup rebound
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A surprise opening-match loss has Germany headed into its second game seeking an easy victory to avoid a second consecutive early World Cup exit. Too bad the Germans play Spain in what should be anything but a leisurely Sunday stroll.
Citrus County Chronicle
Serbia charged over locker room Kosovo flag at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Serbian soccer federation was charged by FIFA on Saturday for hanging a political banner about neighboring independent state Kosovo in the locker room before playing Brazil at the World Cup. It showed a map of Serbia that included the territory of its former province,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi was almost in tears as he grabbed and shook his jersey in front of Argentina’s celebrating fans, then blew a kiss and looked to the sky. With one of the most important goals of his career, Messi led Argentina to a 2-0 victory over Mexico on Saturday to ignite his team's World Cup chances.
Citrus County Chronicle
Shootings at Brazil schools leave 3 dead, 13 wounded
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A former student armed with a semiautomatic pistol and wearing a bulletproof vest fatally shot three people and wounded 13 on Friday after barging into two schools in southeastern Brazil, authorities said. The shootings took place at a public school with elementary and middle school...
Citrus County Chronicle
Herdman's inspiration try at World Cup provokes Croatia
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Canada had just lost its first World Cup match in 36 years, outplaying Belgium for much of a 1-0 defeat, and an emotional John Herdman revealed in the on-field interview what he had just told his players during a postgame huddle. “I told them they...
Citrus County Chronicle
E. Congo on edge to see if M23 rebel cease-fire takes effect
GOMA, Congo (AP) — Civilians in mineral-rich eastern Congo edgily waited to see whether a cease-fire to end the latest round of fighting between government forces and a shadowy rebel group would come into effect as planned Friday evening. Congo's president and neighboring Rwanda's foreign minister were among the...
Comments / 0