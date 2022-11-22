Read full article on original website
Affordable housing project in central Utah deemed total loss after fire
More than a dozen families were displaced this week just ahead of the holiday season when a fire broke out at an affordable housing unit in Richfield.
American Red Cross of Utah seeks volunteers in central Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — In wake of the fire in Richfield that displaced 35 families earlier this week, the American Red Cross of Utah is seeking additional volunteers from central Utah. “Disaster Action Team volunteers help communities prepare for and avert emergencies,” said Benjamin Donner, executive director of the...
Families left without homes after Richfield building fire
Following a devastating fire in Richfield left dozens of people without a home late Monday, the community is working to pick up the pieces.
Police: Man involved in 16 thefts at Ephraim store
EPHRAIM, Utah — Ephraim police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who they say has been involved in more than 16 thefts at Walmart. The man is described as between 5 feet 7 and 5 feet 9, with short, dark hair and dark facial hair.
Did You Know The Grinch’s Famous Cave Is Located in Utah?
Who knew that Dr. Suess’s most famous anti-hero lived so close to Idaho?. Well, close depending on what your threshold for road trips is. It’s about a nine-hour drive from Idaho’s capitol city, but if you live somewhere closer to the Idaho-Utah State you could be at the Grinch’s front door in under seven. It turns out that Mount Crumpit is actually on the outskirts of Boulder, UT or at least that’s what Vacasa wanted you to believe in 2021.
UHP finds ’70 lbs meth, 33 lbs fentanyl, 3 lbs heroin, 2.5 lbs cocaine, 1 oz MDMA’ in Emery Co. drug bust
Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) officers made a major drug bust, finding over $2 million worth of controlled substances, as a result of a traffic stop on I-70 Monday.
