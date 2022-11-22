ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richfield, UT

American Red Cross of Utah seeks volunteers in central Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — In wake of the fire in Richfield that displaced 35 families earlier this week, the American Red Cross of Utah is seeking additional volunteers from central Utah. “Disaster Action Team volunteers help communities prepare for and avert emergencies,” said Benjamin Donner, executive director of the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Police: Man involved in 16 thefts at Ephraim store

EPHRAIM, Utah — Ephraim police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who they say has been involved in more than 16 thefts at Walmart. The man is described as between 5 feet 7 and 5 feet 9, with short, dark hair and dark facial hair.
EPHRAIM, UT
Did You Know The Grinch’s Famous Cave Is Located in Utah?

Who knew that Dr. Suess’s most famous anti-hero lived so close to Idaho?. Well, close depending on what your threshold for road trips is. It’s about a nine-hour drive from Idaho’s capitol city, but if you live somewhere closer to the Idaho-Utah State you could be at the Grinch’s front door in under seven. It turns out that Mount Crumpit is actually on the outskirts of Boulder, UT or at least that’s what Vacasa wanted you to believe in 2021.
UTAH STATE

