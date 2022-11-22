ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV

EL RENO, Okla. (KOCO) - The family of a 13-year-old boy from Oklahoma is struggling to understand his death just days after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. Daniel Maifield, 13, was diagnosed with RSV at urgent care on Sunday, but he progressively got sicker and started having trouble breathing. He was rushed to the hospital Monday night, where he died the next day.
Yukon woman pleads guilty to bringing meth into jail

EL RENO – A Yukon woman has been convicted of a felony after trying to hide drugs inside the Canadian County Jail. Melissa Marie Bennett, 37, recently pleaded guilty to bringing contraband into jail institution. Bennett was charged in Canadian County District Court with the felony crime after being...
