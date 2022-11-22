Read full article on original website
Clinton Daily News
Here are the headlines for the Wednesday paper
- Turkeys (fifth-graders) pen letters for meal substitutes. Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
Clinton Daily News
Here are your Daily Lunch Specials for Wednesday
Here are the daily specials being offered by Clinton eating establishments:. Lucille’s Roadhouse - Download the ASAP Energy app to order To-Go online!
actionnews5.com
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
EL RENO, Okla. (KOCO) - The family of a 13-year-old boy from Oklahoma is struggling to understand his death just days after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. Daniel Maifield, 13, was diagnosed with RSV at urgent care on Sunday, but he progressively got sicker and started having trouble breathing. He was rushed to the hospital Monday night, where he died the next day.
yukonprogressnews.com
Yukon woman pleads guilty to bringing meth into jail
EL RENO – A Yukon woman has been convicted of a felony after trying to hide drugs inside the Canadian County Jail. Melissa Marie Bennett, 37, recently pleaded guilty to bringing contraband into jail institution. Bennett was charged in Canadian County District Court with the felony crime after being...
