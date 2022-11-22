Read full article on original website
Related
wrestleview.com
News From AEW Dynamite: Faction returns, CM Punk mocked; Thunder Rosa update
The following is news from Wednesday’s 11/23 Thanksgiving Eve episode of AEW Dynamite. The House of Black are back in AEW. The sold-out crowd at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago was hot for the faction’s return to the company. In recent weeks, vignettes have been airing on AEW television promoting the return of Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS from Chicago, IL at the Wintrust Arena:. *The fallout of Full Gear 2022. *AEW Trios Champion Death Triangle vs. The Elite - Match 2 in Best of 7 Series. *William Regal to comment on MJF vs. Moxley at Full Gear. *ROH...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Champion Relinquishes Their Title
A few months ago it was announced that AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa was sidelined due to injury, and in her absence Toni Storm was crowned interim champion. Saturday night at Full Gear, Toni Storm defended the interim AEW Women’s Championship against Jamie Hayter and Hayter picked up the victory.
Pro Wrestling Insider
PWG REVEALS DATES FOR BATTLE OF LOS ANGELES 2023
2007 - CIMA. 2020 - No tournament due to COVID. 2021 - No tournament due to COVID. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW TITLE BOUT ADDED TO SURVIVOR SERIES, RAW STAR GETS NEW NAME AND MORE
WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory has been officially added to the WWE Survivor Series PPV. Our friends at Ringside Collectibles will launch their Black Friday sale this Wednesday:. NBC released the following, "first look" at their new game show The Wheel, which will...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW
*Akira Tozawa vs. Grayson Waller. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DARK - ELEVATION SPOILER RESULTS FROM CHICAGO
AEW Dark - Elevation Spoiler Results:. The Bunny defeated Black Onyx. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir defeated Emi Sakura & Maki Itoh. Lee Johnson defeated Robert Anthony with an STF submission. Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh defeated Joe Alonzo & GBA. Konosuke Takeshita defeated Ari Daivari. Don Callis was scouting...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SPOILER: ROH FINAL BATTLE 2022 PPV MAIN EVENT IS...
The 12/10 Ring of Honor Final Battle PPV will be headlined by ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli with the stipulation that should Claudio lose, he has to join the Jericho Appreciation Society. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE RAW REPORT: THE ADVANTAGE IS CLEAR, THEORY VERSUS ALI, A WAR GAMES TEAM VISITS RAW, AND MORE
Your announcers are Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves. Kevin Owens makes his way to the ring. Kevin says on Friday night on Smackdown, he joined the War Games match as the fifth man against the Bloodline. I did it for one specific reason. I am not talking about Sami Zayn. Even with everything we have been through, I consider Sami to be a brother. The person I am coming for is Roman Reigns. It’s been two long years since you and I faced each other in this ring. I am going to remind you who the hell I am. I am Kevin Owens. I am the guy who took you to the limit, not once or twice, but three times. If it wasn’t for your Bloodline, I would have ended your historic title reign before it got started. I am coming to take out your entire Bloodline so there is no one who can keep me from taking the title from you and kicking your ass.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW THANKSGIVING FUSION PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's Thanksgiving edition of MLW Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout: Falls Count Anywhere. MLW Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake. For more, visit www.MLW.com. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE AEW DYNAMITE BLOG
It is Wednesday and AEW is coming from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago Illinois, which could get interesting. Our commentary team is Excalibur, Taz and Tony Schiavone. It’s time to see what the fallout is from Full Gear!. We start with William Regal in the ring who asks if...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW WWE RING NAME ALREADY REVERSED?
Several readers sent word that the WWE website is now listing Michin again by her former ring name Mia Yim. The site had changed her name to Michin last night, but going to the Michin profile listing now brings you to the Mia profile. It looks as if her name...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SEVEN KNOWN WWE A&E BIOGRAPHIES CURRENTLY IN PRODUCTION
A&E has been working on the following future WWE Biography installments with plans to debut in January 2023:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
411mania.com
Thunder Rosa Forfeits Women’s Title On AEW Dynamite, Jamie Hayter Named Undisputed Champion
Thunder Rosa is officially no longer the AEW Women’s Champion, as she was stripped of the title on AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Renee Paquette announce that Rosa had been asked to forfeit the title due to her being out of action from injury. Rosa agreed to...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW MERCH UPDATE, THE LATEST SESSIONS AND MORE
Interestingly enough, Shop AEW has now listed three CM Punk T-shirts that were previously live event exclusives. There is also new shirts for The Young Bucks, The Elite and, Kenny Omega. There's also a Claudio Blackpool Combat Club FC jersey in honor the World Cup and a hat for Eddie Kingston.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WRESTLING REVOLVER ANNOUNCES FULL DETAILS ON 'SEASON FINALE' EVENT NEXT MONTH
Wrestling Revolver: Season Finale with talent from New Japan, AEW, IMPACT!. ProWrestlingRevolver.com - Wrestling Revolver brings hard-hitting, high-flying wrestling action from New Japan, AEW, IMPACT and more to Horizon Event Center, 2100 NW 100th ST in Clive, Iowa on Saturday, December 3 for "Season Finale." Join the meet and greet...
ringsidenews.com
Thunder Rosa Forfeits AEW Women’s World Title
Thunder Rosa was forced to take some time off from AEW TV due to an injury, but maintained her status as the company’s Women’s World Champion. Tonight, Rosa gave away that title as well. Renee Paquette announced during Dynamite tonight that Thunder Rosa and AEW had reached an...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MAX CASTER, LEE VS. SWERVE, SHAFIR AND MORE AEW NOTES
AEW Tag Team Champion Max Caster teaches social media stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio on their Snapchat series "Charli vs Dixie". AEW Dynamite Phoenix, Arizona debut on Wednesday 2/23/23 at the Footprint Arena via Ticketmaster.com at this link using pre-sale code: WGJH88. AEW 3/1/23 Dynamite and 3/3/23 Rampage debuts in...
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS FROM CHICAGO, WHAT HAPPENED AFTER TAPING
Jim Ross came out to do commentary. *ROH Tag Team Champions FTR defeated Top Flight. The Gunn Club came out. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho came out with the entire Jericho Appreciation Society. Jericho claimed he was the best ROH Champion of all time. Claudio Castagnoli came out on the stage. He said he has to beat Jericho. He challenges Jericho to a title match. Jericho told him to forget it, because there is nothing he can offer Jericho. Matt Menard suggests that if Claudio loses, he joins the Jericho Appreciation Society. Claudio agrees. They will face off at Final Battle on December 10th.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SMACKDOWN TO BE SHIFTED TO FS1 FIRST WEEK OF DECEMBER
WWE's Friday Night Smackdown will be bumped off FOX to FS1 on Friday 12/2 due to FOX coverage of the PAC-12 College Football Championship game. Smackdown will air live on FS1 at 8 PM Eastern with replays at 10 PM and 12 AM immediately after. Smackdown will emanate that night...
Comments / 0