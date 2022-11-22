Italian company's skincare patent also includes bioactive mixture of vitamins and amino acids. US Patent No. 11,504,307 B2 (Elena Bottai); CMed Aesthetics, Pisa, Italy, has patented a biphasic topical product comprising a mixture of hydroxy acids, trichloroacetic acid and bioactive substances with non-exfoliating activity. The biphasic topical product comprises a hydrophilic phase and a lipophilic phase floating on the hydrophilic phase. The bioactive substances with non-exfoliating activity are a mixture of vitamins and amino acids, wherein the hydrophilic phase has a pH between 1 and 2.5 with a tolerance of 0.5 and comprises tartaric acid, citric acid, salicylic acid, lactobionic acid, and trichloroacetic acid. The lipophilic phase further comprises at least one wetting and emollient agent selected from isopropyl-myristate and isopropyl-palmitate, and petrolatum oil.

2 DAYS AGO