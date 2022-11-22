Read full article on original website
Related
Happi
Sephora Sued Over ‘Clean Beauty’ Claims
A lawsuit filed in New York claims Sephora’s “clean beauty” program deceives consumers. The retailer is owned by LVMH. The 11-page class action complaint was filed November 11 by Lindsey Finster. The plaintiff alleges "a significant percentage of products with the “Clean at Sephora” contain ingredients inconsistent with how consumers understand the term.
Happi
Topical with Biphasic System Contains Hydroxy & Trichloroacetic Acids
Italian company's skincare patent also includes bioactive mixture of vitamins and amino acids. US Patent No. 11,504,307 B2 (Elena Bottai); CMed Aesthetics, Pisa, Italy, has patented a biphasic topical product comprising a mixture of hydroxy acids, trichloroacetic acid and bioactive substances with non-exfoliating activity. The biphasic topical product comprises a hydrophilic phase and a lipophilic phase floating on the hydrophilic phase. The bioactive substances with non-exfoliating activity are a mixture of vitamins and amino acids, wherein the hydrophilic phase has a pH between 1 and 2.5 with a tolerance of 0.5 and comprises tartaric acid, citric acid, salicylic acid, lactobionic acid, and trichloroacetic acid. The lipophilic phase further comprises at least one wetting and emollient agent selected from isopropyl-myristate and isopropyl-palmitate, and petrolatum oil.
Happi
Multi-Chrome Hair Composition
The formulation in US Patent No. 11,504,314 B2 includes an interference pigment. US Patent No. 11,504,314 B2; Hana Holecko of South San Francisco, CA has patented a multi-chrome cosmetic hair composition. It is comprised of a propellant (hydrofluorocarbon 152A); neutralized octylacrylamide/acrylates/butylaminoethyl methacrylate copolymer 4; an interference pigment comprising a plurality of particles including an aluminum opaque inorganic core surrounded by a metal oxide semi-transparent inorganic layer; denatured alcohol; and a neutralizing agent. The neutralizing agent is in an amount sufficient to generate a pH in the composition ranging from 8.0 to 9.0.
Happi
CPL Aromas Launches AromaCore Bio Biodegradable Encapsulation Technology for Fabric Care
CPL Aromas has launched an upgrade to its AromaCore fragrance encapsulation technology, which makes it biodegradable. The new sustainable patented technology, called AromaCore Bio, is now available for its existing and potential laundry customers. Developed by CPL Aromas’ research chemists, AromaCore Bio delivers longer-lasting fragrance performance for laundry and fabric...
Happi
Crowd Sourcing & Testing in Indie Beauty
With social media fostering a closer bond with customers, indie beauty brands can tap into the minds of their loyal fans during new product development (NPD), including when testing products. But is this a wise strategy? We asked leading testing providers. Here’s their insight and advice. “Consumer feedback that...
Comments / 0