Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
SURVIVOR SERIES, FALLOUT IN MAINE & MORE: WWE WEEKEND PREVIEW
Obviously, the big show is the 2022 Survivor Series: War Games tonight on Peacock, The WWE Network, etc. from the TD Garden in Boston. Tomorrow, there is no rest for the weary as WWE has a live event in Portland, Maine at the Cross Insurance Arena with Bayley, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Alexa Bliss, Matt Riddle, The Usos, Austin Theory, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai locally advertised.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW THANKSGIVING FUSION PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's Thanksgiving edition of MLW Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout: Falls Count Anywhere. MLW Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake. For more, visit www.MLW.com. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown emanating from Providence, Rhode Island at the Amica Mutual Pavilion, the first WWE event in the market in three years:. *The Survivor Series go-home show. *The final member of Team Bianca Belair will be revealed. *Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. Undisputed...
Pro Wrestling Insider
VIDEO: NARITA VS. STRONG
FREE FULL EPISODE! Ren Narita vs Jay Lethal! | STRONG Ep88. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
SARAYA TALKS HER RETURN, MOX IN FIGHT FOREVER AND MORE
Saraya is on the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast. On the podcast recorded before Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view, she discusses the process of getting cleared to return to the ring, training, taking care of her body, respect for Britt Baker, the promos of their feud, possibilities for the women's roster and future. Saraya discusses her relationship with Renée Paquette, tattoos, her feature film Fighting with My Family, the origins of the Knight family and more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE: BLACK FRIDAY PREVIEW, EPISODE AIRING AT 4 PM EST
Scheduled for today's AEW Rampage: Black Friday, airing at 4 PM EST today on TNT:. *ROH Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Top Flight. *The Dark Order vs. Rush & The Blade & The Butcher. *Darby Allin with Sting vs. Anthony Henry with JD Drake. *Hikaru Shida vs. Queen Aminata. *Also...
Pro Wrestling Insider
RIC FLAIR SAYS HE'LL BE AT ONE UPCOMING MAJOR WWE EVENT, HAS BEEN INVITED TO A SECOND
On his latest podcast, Ric Flair revealed that he will be at Royal Rumble, and was also invited for the 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW NEWS AND NOTES
Shop AEW has a new House of Black T-Shirt. Talk Is Jericho: Dustin Rhodes vs Roddy Piper at Wrestlmania XII. What Happened When Jade Cargill Confronted Bow Wow? | AEW Dynamite, 11/23/22. The World Tag Team Champs Learn that Not Everyone Loves The Acclaimed | AEW Dynamite, 11/23/22. If you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TICKETS NOW ON SALE FOR IMPACT WRESTLING'S RETURN TO ORLANDO, FLORIDA AREA
Tickets are now on sale for Impact Wrestling's return to The Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida (right outside Orlando) on Friday 1/20/23 for a New Year's Revolution PPV and a post-PPV TV taping on Saturday 1/21/23. Josh Alexander, Trey Miguel, Sami Callihan, Mike Bailey, Heath, Rhino, Brian Myers, Matt...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on Peacock and the WWE Network:. *Xyon Quinn vs Tank Ledger. *Elektra Lopez vs. Amari Miller. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
OFFICIALLY RETURNING ON WWE SMACKDOWN WAS...
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV THANKSGIVING SPECIAL RECAP
This week's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV episode was mostly made up of Thanksgiving clips from the past. So, our report won't be as detailed as usual. They showed the 2008 Turkey Bowl, where Rhino pinned Alex Shelley, forcing him to wear the turkey suit:. There was a segment on...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NJPW ANNOUNCES SECOND NIGHT OF WRESTLE KINGDOM 17
The Wrestle Kingdom 17 party will not be finished with the Tokyo Dome!. After January 8 2022 saw a third night of Wrestle Kingdom sell out the Yokohama Arena, January 21 will see this special festival of an event for the second year. This year, NJPW and Pro-Wrestling NOAH collided...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE SMACKDOWN STAR UNDERGOES NAME CHANGE
As of tonight, Sarah Logan is now known as Valhalla. WWE filed a trademark on that name a few weeks back. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE SAT RETURNING TO CZW NEXT MONTH
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
11/25 NJPW SUPER JR. TAG LEAGUE RESULTS
2 - Jado, Master Wato, and Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Gedo, Taiji Ishimori and Chase Owens. Owens pins Tenzan after a C-Trigger. 3 - Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA and Shingo Takagi vs. Taichi, El Desperado and Minoru Suzuki. Another wild match. They started the match brawling and the match ended with a...
Pro Wrestling Insider
11/25 AEW RAMPAGE VIDEOS
MUST SEE: Dark Order was Shockingly Betrayed | AEW Rampage, 11/25/22. EXCLUSIVE: Is Top Flight Ready for their ROH Tag Team Title Match vs FTR? | AEW Rampage, 11/25/22. Claudio Castagnoli Gets His ROH Title Rematch but Under One Condition... | AEW Rampage, 11/25/22. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THUNDER ROSA STRIPPED OF AEW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
AEW announced during Dynamite that Thunder Rosa has relinquished the AEW Women's Championship due to injury. Going forward, Jamie Hayter is the official AEW Women's Champion. Thunder Rosa commented on the situation, noting via Twitter:. Rosa last wrestled in August and has been out of action due to back issues.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NWA VS. AAA ANNOUNCED FOR MEXICO CITY 'WORLD IS A VAMPIRE' MUSIC FESTIVAL BEFORE EXPECTED CROWD OF 40,000+
The National Wrestling Alliance vs. Lucha Libre AAA has been announced for the 4/23/23 World is A Vampire Music Festival, which will be headlined by NWA President Billy Corgan's band The Smashing Pumpkins in Mexico City. The NWA touted:. PWInsider.com is told that Corgan was able to place professional wrestling...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SPOILER: ROH FINAL BATTLE 2022 PPV MAIN EVENT IS...
The 12/10 Ring of Honor Final Battle PPV will be headlined by ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli with the stipulation that should Claudio lose, he has to join the Jericho Appreciation Society. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive...
Comments / 0