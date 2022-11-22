Read full article on original website
Best Italian Cuisine in the Midwest
Originally Posted On: https://www.obligona.com/best-italian-cuisine-in-the-midwest/. Tourists would never guess this, but a little-known fact about Des Moines is that it’s home to some of the best Italian cuisine in the Midwest. A melting pot of different cheeses, meats, and sauces that are just as delicious as they are addicting. It’s the Land of Graziano’s and Home of the Steak de Burgo.
Ottumwa native comes back to Iowa in ‘Come From Away’
DES MOINES, Iowa – The musical “Come From Away” is back at the Des Moines Civic Center, and there will be an Iowan on stage. Ottumwa’s Harter Clingman remembers his first time seeing the show that takes you back to the events of Sept. 11. “Five minutes in, it was pretty clear that this was going […]
Iowa Olympian Buys Massive New House [VIDEO]
Not only is this olympian from Iowa, but she is also a gold medal winner. The Des Moines native has been making Iowans proud since the age of 16 years old when she won a gold medal in the balance beam. She was also the winner of a silver medal...
KCCI.com
Ankeny car crash turns into a true Thanksgiving story
ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny car crash is turning into a real story of Thanksgiving. The victim, 25-year-old Krystal Sparks, was thrown out of the car and now her family says a guardian angel helped save her life that day. “I'm very thankful that she is alive, it could...
theperrynews.com
Waukee man allegedly spits on, threatens West Des Moines man
A Waukee man was arrested Monday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with a September incident in which he allegedly harassed and assaulted a West Des Moines man. Steven Thomas Abarr, 53, of 1453 S.E. Sapphire Lane, Waukee, was charged with assault, third-degree harassment and second-degree burglary. According to...
KCCI.com
Last to know: Iowa parent learns too late about bus stop swap
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A Nevada school bus has stopped in front of the Hambly household and their neighbors for 11 years, dropping off and picking up the farm kids of rural Story County. But now those gravel roads will be off-limits for Nevada buses. In a statement, Steve...
AdWeek
Des Moines Station WOI Announces New Anchor Lineups
Samantha Mesa has been named co-anchor of Good Morning Iowa for Des Moines ABC affiliate WOI. Mesa will anchor alongside Chenue Her. “Samantha has been a solid contributor to our afternoon and evening programs and her experience, passion, and knowledge will now benefit the growth of Good Morning Iowa,” said news director Perry Pace.
KCCI.com
Des Moines man sentenced to 22 years in deadly bar shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Last week, a judge sentenced Wichang Chawech of Des Moines to 22 years in prison for a deadly shooting outside a bar. Court documents show Chawech fired a gun into a crowd last year at the former High Dive Bar. Nyamal Deng of Nebraska was...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KCCI.com
Iowa man awarded $27M in UnityPoint malpractice case
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County jury awarded $27 million to a man after his case of meningitis was misdiagnosed as the flu. Attorneys for 47-year-old Joseph Dudley said he came into UnityPoint Health urgent care clinic in 2017 with a high fever. He was sent home with...
The pandemic has changed how Iowa stores stock shelves
AMES, Iowa — At O’Donnell Ace Hardware having products to sell, was never a problem until the pandemic hit in 2020. All of a sudden products which were no problem getting became hard to get. “So last spring we stocked up on mowers we actually got into an extra shed to provide hopefully enough mowers […]
KCCI.com
Des Moines gay bar owner responds to deadly shooting outside LGBTQ Colorado nightclub
DES MOINES, Iowa — Bryan Smith is the owner of Des Moines LGBTQ bar The Blazing Saddle. Smith told KCCI that shock set in Sunday morning as he read about the tragedy at another LGBTQ nightclub — a shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs that left five dead and at least 25 injured.
Iowa is Home to a Holiday-Themed Haunted House
The Halloween season has been over for weeks, but if you just can't let it go, there is a way to mix a little Halloween into your Christmas!. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we got word of a Christmas-themed haunted house here in Iowa. For one night only, The Slaughterhouse in Des Moines will transform into 'Krampus.'
KCCI.com
Police chase ends in crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a crash resulting from a pursuit of a stolen pickup truck. Police say they were in a parking lot when the driver of the pickup took off. Police say they ran the plates and saw that the pickup truck was...
KCCI.com
Des Moines tries new technique to solve an age-old odor problem
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines is easy on the eyes — but sometimes, not so easy on the nose. The city says it is closer to cutting down the smell that sometimes wafts through the city from meat processing plants. "It smells like dog food basically,” said...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Des Moines Man Who Impersonated Cherokee Authorities Sentenced
Cherokee, IA (KICD) — KICD reported on 40-year-old Joshua Bethune of Des Moines, who was arrested in June for impersonating a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy on social media. Bethune pled guilty to Impersonating a Public Official in Cherokee County this month and was sentenced to two years of...
Des Moines plans a new odor ordinance
Des Moines could soon use scent meters and a threshold system to pinpoint the sources of hundreds of annual complaints generally described as a "putrid rotting smell."Why it matters: It's a quality-of-life issue that is important for long-term development.Odor problems have persisted in portions of DSM for decades and city leaders acknowledged Monday during a council meeting that its current system is not working.Flashback: The current system generally requires 10 or more smell complaints in a six-hour window before city staffers will try to find the cause. A mitigation plan is required by the violator after three findings in a...
KCCI.com
Chuck's Restaurant says missing bowl could smash Thanksgiving potato plans
DES MOINES, Iowa — Chuck's Restaurant is preparing to offer approximately 3,200 free Thanksgiving meals, but there is one missing ingredient. The Des Moines restaurant is on the hunt for a 140-quart mixing bowl. The mixer Chuck's normally uses to make mashed potatoes finally died after decades of use.
Chase ends in crash on Hickman Road in Des Moines
DES MOINES, IOWA — A police pursuit ended in a crash that closed Hickman Road for a short time on Tuesday afternoon in Des Moines. Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says officers aren’t sure why the suspect was running from them. They say it began when the suspect spotted an officer […]
KCCI.com
Building boom in Waukee
WAUKEE, Iowa — Bernadette White says she is happy with all the construction and plans for the city of Waukee. She lives near construction-heavy Grand Prairie Parkway and Alice's Road. "I'm excited," said Bernadette White, Waukee resident. White says she moved to the area about a year ago because...
