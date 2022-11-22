ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Italian Cuisine in the Midwest

Originally Posted On: https://www.obligona.com/best-italian-cuisine-in-the-midwest/. Tourists would never guess this, but a little-known fact about Des Moines is that it’s home to some of the best Italian cuisine in the Midwest. A melting pot of different cheeses, meats, and sauces that are just as delicious as they are addicting. It’s the Land of Graziano’s and Home of the Steak de Burgo.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Ottumwa native comes back to Iowa in ‘Come From Away’

DES MOINES, Iowa – The musical “Come From Away” is back at the Des Moines Civic Center, and there will be an Iowan on stage. Ottumwa’s Harter Clingman remembers his first time seeing the show that takes you back to the events of Sept. 11. “Five minutes in, it was pretty clear that this was going […]
DES MOINES, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Olympian Buys Massive New House [VIDEO]

Not only is this olympian from Iowa, but she is also a gold medal winner. The Des Moines native has been making Iowans proud since the age of 16 years old when she won a gold medal in the balance beam. She was also the winner of a silver medal...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny car crash turns into a true Thanksgiving story

ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny car crash is turning into a real story of Thanksgiving. The victim, 25-year-old Krystal Sparks, was thrown out of the car and now her family says a guardian angel helped save her life that day. “I'm very thankful that she is alive, it could...
ANKENY, IA
theperrynews.com

Waukee man allegedly spits on, threatens West Des Moines man

A Waukee man was arrested Monday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with a September incident in which he allegedly harassed and assaulted a West Des Moines man. Steven Thomas Abarr, 53, of 1453 S.E. Sapphire Lane, Waukee, was charged with assault, third-degree harassment and second-degree burglary. According to...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Last to know: Iowa parent learns too late about bus stop swap

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A Nevada school bus has stopped in front of the Hambly household and their neighbors for 11 years, dropping off and picking up the farm kids of rural Story County. But now those gravel roads will be off-limits for Nevada buses. In a statement, Steve...
NEVADA, IA
AdWeek

Des Moines Station WOI Announces New Anchor Lineups

Samantha Mesa has been named co-anchor of Good Morning Iowa for Des Moines ABC affiliate WOI. Mesa will anchor alongside Chenue Her. “Samantha has been a solid contributor to our afternoon and evening programs and her experience, passion, and knowledge will now benefit the growth of Good Morning Iowa,” said news director Perry Pace.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man awarded $27M in UnityPoint malpractice case

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County jury awarded $27 million to a man after his case of meningitis was misdiagnosed as the flu. Attorneys for 47-year-old Joseph Dudley said he came into UnityPoint Health urgent care clinic in 2017 with a high fever. He was sent home with...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

The pandemic has changed how Iowa stores stock shelves

AMES, Iowa — At O’Donnell Ace Hardware having products to sell, was never a problem until the pandemic hit in 2020. All of a sudden products which were no problem getting became hard to get. “So last spring we stocked up on mowers we actually got into an extra shed to provide hopefully enough mowers […]
AMES, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa is Home to a Holiday-Themed Haunted House

The Halloween season has been over for weeks, but if you just can't let it go, there is a way to mix a little Halloween into your Christmas!. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we got word of a Christmas-themed haunted house here in Iowa. For one night only, The Slaughterhouse in Des Moines will transform into 'Krampus.'
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police chase ends in crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a crash resulting from a pursuit of a stolen pickup truck. Police say they were in a parking lot when the driver of the pickup took off. Police say they ran the plates and saw that the pickup truck was...
DES MOINES, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Des Moines Man Who Impersonated Cherokee Authorities Sentenced

Cherokee, IA (KICD) — KICD reported on 40-year-old Joshua Bethune of Des Moines, who was arrested in June for impersonating a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy on social media. Bethune pled guilty to Impersonating a Public Official in Cherokee County this month and was sentenced to two years of...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines plans a new odor ordinance

Des Moines could soon use scent meters and a threshold system to pinpoint the sources of hundreds of annual complaints generally described as a "putrid rotting smell."Why it matters: It's a quality-of-life issue that is important for long-term development.Odor problems have persisted in portions of DSM for decades and city leaders acknowledged Monday during a council meeting that its current system is not working.Flashback: The current system generally requires 10 or more smell complaints in a six-hour window before city staffers will try to find the cause. A mitigation plan is required by the violator after three findings in a...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Chase ends in crash on Hickman Road in Des Moines

DES MOINES, IOWA — A police pursuit ended in a crash that closed Hickman Road for a short time on Tuesday afternoon in Des Moines. Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says officers aren’t sure why the suspect was running from them. They say it began when the suspect spotted an officer […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Building boom in Waukee

WAUKEE, Iowa — Bernadette White says she is happy with all the construction and plans for the city of Waukee. She lives near construction-heavy Grand Prairie Parkway and Alice's Road. "I'm excited," said Bernadette White, Waukee resident. White says she moved to the area about a year ago because...
WAUKEE, IA
