BLACK ADAM NOW AVAILABLE DIGITALLY, WORLD CLASS CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING SPOTLIGHTED ON VICE TV'S 'TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES'

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY HOLIDAY SPECIAL NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+ WITH DAVE BAUTISTA AS DRAX
Marvel's Guardians of The Galaxy Holiday Special, featuring Dave Bautista as Drax once again, is now streaming on Disney+. The special will see "The Guardians of the Galaxy celebrate Christmas and set out to Earth to find the group's leader Starlord, Peter Quill the best present."
AEW RAMPAGE: BLACK FRIDAY PREVIEW, EPISODE AIRING AT 4 PM EST
Scheduled for today's AEW Rampage: Black Friday, airing at 4 PM EST today on TNT:. *ROH Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Top Flight. *The Dark Order vs. Rush & The Blade & The Butcher. *Darby Allin with Sting vs. Anthony Henry with JD Drake. *Hikaru Shida vs. Queen Aminata.
WWE SMACKDOWN STAR UNDERGOES NAME CHANGE
As of tonight, Sarah Logan is now known as Valhalla. WWE filed a trademark on that name a few weeks back.
PEACOCK OFFERING MASSIVE SALE, GET WWE CONTENT FOR 99 CENTS A MONTH
NBC Universal's streaming service Peacock, which includes all of WWE's programming, is offering their service to new subscribers for .99 cents a month for the next year. The offer would not work for existing subscribers. You can use code SAVEBIG at this link.
