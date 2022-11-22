ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BLACK ADAM NOW AVAILABLE DIGITALLY, WORLD CLASS CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING SPOTLIGHTED ON VICE TV'S 'TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES'

Pro Wrestling Insider
 4 days ago
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW RAMPAGE: BLACK FRIDAY PREVIEW, EPISODE AIRING AT 4 PM EST

Scheduled for today's AEW Rampage: Black Friday, airing at 4 PM EST today on TNT:. *ROH Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Top Flight. *The Dark Order vs. Rush & The Blade & The Butcher. *Darby Allin with Sting vs. Anthony Henry with JD Drake. *Hikaru Shida vs. Queen Aminata. *Also...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE SMACKDOWN STAR UNDERGOES NAME CHANGE

As of tonight, Sarah Logan is now known as Valhalla. WWE filed a trademark on that name a few weeks back.
Pro Wrestling Insider

PEACOCK OFFERING MASSIVE SALE, GET WWE CONTENT FOR 99 CENTS A MONTH

NBC Universal's streaming service Peacock, which includes all of WWE's programming, is offering their service to new subscribers for .99 cents a month for the next year. The offer would not work for existing subscribers. You can use code SAVEBIG at this link.

