Veterans on Flight Tackle Man Who Smuggled Boxcutter On Board
Veterans aboard a Frontier Airlines flight from Cincinnati to Tampa ended up having to put their instincts and training to the test, on the day meant to honor them, no less. TSA officials say there was a disturbance involving an erratic passenger with a weapon that had to reroute the plane to Atlanta on Friday night.
