ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

Looking to help kickstart your kid's journey to guitar stardom? We've curated the best guitar pack deals of Cyber Weekend

Black Friday is over, but Cyber Weekend is just getting started, meaning there are still a ton of surviving Black Friday guitar deals for you to sink your teeth into. Though this time of year is ripe for veteran players looking for their next high-end electric guitar or acoustic guitar, it's also the perfect time for beginners and young players to start their guitar-playing journey, with some mouth-watering savings to be had on a range of entry level gear.
Guitar World Magazine

You can still save $450 on these stunning limited-edition D'Angelico semi-hollow guitars in this crazy post-Black Friday deal

Black Friday's officially in the rear-view mirror, but the road ahead is still paved with some seriously tantalizing bargains. Without a doubt, one of the Black Friday guitar deals we found yesterday was on this D'Angelico Excel DC XT, which had a massive $450 – or 25% – knocked off its asking price (opens in new tab). And we're tremendously pleased to tell you that this deal is still live.
Guitar World Magazine

Fender has one of best Black Friday sales online right now – score up to 30% off the 40th Anniversary models, Classic Vibe and the Acoustasonic Player series

As well as guitars, you can also save big on Ukuleles, pedals, beginner packs and Fender-branded clothing. Well, the day guitarists everywhere have been waiting for has arrived, Black Friday. This year is shaping up to be one of the best we’ve seen, with the Black Friday guitar deals coming in thick and fast. Now, while there are many epic offers coming from the biggest names in music retail, one of the best sales we’ve seen comes via the official Fender site.
Guitar World Magazine

Laney's comprehensive 2022 holiday gift guide is the inspiration you need to nail Christmas this year for the guitarist or bassist in your life

Stuck on ideas for Christmas? Fear not – if that special someone is a guitar or bass lover, Laney has you covered. Christmas is right around the corner, but we can bet you've still got a hefty amount of shopping to do. And if that special person in your life is a guitarist or bass player, we'd wager the stress is building around what to buy them as a present.
Guitar World Magazine

This mega 50% off Fender Play deal is ideal for beginner guitar players

Teach yourself guitar, bass or ukulele with a years subscription to Fender's much-loved guitar lesson platform. If you’re planning on teaching yourself guitar, or simply want to brush-up on some areas of your playing, then we've got the Black Friday Fender deal for you. Right now Fender are offering new users the chance to bag a full years subscription to Fender Play for 50% less (opens in new tab).
Guitar World Magazine

Paul Reed Smith has his say on the tonewood debate: “I've heard that tonewoods don't make any difference. It's just not true”

The guitar-building mastermind shares an anecdote involving violin makers to hammer home his point that tonewoods do in fact play a pivotal role in a guitar's sound. Paul Reed Smith is nothing short of a legend when it comes to the electric guitar and acoustic guitar game. Having started his own eponymous boutique brand back in 1985, PRS has since gone on to become one of the biggest names in the guitar world, sharing the spotlight with the likes of Gibson and Fender.
Guitar World Magazine

Fret-King Country Squire Music Row and Elise Custom review

The tone-tinkerers among you with a soldering iron will find plenty of potential here, especially since the actual guitars really punch above their prices and are both, for the most part, good‑sounding and competently made. Why you can trust Guitar World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing...
Daily Mail

Maya Jama shows off her chic sense of style as she wraps in a black faux fur coat while celebrating her brother Omar's birthday... amid rumours she's rekindled her romance with Stormzy

Maya Jama showed off her chic sense of style as she stepped out for dinner at Chotto Matte Soho in London to celebrate her brother Omar's birthday on Sunday. The television presenter, 28, wrapped up against the cool autumn evening weather in a black faux fur coat which she teamed with a pair of black and white trousers.
Guitar World Magazine

What’s the best guitar riff of 2022?

As the year draws to a close, we here at Guitar World like to take a moment to look back and reflect upon 12 months of guitar music that blazed trails and melted faces. With the help of an all-star cast of guitarists, the wider GW editorial family and you, dear readers, we’ve assembled a list of this year’s greatest riffs – and now we want you to tell us the best.
Guitar World Magazine

Need new guitar strings? These are the best Cyber Weekend deals right now

From Ernie Ball to D'Addario, PRS, Martin and Fender, we've rounded up everything you need to string up your acoustic or electric guitar on the cheap. While guitar strings are from from the sexiest category in our voluminous collection of Black Friday guitar deals, they may be the most practical.
Guitar World Magazine

Level 42 legend Mark King on his 5 most famous bass guitars

“This guy from Alembic showed up with a suitcase and said that he wanted to make a bass for me”. Echoing the likes of Stanley Clarke and Louis Johnson, Mark King’s slapped-bass grooves have directed Level 42 to record sales of over 30 million since starting out in 1980 and he remains one of the UK’s most prominent bass guitar exports. “40 years on it all seems to pale into insignificance,” he says. “It was a long time ago, but at the same time it seems like only yesterday.”
Guitar World Magazine

Save up to $120 on Squier’s high-performance Contemporary Strats, Teles, Jazzmasters, Jaguars and basses in one of Black Friday’s hottest guitar deals

These low-price, top-spec electric guitars now start at just $344.99 direct from Fender. The Black Friday guitar deals are rolling in thick and fast, but few can touch the sheer value for money offered by the red-hot discounts available on the Squier Contemporary Series over at Fender.com (opens in new tab).
Guitar World Magazine

Get 50% off stompboxes from Behringer, TC Electronic, Vox, Keeley and more with these mouth-watering Black Friday cheap guitar pedal deals

Black Friday has well and truly arrived, and with it, so too have some of the best Black Friday guitar deals we've ever seen. We've shown you some of the best overall Black Friday guitar pedal deals already, but, to zero in further, we've spotted some killer discounts that bring the prices of some great stompboxes from MXR, Keeley, TC Electronic, Vox and more down to under $100 (or, in one case, under $20.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy