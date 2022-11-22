Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
Turkey Casserole Recipe – Fit Foodie Finds
After the holiday meals, you are SURE to have leftover turkey, so why not make this delicious turkey casserole recipe. Thanksgiving leftovers with a twist!. This simple meal combines the flavors of hearty vegetables, slices of turkey, chicken broth, and of course, cheese. There’s no cream of chicken soup added,...
techaiapp.com
A Beautiful Recipe for Thanksgiving Food Scraps
Chef and founder of west~bourne, Camilla Marcus has a passion for cooking ‘from seed to stem’ in order to reduce waste. She is also a co-founder of ROAR (Restaurants Organizing Advocating Rebuilding) and a founding member of the IRC (Independent Restaurant Coalition). This beautiful galette from Camilla is...
Comments / 0