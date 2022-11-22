Read full article on original website
AMA
Doctors to Congress: Stop Medicare pay cut and fix prior auth
Unless Congress acts soon, Medicare payment for physicians will be chopped by 8.5% and a golden opportunity to reform prior authorization—a major administrative burden for physician practices—may slip away. The AMA is urging physicians to contact their legislators and let them know this is unfair, unacceptable and unsustainable.
Study: Most Medicaid enrollees unprepared for safety net redeterminations
Millions of Medicaid recipients are unaware that states will redetermine their eligibility for the program when the COVID-19 public health emergency ends — and fewer than one third know what other coverage options exist, according to an Urban Institute policy brief. The big picture: Researchers say the onus is...
If Democrats Call This 'Winning,' I'd Hate to See Losing | Opinion
As 2022 turns to 2024—in election terms—the Democrats are still busy congratulating themselves over not being mauled on Nov. 8. But if they continue winning like this, it'll be a Republican sitting behind the big desk in the Oval Office
Top Republican Blames McCarthy for Republicans Being "Rolled" in Midterms
There is more tension among members of the Republican party, as members look for who to blame for this month’s disappointing midterm elections. Mediaite reports that “Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) laid into House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) at a closed-door meeting as the Republican leader’s potential troubles begin to mount after the party suffered significant defeats in the midterms.”
States move to keep court from lifting Trump asylum policy
A coalition of conservative-leaning states is making a last-ditch effort to keep in place a Trump-era public health rule that allows many asylum seekers to be turned away at the southern U.S. border.Late Monday, the 15 states filed what's known as a motion to intervene — meaning they want to become part of the legal proceedings surrounding the public health rule referred to as Title 42. The rule, first invoked by Trump in 2020, uses emergency public health authority to allow the United States to keep migrants from seeking asylum at the border, based on the need to help...
The Great Resignation Hits Healthcare: Actions To Take
The pandemic has caused millions of U.S. healthcare workers to reevaluate their careers.
The ‘basement strategy’ is working for Democrats
Tough, challenging interviews: More politicians are running from them even when running for office.
Teachers unions could be blocked from receiving federal funding under new legislation
Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, introduced the No Federal Funding for Teachers’ Unions Act to prohibit the federal government from funding "corrupt" teachers’ unions.
studyfinds.org
16 million Americans carried loaded handguns in public in 2019, study reveals
SEATTLE — It can be dangerous business walking out your front door in many areas of the United States today, according to researchers from the University of Washington. Their study finds that the number of U.S. adults carrying a loaded handgun on their person doubled between 2015 and 2019.
US News and World Report
New Biden Rule Allows Socially Conscious Investing by Retirement Plans
(Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday reversed restrictions imposed under his predecessor Donald Trump on retirement plans considering environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors such as climate change and racial justice when selecting investments. The Labor Department announced a final rule first proposed last year after Biden, a...
Average Welfare Check In America
Inflation has caused living costs to explode. But it has also made it financially harder for low- and middle-income residents. Many aid programs ease the financial strain on families, households, and marginal groups. In 2022, most of this money came from state budget excesses and the American Rescue Plan. (source)
MSNBC
GOP makes unnecessary promise about prayer, Pledge of Allegiance
Republicans don’t have much of a policy agenda for the next Congress, and since Election Day, many key GOP officials have made clear that the party’s focus will be on investigations and conspiracy theories. This week on Facebook, however, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy made a different kind...
What does the Great Unwinding mean for employer-based health plans?
The COVID-19 public health emergency has been extended through spring 2023. But when it eventually ends, it will trigger what many health industry observers call The Great Unwinding. What The Great Unwinding will mean for group health plans was one topic discussed in a webinar held by Mercer last week.
legalexaminer.com
11th Circuit Brings Clarity to the Statute of Limitations for Medicare Advantage Plans
The Medicare Secondary Payer Act (MSP) has often been described by many courts as notoriously “complex”. This complexity has only increased as Medicare Advantage Organizations (MAO) have increasingly become more litigious in attempts to make law and validate their recovery rights under the MSP. From exhausting administrative appeals,...
KevinMD.com
Medical support staff is neglected, disrespected, and mistreated
Medical support staff is leaving in droves and leaving patients’ health at greater risk. Calls and messages to doctors’ offices have surged as patients try to access care. Wait times skyrocket to book visits. News stories about the current state of the health care system typically focus on...
Op-Ed: Democrats earmarked their way to election win
“As a lobbyist, I thought it only natural and right that my clients should reward those members of Congress who saved them such substantial sums with generous contributions.” – Jack Abramoff An earmark is a provision inserted into spending bills that sends funds to a politician’s voting district, circumventing the merit and competitive funding process. The term comes from farmers who cut the ears of their domestic livestock as ways to distinguish them from those in neighboring farms. ...
Thousands of veterans deluge VA with claims for toxic exposure benefits, health care
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is processing claims at the fastest rate in its history, hoping to avoid a significant backlog as hundreds of thousands of veterans apply for health care and benefits under the landmark toxic exposure law Congress passed earlier this year. The day after President Joe Biden signed the […] The post Thousands of veterans deluge VA with claims for toxic exposure benefits, health care appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Debt Ceiling Could Batter Social Security
Now that the midterms have ended, a battle over the nation’s debt ceiling will start anew. According to the House Committee on the Budget, the vote on the ceiling will need to happen before mid-January. If the figure, which is $31.4 trillion, does not go up then, payments to Social Security will be in jeopardy. […]
White House announces six week campaign to boost COVID vaccination
With the holiday season and family gatherings just around the corner, the Biden administration is kicking it into high gear, to get COVID-19 boosters out.
Opinion: Rural America is facing a maternal health care crisis
Dr. Ashley McCurry, an Iowa native, is a board-certified Family Medicine Physician. Mothers in rural America are facing a life-or-death maternal health care crisis that must not go unnoticed. U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley has taken an important step in their defense by proposing the Healthy Moms and Babies Act, legislation aimed at restoring health care access in rural communities where the maternal mortality rates continue to rise.
